There’s more than one way to skin a cat, so the saying goes. However strange the idea of doing that may be, it should also be noted that there is also more than one type of knife with which to undertake that task. Even those just vaguely familiar with pocket knives will have noticed that blades come in every shape and size. That’s not just happenstance, and it surely isn’t the whimsy of imaginative bladesmiths. Knife blades are shaped differently for a reason. Below, you’ll find information on how to identify 12 of the most commonly-found shapes, and what they’re used for.

Drop-Point Blade

One of the most common blade shapes, the drop-point is characterized by a convex spine that curves down from the handle to the point. This creates an easily controlled point and a bigger belly for slicing. Drop points are great for general-purpose use and ideal for hunters.

Kershaw Leek Kershaw amazon.com $79.99 $54.63 (32% off) SHOP NOW Designed by Ken Onion, the Leek is a simple EDC-friendly drop-point that includes an assisted opening for fast action. Courtesy CRKT HVAS Columbia River Knife & Tool amazon.com $65.95 SHOP NOW The HVAS has a wide drop-point blade that's ideal for outdoor applications. It also uses CRKT's Field Strip tech, which lets you flip a lever and spin a wheel to take the entire knife apart for cleaning and maintenance. Courtesy Benchmade Bugout Benchmade amazon.com $144.50 SHOP NOW Benchmade made the Bugout with camping and hiking in mind — it only weighs 1.9 ounces — and gave it a drop-point blade to provide versatility in a range of situations. Courtesy

Sheepsfoot Blade

A blade shape characterized by a straight edge and a spine that curves down to meet it at the point. Sheepsfoot blades are designed for slicing while minimizing the potential for accidental piercing with the point. It was originally used to trim the hooves of sheep but comes in handy as a rescue tool today.

Gerber Sharkbelly Gerber gerbergear.com $30.00 SHOP NOW The Sharkbelly is lightweight, affordable and practical with its broad, sheepsfoot-style point. Courtesy Spyderco Roadie Spyderco amazon.com $79.95 $56.00 (30% off) SHOP NOW The Roadie's long, curvy sheepsfoot blade features a circular depression that acts as an alternative to a nail knick and makes it easy to open. Courtesy CRKT Pilar II CRKT amazon.com $59.99 $49.00 (18% off) SHOP NOW Named after the boat Ernest Hemingway used to track German U-boats in the Caribbean during World War II, this knife's wide sheepsfoot blade calls to mind a mini cleaver. Courtesy

Wharncliffe Blade

Like a sheepsfoot blade, this shape has a straight edge and a curved spine, but the curve extends gradually from the handle to the tip. The shape is similarly ideal for slicing while minimizing the possibility for an accidental puncture with the tip. These blades come in handy in similar situations.

Gerber Fastball Gerber gerbergear.com $5.00 SHOP NOW The Fastball's Wharncliffe blade is more angular than others, but the effect remains the same. Courtesy The James Brand The Pike The James Brand huckberry.com $125.00 SHOP NOW Noting that Wharncliffe blades were common on old crafting knives, The James Brand added one to a contemporary design that it hopes will last long enough to become an heirloom. Courtesy Spyderco SwayBack Spyderco amazon.com $273.00 SHOP NOW The curve of this Wharncliffe's spine continues all the way to the butt of this knife's handle, creating a subtle wavy appearance. Courtesy

Clip-Point Blade

The clip point is a common blade shape, characterized by a spine with a front section that appears to be clipped off. This cut-out area can either be straight or concave and results in a fine point that’s ideal for precision tasks.

Buck Knives 112 Ranger Buck Knives amazon.com $54.99 SHOP NOW First released in the early 1970s, Buck's 112 Ranger has become a classic example of an American pocket knife. Its iconic form includes an obvious clip-point blade. Courtesy Case Knives Mini Copperlock Case Knives amazon.com $62.99 SHOP NOW Case's Mini Copperlock has a pronounced clip that comes to a fine point. It's available with a variety of handles including bone and turquoise. Courtesy Chris Reeve Knives Sebenza 31 Chris Reeve Knives bladehq.com $375.00 SHOP NOW Made by Chris Reeve Knives in Idaho, the Sebenza is widely considered one of the best folding pocket knife designs of all time. It has a subtle clip-point blade. Courtesy

Normal Blade/Straight Back Blade

A blade with a straight spine and an edge that curves up to meet it at the tip. The long spine makes the blade heavy and sturdy for chopping and slicing, and users can get even more force by using a hand to apply pressure to the long unsharpened area.

Opinel No.08 Opinel amazon.com $24.00 SHOP NOW Opinel has been producing this classic French folding knife since 1890. This one has premium hardwood handles, but the classic comes with one made of beech. Courtesy CRKT CEO CRKT amazon.com $39.99 SHOP NOW A group of industry professionals voted the CEO one of the best knives of 2019. Its straight back blade is long and slender and deploys on a ball-bearing pivot. Courtesy The James Brand The County The James Brand amazon.com $75.00 SHOP NOW The James Brand reimagined the classic pocket knife with new materials, like the white G-10 that makes this one's handle. The straight-back blade remains unchanged. Courtesy

Tanto Blade

Inspired by the short swords that were worn by samurai in feudal Japan, this blade shape replaces a curved belly for an angular edge transition that makes for a much stronger and prominent point. That durable tip and generally robust point make it good for piercing tough objects, but it isn’t as adept at slicing.

CRKT Minimalist Tanto Columbia River Knife & Tool amazon.com $39.99 $35.92 (10% off) SHOP NOW CRKT makes this small fixed-blade knife with a variety of blade shapes, including an angular tanto. Courtesy Civivi Keen Nadder Civivi amazon.com $72.25 SHOP NOW The tanto edge on this knife is closer to the handle than most, which makes for a sharp, low-angle point. Courtesy Benchmade Tengu Flipper Benchmade cabelas.com $189.99 SHOP NOW Designer Jared Oeser brought the tanto blade shape to an EDC-oriented flipper in the Tengu. Courtesy

Gut Hook

Technically, a gut hook is more of a feature included on a blade than a blade shape itself. One usually appears as a small, sharpened hook-like curve that interrupts the spine as it slopes toward the point. These have one main use: field dressing wild game. The design of the hook allows hunters to cut through an animal’s skin without damaging what lies under it.

Camillus Parasite Gut Hook and Trimmer Set Camillus bladehq.com $27.95 SHOP NOW This hunting knife set includes a large blade with a gut hook and a smaller one for trimming. Courtesy Gerber Gator Fixed Gerber gerbergear.com $50.00 SHOP NOW Knowing that this gut hook knife will primarily be used outside, Gerber gave it a durable and grippy rubberized handle. Courtesy Buck Knives Buck Zipper Buck Knives amazon.com $135.00 $99.99 (26% off) SHOP NOW This high-end hunting knife from Buck has a 4.13-inch 420HC stainless steel gut hook blade and a handle made of walnut for a classic look. Courtesy

Hawkbill Blade/Talon

Hawkbill knives, sometimes referred to as talons, are characterized by a spine and edge that curve down in the same direction to create a downward-facing point. This shape allows the blade to cut efficiently when pulled back in the direction of the handle, so most of their use comes through utilitarian tasks like cutting carpet and linoleum and pruning vegetation.

Opinel No. 10 Pruning Folding Knife Opinel amazon.com $26.00 SHOP NOW Opinel accentuated the curve on this knife's blade to make it the perfect tool for harvesting, pruning, weeding and other garden or orchard tasks. Courtesy Spyderco Tasman Salt 2 Spyderco amazon.com $124.95 $96.25 (23% off) SHOP NOW Spyderco combined the utility of a curved hawkbill blade with 100 percent corrosion resistance to create a lightweight knife ideal for those who work in or around the water. Courtesy CRKT Provoke Columbia River Knife & Tool amazon.com $199.99 SHOP NOW Joe Caswell designed this contemporary karambit — a type of knife that comes from Indonesia — with a unique uncurling action that allows its curved hawkbill blade to go from open to closed. Courtesy

Needle-Point Blade



The needle point is a symmetrical blade with two edges that taper sharply from handle to point. This design increases the knife’s ability to pierce and penetrate, and as such, most needle points are used for fighting and stabbing. The needle point is also notably more fragile than similar blades, most notably spear points, due to its narrow shape. Many needle-point knives are daggers and classified as weapons, which makes them illegal in many places.

Kizer Söze Kizer amazon.com $189.00 SHOP NOW This dagger's blade deploys with a flipper tab and is wholly encased by the handle when not in use. Its fine-pointed blade is made of premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel. Courtesy Microtech Ultratech D/A OTF Microtech bladehq.com $294.29 SHOP NOW The Ultratech is an OTF knife, which stands for "out the front" and means that the blade shoots out of the front of the handle when a sliding switch is engaged. This model also includes a glass breaker. Courtesy Benchmade Autocrat Benchmade benchmade.com $470.00 SHOP NOW Benchmade's Autocrat is among the best examples of a modern needle-point/dagger knife. Like the Ultratech, it's an OTF knife, meaning the blade comes straight out of the handle at the sliding of a switch. Courtesy

Spear-Point Blade

Spear-point blades are symmetrical with a point that’s in line with the center of the knife. This shape is stronger than the similar needle-point and is similarly adept at thrusting. A spear point can have either one or two sharp edges. The design is commonly used in daggers and throwing knives, which are classified as illegal weapons in many places, though it's definitely not true of all knives that use the shape.

Kershaw Launch 4 Kershaw bladehq.com $79.95 SHOP NOW This short-bladed spear-point knife looks like a dagger, but only has one sharpened edge. Courtesy WE Knife Co. Banter WE Knife Co. bladehq.com $108.80 SHOP NOW The Banter is another spear-point knife that demonstrates how this blade shape doesn't always have to result in a dagger or weapon — the Banter is perfect as an EDC tool. Courtesy Drop + Laconico Keen Drop amazon.com $165.00 SHOP NOW Again, not all spear-point knives wind up as daggers. This one is all EDC with its 3.4-inch premium S35VN blade and titanium frame-lock handle. Courtesy

Spey-Point Blade

A spey point blade has a mostly flat edge until close to the tip when it curves up to the point. The spine is also mostly flat, but like the edge, angles down close to the tip of the knife to create the point. The result is a knife that has a short belly and broad tip, which prevents accidental piercing.

These blades were originally used on farms to neuter animals but now are common on classic trapper blades, usually in multi-blade patterns, and are often favored by hunters.

Schrade Old Timer Schrade amazon.com $21.22 SHOP NOW The Old Timer is a classic old-school hunting pocket knife with two blades, one spey point and another clip point. Courtesy Buck Knives 301 Stockman Buck Knives amazon.com $44.99 SHOP NOW The spey-point blade on Buck's Stockman is accompanied by a clip-point blade and a sheepsfoot opposite. Courtesy Case Knives Bone Trapper Case Knives amazon.com $55.99 SHOP NOW This knife comes with a clip-point blade in addition to the spey, and a handsome bone handle. Courtesy

Trailing-Point Blade

In a trailing point blade, the spine curves upward to create an elevated point that’s typically higher than the handle. This shape creates an oversized belly that makes these knives good for slicing, skinning and filleting.