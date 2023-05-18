Camping tables — much like camping stoves, sleeping bags and tents — belong to a unique subcategory in the outdoors: indispensable items that can make or break a weekend in the wild.

Forgo the camp table and you’re losing a convenient breakfast, lunch and dinner prep site and serving station; an easy-to-clean board game area; a gathering place for good friends, good food and good conversation.

This guide covers what to look for when purchasing a camping table, as well as few superlative examples we consider a cut above the rest.

How We Tested

The Coleman Outdoor Folding Table held our Ooni pizza oven with ease. Mitch Kwitek

Our team of editors tested a selection of camping tables for months, taking note of performance, packability and durability. We tested in the Pacific Northwest, in parks and outside the city in New York City, and in the deserts and mountains of Southern California, Utah and Colorado. We took note of how tables held up in various kinds of weather, including wind and rain, and how easy they were to set up and break down. Cost was also a factor: we determined which budget tables are made with quality, and when it makes sense to splurge.

After plenty of testing, these are our final picks.

Best Overall Camping Table: Nemo Moonlander Table

Best Overall Camping Table Nemo Moonlander Table Dual height mode offers variety of uses Only big enough for a couple people to share

Materials: Nylon, aluminum, carbon fiber

Nylon, aluminum, carbon fiber Dimensions: 19 x 15 x 16 inches

19 x 15 x 16 inches Weight: 4 pounds, 14 ounces

The Moonlander checks many of the boxes required of a camp table: it's easy to carry at less than five pounds, packs down to a fraction of its size and is easy to set up. The most notable feature of the table isn't its packability though; the dual-height design steals the show. Set it up at four inches off the ground for picnic mode, or give things a lift and extend it up to 16 inches — side table height.

For added sturdiness, Nemo integrated carbon fiber and zinc pole tips into the aluminum poles, and the custom-engineered aluminum hinges are blind-molded onto the tabletop for extended performance. When you're done eating, drinking or playing cards, fold the Moonlander up and pack it into its padded case for easy and hassle-free travel.

Best Lightweight Camping Table: Helinox Table One Hard Top

Best Lightweight Camping Table Helinox Table One Hard Top Easy to bring along on almost any adventure Won't work with standard height camp chairs

Materials: Polyester/polyester mesh; DAC aluminum

Polyester/polyester mesh; DAC aluminum Dimensions: 24 x 16 x 14 inches

24 x 16 x 14 inches Weight: 1.8 pounds

This lightweight little wonder is easily the most packable on this list. If you're flying solo or in a pair, though, this is really all the space one or two people would need. Bring it to the park, backpacking (if you're feeling extra) or for a quick camp trip, and you'll be covered.

Thoughtful details like two inset cup holders and a storage bag with zipper closure and grab handles make the Table One easy to transport, and convenient to use. Taller folks, beware: at 14 inches high, this table is best used with chairs that sit low to the ground (like one of our favorites, the Chair One), and may be uncomfortable for those of us with longer legs.

Best Budget Camping Table: Coleman Outdoor Folding Table

Best Budget Camping Table Coleman Outdoor Folding Table

Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 8"D x 8"W x 28.5"H

8"D x 8"W x 28.5"H Weight: 10 pounds

The Coleman Outdoor Folding Table is one of those cheap purchases that far exceeded the expectations of a simple camping table. I may have bought it for the occasional trip to the woods, but at this point, it’s been living outdoors for two years and I use it nearly every day. It’s the pizza oven table, the gardening worktop and the occasional outdoor office.

For a table that weighs less than 10 pounds and folds down into a small bag, I was quite impressed by the Coleman’s overall stability. The slatted aluminum top does rattle a little when it’s moved about but once weighed down with some gear it stays impressively planted and stable. Size-wise the Coleman is a 27-inch cube — which in my testing is just big enough to fit 4 cozy plates of food, as long as you’re going for a laid-back dining experience. Because the cross member supports on the aluminum Coleman come down 10 inches, there isn’t much room for your knees to scooch in. — Mitch Kwitek



Best Looking Camping Table: Snow Peak Renewed Single Action Table

Best-Looking Camp Table Snow Peak Renewed Single Action Table Large Good looks and even better function On the heavy side

Materials: Bamboo, aluminum

Bamboo, aluminum Dimensions: 48 x 28 x 26 inches

48 x 28 x 26 inches Weight: 28 pounds

For campers that prioritize aesthetics as much as they do performance, there's no other brand that does it like Snow Peak. Designed in Japan, this large table features a solid laminated bamboo top, supported by aluminum legs, and sits 4-6 people comfortably. Use it for group dinners, or as a stable and sturdy prep surface for meals by the campfire.

The Renewed Single Action Table comes with a nylon carrying case, and folds up to half its size for easy storage to and from camp. At slightly less than thirty pounds, this table is definitely weighty, but pound for pound, the craftsmanship and aesthetic are unparalleled. Snow Peak's camp table isn't just designed for the campsite: set it up on the patio for al fresco dining when you're not in the wild.

Best Compact Camping Table: REI Co-op Camp Roll Table

Best Compact Camping Table REI Co-op Camp Roll Table Lightweight and easy to pack up REI doesn't sell replacement parts for repair

Materials: Aluminum, plastic

Dimensions: 27.5 L x 27.5 W x 27.5 H

Weight: 8 pounds, 8 ounces

This sturdy little table from REI is one of the highest reviewed on the retailer's site, thanks to its simple and easy-to-use design. At under 10 pounds, and with the ability to be packed down into a compact little package, the table is lightweight and easy to throw in the back of the car for a quick weekend getaway. There are four hooks on the bottom of the table that don't seem to have a purpose — the table doesn't come with a storage net or accessories — and since REI doesn't sell replacement parts for the table, if you break it or loose any pieces, you'll have to buy an entire new unit. Other than those slight drawbacks, though, the Camp Roll Table is strong, simple to clean and big enough for dinner or a game of cards.

Best Camping Table for Cooking: Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen

Best Camping Table for Cooking Mountain Summit Gear Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen Great for neat freaks and type A organizers Not for minimalists

Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 56.2 x 18.9 x 31.5 inches

56.2 x 18.9 x 31.5 inches Weight: 13 pounds, 8 ounces

Do you like to roll with all the cooking tools necessary to create a gourmet dinner on the go? Then you'll need something more than the standard table to house everything (and keep yourself sane as messes start to accumulate). The Deluxe Roll Top Kitchen comes with two side tables and a detachable compartment with two shelves to keep forks, knives and plates straight. At less than 15 pounds, it's easy to haul around for a car camping adventure (or backyard cookout). When you're done cooking your four-course meal, everything folds up into a convenient, easy-carry bag.

Best Camping Table for Backpacking: Big Agnes Woodchuck Camp Table

Best Camp Table For Backpacking Big Agnes Woodchuck Camp Table Roll-top construction makes set-up a breeze Best for 1-2 people at most

Materials: High-tenacity Robic nylon with polyester ripstop and waterproof UTS coating; aircraft aluminum pole system

Dimensions: 21.5" x 15.5" x 17"

Weight: 2 pounds, 6 ounces

The mini-camp table is the ideal small surface for prepping and eating food in the backcountry. At just over two pounds and with a table surface 17 inches off the ground, this model is best suited for backpacking and pairs well with low camping chairs — anything too big or high, and you'll be hunching over all weekend to reach the snacks. The Woodchuck is pint-sized, making it best for one or two people; with this table, three is definitely a crowd.

Best Camping Table with Integrated Storage: Portal Camping Table

Best Camping Table with Integrated Storage Portal Camping Table Holds all your essentials A little pricey

Materials: Aluminum

Aluminum Dimensions: 27.6 x 47.2 x 28.3 inches

27.6 x 47.2 x 28.3 inches Weight: 12 pounds

The coolest feature on this camp table is easily the catch-all secured to the underside — the mesh layer is a great place to store small board games, a pack of cards and utensils for easy access. In the spirit of adaptability, one of the legs is specifically designed to adjust and telescope, to combat uneven ground.

Best Splurge Camping Table: Front Runner Pro Stainless Steel Camp Table

Best Splurge Camp Table Front Runner Outfitters Pro Stainless Steel Camp Table Easy to pack and deploy when paired with the brand's corresponding rack system Ridiculously expensive for a single table

Materials: Black powder-coated aluminum, 0.9mm stainless steel

Black powder-coated aluminum, 0.9mm stainless steel Dimensions: 29.5 x 44.5 x 1.3 inches

29.5 x 44.5 x 1.3 inches Weight: 26.1 pounds

At first glance, Front Runner's $600 camp table may seem like an extravagance — and for those that don't already own one of the brand's rack systems, it may very well be. But, for anyone who has the Front Runner Slimline II Roof Rack on their rig, this hardy table is a welcome addition to any camp setup.

The stainless steel top is the same grade used in restaurants around the world, while the aluminum locking legs are powder coated with the same corrosion-resistant black powder coating as the corresponding rack. Notice the rounded corners: they're glass-filled nylon, and were designed to prevent accidental damage. The Pro Stainless Steel Camp Table can be mounted under the Slimline II Roof Rack with ease, making packing and stowing a piece of cake. If you don't have Front Runner's rack system but still want the best of the best for your campsite, this durable table is a cut above the rest.

What to look for in a camp table

Materials

A quality camp table combines versatility and modularity; it will fold down to a fraction of its size, be easy set up or pack down when needed, and will be made from materials meant to stand up to the wear and tear of camp life. Most camp tables are made with aluminum or steel for the frame, with varying materials used for the tabletop — everything from nylon and polyester to bamboo, depending on the type of construction and durability you’re looking for.

Size

Similar to material, the size and shape of camping tables are varied depending on the intended use, the amount of people you’ll need to seat and whether or not they’re part of a camping system or designed for use on their own. Some tables feature a fixed construction, while others have adjustable legs that allow for varied uses.