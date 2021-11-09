Don't Get Caught in the Cold, Wear a Neck Gaiter

When the year's coldest temperatures shortly arrive, you'll quickly realize just how exposed your neck and face are to the elements. Sure, there are jackets and turtlenecks for these situations, but often that just isn't enough. This is where a neck gaiter (or neck warmer, or a handful of other names) comes in. Think of a beanie for your neck or a scarf that won't fall off — that is a neck gaiter.

You may have become familiar with gaiters because of their prevalence throughout the pandemic as face coverings. They can work in a pinch to help reduce droplet spread (especially when consisting of multiple layers), but when it comes to wearing masks, especially indoors, an actual face mask is always the best option. We do, however, think gaiters and warmers are the perfect accessories for keeping warm on winter runs, spending long days on the slopes or just getting out and about in the winter when you don't want the bulk of a scarf.

You can find all kinds of gaiters these days, from lightweight tubes of cotton that work as year-round sun and weather protection to running-specific merino neck warmers or retro deep-pile fleece gaiters. We rounded up 15 of our favorites for you to check out. Trust us, when things get chilly, you'll be glad you have one.