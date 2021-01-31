Your Backpack Has a Hidden Feature That Can Save Your Life

Welcome to Further Details, a recurring column where we investigate what purpose an oft-overlooked product element actually serves. This week: a sneaky cool tool built into many outdoors-oriented packs.
I vividly remember the first time I went hiking with my grandfather. The jackets were cool, all crinkly and bright, and back then we still used a compass, which was pretty neat. But what really blew my mind was the backpack. All those pockets and straps, each of them must have a specific purpose! I could carry so much stuff in those little zippered treasure chests, and then use it, for adventures!
Pretty soon I realized I actually didn’t want to carry that much stuff, and if you’re ever in Dartmoor you may still be able to find some “indispensable” folding frying pans I abandoned out there for an equally naïve hiker to find and carry a few more miles before coming to the realization that nobody need three pans to make rice. But I do still get a great deal of joy from exploring the various bells and whistles on new backpacks.
Literally, whistles. Did you now that the chest strap on your backpack has a built-in whistle on the buckle? I did, because eight-year-old me used to love packing and unpacking that thing, and one day I found the whistle. Aside from how awful that discovery was for my parents, I have also come to realize just how useful having that sternum-mounted whistle always ready to go can be in a survival situation.
Not every pack has one, but most modern units designed for hiking, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding and other ambitious outdoor activities manage to incorporate the feature. The editor of this story was skeptical, until the first three packs he looked at — including the Dakine Syncline pictured here — did. This particular one, which makes up part of the buckle’s central tine and flips out for use, is sneakier than most.
Henry Phillips
In the 24 years since my own epiphany, I have led many outdoor expeditions, and I always equip hikers with a whistle. A whistle can carry a long way in the backcountry, and in undulating or wooded terrain it is much more effective than a line of sight in alerting rescuers to your presence.
If you’re separated from your group, grab that whistle and blow and they’ll know that you’re lost and where to find you. If you’re alone and trying to summon rescue, shouting is a bad idea; it’ll dehydrate you and make your throat hurt. A 100-decibel whistle can be heard from 1.4 miles away, a much greater distance than your shouting. With a whistle you can make the internationally recognized SOS distress signal by blowing three short, three long and three short blasts — and then listen for a response from rescuers.
Rather than having a whistle on a lanyard around your neck, or in the bottom of your bag, having one handy on your chest strap means you can access it easily and alert rescuers more quickly. This might sound trivial, but try falling into a freezing river in Alaska and you’ll realize how important every second can be.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
This book is the essential guide to 20th Century architecture, featuring everyone from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shigeru Ban. If you're looking for a coffee table book that you actually want to flip through, this is it.
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io