Trips are no longer ours alone. When we jet-set to some faraway beach, whether we’re an influencer or not, others come with, through both the photos we post online and bring home to share in person. They see where we stay, what we do, what we eat and how we travel.

As such, there’s a new grail amongst the most elite air travelers and amateurs alike. After lounge access and seat upgrades, it’s an aluminum suitcase. More specifically, it's the , a $1,400 grooved aluminum suitcase with a telescopic handle, ball-bearing mounted wheels with built-in cushioned axles and a lifetime guarantee, which covers all functional elements, but not simple wear and tear. This means you're truly good for life, saving you money on replacements down the road.

This commitment is why many — especially elite air travelers — trust Rimowa. They know the brand oversees a network of care centers and in-hotel concierges, making the repair process easy. But above all else, Rimowa suitcases are meant to last, essentially rendering the aforementioned services a safety net, if nothing else.

That's what makes them worth the money, in my opinion. That being said, plenty still rightfully shrug this option off at the sight of its price tag. For the skeptics (and dead-sets alike), here's why this carry-on suitcase is worth the cash.

Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On Review

What's Good About the Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On

The Original Cabin Carry-On’s grooved body is a dead giveaway it’s made by Rimowa. Evan Malachosky

It's well-made, especially when compared to its polycarbonate competitors.

Aluminum suitcases are better than polycarbonate ones. It's a plain, irrefutable fact, despite the difference in price between the two materials. Aluminum suitcases dent, scrape and scuff, but they do not crack, unlike polycarbonate cases.

Sure, polycarbonate cases are lighter and cheaper, but they cannot compare — not even the aluminum-framed ones — to an entirely aluminum build. As evidenced by Rimowa's archive of out-of-commission cases, it takes a whole hell of a lot (millions of miles, to be exact) to make a Rimowa case tap out.

That's because of how it's built, and what it's built from: an aluminum body with rivet-reinforced corners, wheel hubs and interlocking lids. Whether this thing falls from the overhead bin or nosedives down the baggage carousel, you can be confident what's inside will survive, as long as you packed it correctly.

But this suitcase's quality build is noticeable in other ways, too — in the wheels, for example. They roll like they should, considering this thing costs more than some vintage motorcycles. On other pricy suitcases, the wheels falter; they're a little wobbly, are easily put out of alignment or simply bumpy, making it a nightmare to navigate over tiled floors, gravel roads or uneven city sidewalks.

If the wheels break, Rimowa will fix them, as long as you didn’t misuse or intentional damage them. But they should last quite a while, thanks to the ball-bearing mounting system. Evan Malachosky

As of 2022, it's backed by a lifetime guarantee.

In July 2022, Rimowa switched from a 5-year warranty to a lifetime one, covering "all functional aspects of your RIMOWA suitcase for the life of your suitcase." That does not include usual wear and tear (dents, dings), customer misuse or damage done by a third-party (i.e. an airline).

Visible wear and tear is part of owning an aluminum suitcase. If it didn't dent, it would crack, rendering the suitcase useless. As for misuse, that's on you. Don't put anything you shouldn't inside, and don't film yourself throwing it off a roof to prove its durability. Rimowa doesn't condone this kind of stress testing. And as for third-party problems, these are not Rimowa's responsibility, but there is hope nonetheless.



According to the Department of Transportation, airlines are responsible for damaged luggage, as long as you file your claim as soon as you spot an issue. "Airlines are responsible for repairing or reimbursing a passenger for damaged baggage and/or its contents when the damage occurs while the bag is under the airline’s control during transportation," the agency says.

For domestic flights, airlines will cover up to $3,800 per passenger. On international flights, that total drops to $1,700. In both cases, it's enough to cover the cost of your precious Rimowa carry-on.

You can pack a lot inside its open-concept interior.

Some love suitcases with loads of bells and whistles. In their eyes, extra pockets, a built-in charger and such are what quantifies a higher cost. Rimowa's ritzy roll-on, on the other hand, is pretty barren, but that's a good thing. Here's why.

With these added in, a lot of suitcases lack storage space. You're forced to conform your cargo to the brand's desired layout, which oftentimes includes dividers, shoe slots and other extras. With Rimowa's Original Cabin Carry-On, there's none of that — it's about as bare bones as it gets, aside from the compression straps for keeping everything tied down.

As you can see here, there are no additional pockets, no shoe sleeves and no excessive strap systems. There are just two mesh dividers that keep the two compartments separated and their contents compressed. Evan Malachosky

This simplicity allows you to pack the way you want to, with the tools you prefer — i.e. shoe bags, a dopp kit or even packing cubes. If you go in raw — just fill it with folded clothes — that's fine too. There's nothing standing between you and a properly packed suitcase... besides your packing skills, of course.

Last but not least... It's a status symbol.

It's hard not to address the elephant in the room. A Rimowa suitcase is a status symbol, whether we all want to admit it or not. It's the irrefutable king of the skies, a suitcase you can spot from across the terminal, with its grooved body and bold silver hue.

Sure, aluminum may be more synonymous with crushable beer cans and flimsy cooking foil, but it's worth its weight in gold when it comes to suitcases.

What's Not So Good About the Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On

The handles are subpar.

When you're lifting a suitcase onto the TSA's conveyor belt or up into the overhead bin, what's the first thing you notice? The handles, of course — they're how you heave the suitcase in either scenario.

And, to be honest, I was a little let down by my first grab and every grab thereafter. The handles on Rimowa's popular Original Cabin Carry-On aren't aluminum. They're plastic. That's a noticeable setback for this $1,400 suitcase, especially considering the has leather-wrapped metal handles.

The handles — both the telescopic and the ones for lifting it into the overhead bin — leave much to be desired. Evan Malachosky

It gets a little heavy when full, especially for a carry-on suitcase.

I towed this option to New York Fashion Week, on an 11-hour train ride from Pittsburgh to Manhattan, up the stairs out of Penn Station, to my hotel and back again, all in the course of 36 hours. I was hellbent on getting in and out — and fast — but my suitcase felt noticeably heavy when an escalator was out of commission or when the hotel staff let me store my own suitcase for the day, albeit on the top shelf of the luggage closet.

All that said, this might be a personal problem — or a flex if you're impressed by my packing skills. I was able to fit at least five pairs of pants, four shirts, a few tees, two pairs of shoes and a leather jacket.

It doesn't hide scuffs, scrapes, dents or dings.

While aluminum's tendency to show its bruises is a bonus for some, others are disappointed when their suitcase earns a dent on its first trip. "It's ruined!" some would argue. And that's a fair point, I guess, if you like to keep your things as close to mint as possible, but that's just not in an aluminum suitcase's nature. If that's a problem, an aluminum suitcase probably isn't for you, unless you're able to fly private with your suitcase always at your side.

I’m not sure how they got there, but the dents are there nonetheless — and noticeable. Evan Malachosky

Rimowa Original Cabin Carry-On: Verdict



Rimowa's aluminum suitcases are well-regarded for good reason. The shiny silver cases can take a beating, but they show their bruises boldly. This look's not for everyone, especially if they bought the $1,400 suitcase for how it looks mint, fresh out of the box upon delivery.

The dents and dings, though, are a good thing, a constant reminder your case is actually working. These dents could've been cracks if you were rolling a polycarbonate option. As such, think of aluminum, despite its connotations, as the ultimate choice: a material meant to be put to the test, because it'll pass with flying colors.

Beyond the material, though, there's a lot more to love about this classic Rimowa suitcase. The Original Cabin Carry-On is an excellent size, easy to roll and even easier to pack. Plus, it simply looks good, something that can't be said for most soft-sided luggage. In the world of luxury luggage, silver, not gold, reigns supreme.

