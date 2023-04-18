Yeti Releases Over 30 Products in Its Newest Color, Rescue Red

I don't know if anyone's told you this, but... coolers don't have to be white. They don't even have to be light grey, or beige, or a cool ice blue. A cooler can be bold. It can be wild. It can be any color you'd like (besides black, which seems less than ideal). So why settle for a dull cooler, when you can have a red-hot version that's still just as cold?

Yeti decided enough was enough when it came to the lukewarm cooler colors of yore, and introduced its newest shade, Rescue Red, as the antidote to boring, icy insulation.

The brand says the new colorway is inspired by, and pays homage to, lifeguards, ski patrollers and backcountry first responders that keep us safe in the wild. That's very noble of you, Yeti, but we can't help but think of a certain '90s-era television show when we see this bold hue. If an off-duty Casey Jean Parker was chillin' on the beach with some suds and snacks, we're pretty sure she'd tote the Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler.

Where’s a Yeti when you need one? getty images Getty Images

Rescue Red celebrates those folks that are there for us when a great day in nature turns devastating — like Mitch Buchannon, who kept our beaches safe for 10 years. (Thank you, Mitch.)

And thank you, seriously, to non-fiction Mitches like Mark Healey, Yeti ambassador and instructor for BWRAG (Big Wave Risk Assessment Group), which looks out for surfers around the world — and all the other real-life life savers out there.

With over 30 of the brand's products available in this fiery new hue, you've got plenty of opportunities to bring a little heat to your gear. Here are just a few of our favorites.

