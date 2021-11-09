Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Don't Get Caught in the Cold, Wear a Neck Gaiter
Whether you're skiing, running, cycling or just out and about, keeping your neck (and face) warm is essential when temperatures drop.
When the year's coldest temperatures shortly arrive, you'll quickly realize just how exposed your neck and face are to the elements. Sure, there are jackets and turtlenecks for these situations, but often that just isn't enough. This is where a neck gaiter (or neck warmer, or a handful of other names) comes in. Think of a beanie for your neck or a scarf that won't fall off — that is a neck gaiter.
You may have become familiar with gaiters because of their prevalence throughout the pandemic as face coverings. They can work in a pinch to help reduce droplet spread (especially when consisting of multiple layers), but when it comes to wearing masks, especially indoors, an actual face mask is always the best option. We do, however, think gaiters and warmers are the perfect accessories for keeping warm on winter runs, spending long days on the slopes or just getting out and about in the winter when you don't want the bulk of a scarf.
You can find all kinds of gaiters these days, from lightweight tubes of cotton that work as year-round sun and weather protection to running-specific merino neck warmers or retro deep-pile fleece gaiters. We rounded up 15 of our favorites for you to check out. Trust us, when things get chilly, you'll be glad you have one.
This retro-inspired gaiter from Patagonia is the perfect companion to that vintage fleece you picked out of your dad's closet.
Ideal for skiing the backcountry or climbing in winter, this Arc'teryx gaiter keeps you warm and comfortable with a merino wool/spandex blend.
If you cycle in the winter, you know how biting the wind can be. This is where Rapha's winter collar comes in. It covers your entire neck and gets wider to push down your neck under the top of your jersey.
This warmer from Tracksmith uses a merino wool mesh that keeps you warm and is easy to breathe through when you have it up over your nose on cold mornings on the road.
Smartwool knows warmth and this gaiter is the perfect weight for just about any activity you can think of, whether you're just cruisin' or getting in a vigorous workout.
Made for running, this neck warmer from Lululemon has a ventilated mouth and nose area so you don't overheat.
Another retro-inspired fleece gaiter, this one from The North Face looks awesome and gives you that extra visibility you're looking for on dark winter days.
Uniqlo Heattech is the option for affordable warmth in the winter. Its waffle outer layer will fit in with your best fits while the interior wool layer does the hard work.
Buff is more known for its summer-weight gaiters, but this one is ideal for adventures in the cold. Plus, it has enough material to be worn any number of ways.
This minimal warmer is what you need on hard runs in the cold — it is just enough protection to keep the wind and cold off your sensitive neck area.
Similar to Patagonia's retro high-pile fleece gaiter, this one uses its micro-d fleece for a lower profile look that still packs the warmth.
Sure, this one is sold at Home Depot so it's ideal for all kinds of winter jobs, but we all know Carhartt is a stalwart among the street style folks as well.
Columbia makes some of the best warm-weather gear out there and this fleece gaiter is no exception, using the brand's exceptional Omni-heat tech to keep you warm.
If you just want the basics, this fleece gaiter from the outerwear legends at Eddie Bauer is exactly what you want.
Another basic fleece gaiter, Lands' End's version will keep you warm in a pinch or be great for storing as a backup (especially at just $10).