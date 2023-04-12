The Best Sunglasses for Cycling

Picking which pair of sunglasses you'll wear to complete your bike kit is no easy task. Not only are there a dizzying array of options on the market, but the jargon around the integrated tech can be confusing at best — and indecipherable, at worst. (I just want to block the sun from my eyeballs, people!)

Lucky for you, the technology in many mid-to-high-end sunglasses is comparable across brands; in other words, as long as you're buying from a brand that focuses on quality, it doesn't matter as much which brand you end up choosing your sunnies from. To that end, you can focus more on style, knowing substance is built in.

Which features should I look out for when shopping for cycling sunglasses?

The three tenants of selecting items for your kit (and for outdoor gear in general) are comfort, durability and some degree of customization / versatility. If you're investing in quality gear, you want it to fit well and be comfortable to wear over long and short periods of time; you want it to last for years without needing to be replaced; and you want it to conform to the varying environments it will inevitably be asked to perform in.

For cycling sunglasses in particular, this means: finding a frame size and shape that works with your face; having a solid replacement/warranty program in case components break; and having a selection of interchangeable lenses to meet the needs of shifting light and conditions.

Do I need polarized sunglasses for cycling?

You do not need polarized sunglasses for cycling — in fact, some riders recommend against wearing them while riding your bike, especially road riding.

Polarized lenses cut down on glare and reduce eye strain, which can make them helpful in certain environments like next to the ocean or high in the mountains, but they also produce on odd, rippled effect when looking through tempered glass — the glass used in car windows and windshields. When you're wearing a pair of polarized glasses and try looking through the windshield of an approaching vehicle, you won't be able to clearly see the driver; you'll see the underlying grid of the tempered glass, instead. This reduces safety, and the benefits of slightly reduced glare may not be worth the risk.

The matter ultimately comes down to one of personal discretion, and many cyclists still choose polarized lenses. But it's worth knowing as you shop around.

What is VLT?

In many sunglass product descriptions, you'll see the abbreviation VLT, with a percentage following it. VLT stands for Visible Light Transmission: the amount of light that reaches your eyes through the lens. The larger the percentage, the more light that reaches your eyes, and vice versa. In sunny weather or bright conditions, a VLT of 25% or lower is suitable. On overcast days, reach for a lens with 30-50% VLT.

The Best Sunglasses for Cycling

Oakley Encoder

Best Overall Cycling Sunglasses Oakley Encoder oakley.com $255.00 SHOP NOW Superb lens quality Lenses aren't interchangeable

Lens: Prizm Road

Frame Style: Frameless

Colors: 9

VLT: 20%

The best cycling sunglasses by many accounts, the Encoder is built for maintaining clarity and visibility on the open road. The frameless style is futuristic and minimal, and although you can't swap lenses on this model, the wraparound Prizm Road lens has enough contrast and clarity that you won't want to anyway.

Smith Ruckus Photochromatic

Best Upgrade Sunglasses for Cycling Smith Ruckus smithoptics.com $229.00 SHOP NOW Photochromatic lens is subtle and natural when transitioning Pricey if you don't see yourself riding all that much

Lens: Carbonic; 100% UV protection

Frame Style: Half frame

Colors: 8

VLT: 15% (Red Mirror Lens)

The first time our tester wore these, she thought she had clear glasses on...until someone told her they liked her sunglasses, at which point she took them off and realized the lens had so subtly shifted color, she hadn't even noticed. If that's not a testament to the versatility and seamless action of the Photochromatic lenses on these babies, we're not sure what is.

What we are sure of, however, is the performance, comfort and utility built into the Ruckus. The lens swap system is easy to use, the Photochromatic technology works like a charm and the nose bridge, wings and frame come together in a minimal, lightweight package that can be worn all day in comfort. If you want one pair of sunnies that can transition between shifting light with ease, invest in these.

Koo Demos

Best Affordable Cycling Sunglasses Koo Demos $180.00 SHOP NOW Materials are high-quality and feel durable yet light No spare lens

Lens: Zeiss Polycarbonate lens

Frame Style: 3/4 frame

Colors: 10

VLT: 11% (Blue Mirror Lens)

If you're looking for a sub–$200 pair of sunglasses that can still pull their weight with the more premium brands, you'll want to check out Koo. The Italian eyewear company specializes performance sunglasses and goggles, and the Demos is its cycling-specific pair. Featuring four ventilation ports, anti-slip temple inserts and a wraparound lens, these are built for utility and comfort.

100% Norvik

Coolest Cycling Sunglasses 100% Norvik $195.00 SHOP NOW Most unique colorway of the bunch Rubberized temple tips get stuck in hair easily

Lens: Ultra HD lenses

Frame Style: Full frame

Colors: 6

VLT: 11% (Lavender Mirror Lens)

When tech is comparable, aesthetics are what really make or break a pair of shades. If you're into the best-looking bike gear on the market, don't sleep on 100%. The Norvik sunglasses not only look dope, but work great too. That's thanks to 100% UV protective lenses, which are both hydrophobic and oleophobic (they repel water, dirt and oil) as well as its rubberized nose grip and temple tips and lightweight TR90 frame. Our tester's hair is past his shoulders, and the rubber temple tips tended to get caught in his locks, so if you've got longer hair, take these off with care.

POC Aspire

Most Comfortable Cycling Sunglasses POC Aspire $220.00 SHOP NOW Extra wide, wraparound lens reduces eye fatigue Not for the ultra-stylish set

Lens: Zeiss Clarity

Frame Style: Full frame

Colors: 18

VLT: 26-20% (Clarity Road Cat 2 Gold)

There are some riders amongst us who don't need the flashiest sunglasses to complete their kit and have a good time; if that sounds like you, and you're simply shopping for a dependable, comfortable and reliable pair of sunglasses for trail and road rides, the Aspire is your best bet. POC has made a name for itself in the bike industry thanks to its consistent fit and quality, and the Aspire continues to wave that banner. Featuring an extra-wide lens, full frame and bendable arms, the Aspire is the most low-profile, and comfortable, sunnies on this list. If you want a pair of sunglasses you can count on anywhere, anytime, these are a solid pick.

Pit Viper The 1993 Polarized

Best Retro-Inspired Cycling Sunglasses Pit Viper The 1993 Polarized $89.69 SHOP NOW You'll have the best bike style with these Macho Man/ Randy Savage-inspired shades Adjustable arms are not as seamless in execution as other brands

Lens: Zeiss Clarity

Frame Style: Half frame

Colors: 1

VLT: 11%

Make every ride a party with these 80s-inspired wraparounds. Pit Viper is known for its brazen aesthetic, and the 1993 Polarized is sure to turn some heads on your next ride. At less than one hundred bucks, these are an easy way to bring some life into your kit, and if you're going to go bold, go all the way: the double wide version of these is 12mm wider than the original, perfect for larger heads or anyone who wants that oversized look.