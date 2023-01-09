Today's Top Stories
The Best Beanies for the Coldest Days of the Year

These will keep your head warm without sacrificing style in the cooler months.

By Evan Malachosky
A beanie, in conjunction with a big, warm coat, is your main line of defense against the biting cold of winter. Scientists may have debunked the long-held myth that "40-50-percent of heat escapes from the head," but wearing one certainly won't hurt. They'll keep your ears from crystalizing and crumbling off, your hair from catching falling snowflakes and, your forehead from facing the brunt of a frozen breeze.

Beanie Styles

Your chosen style will determine how the beanie fits. If it's a fisherman beanie, for example, it'll run small, sitting at or above the ears, not below the lobes. A watch cap, on the other hand, will cover most of your ears.

Fisherman

Fisherman beanies were popularized in various navies and then by Jacques Cousteau, the ocean explorer. They are typically worn above the ears, mostly because they're knit that way — to be small and versatile. But some folks roll or fold theirs, turning a standard Watch Cap (see below) into a tiny beanie.

Want one? Find a fisherman beanie that suits you in our guide to the style.

No Fold

Close your eyes. Think of the 2000s — a time when men wore their beanies unfolded, long but pulled back to their hairline (like a hair net). This is the no fold style. It's easy to wear, it completely covers your ears and it doesn't need much adjusting. Nowadays, they're rare, but they're still out there — look at Naadam's, for example.

Watch Cap

Most beanies we know today descend from Watch Caps, which were standard issue in the American navy. They have a thick cuff that's folded and a sizable crown, which fits most heads thanks to its elasticity.

Bobble

Bobble beanies come with a circular poof atop the crown. Lore says it was put there, so deck workers made others aware of their head height, making accidents less likely.

Beanie Materials

Cotton

Most cotton beanies are woven tightly enough to keep the cold out. Needless to say, they won't be as warm as a wool beanie, but they'll do. And they're machine washable. If you put a wool beanie through the wash, it'll never be the same: it'll shrink or pill and probably stay that way.

Wool

Wool beanies are the warmest but also the easiest to break from its original form. They're a delicate accessory, which means you need to wear yours — if it's a fine cashmere, for example — with care, depending on the knit.

Acrylic

Acrylic fabric is the cheapest option, and it can be equally as insulating, albeit less breathable. You can find an acrylic beanie for under $15.

Best Overall Beanie
Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie
$40 AT US.COLORFULSTANDARD.COM

Colorful Standard's the best way to top off your fit. It's perfectly proportioned, made in Portugal with Italian superfine merino wool for a silky touch and comes in every color you could conceivably want. Oh, and it's just $40.

Best Upgrade Beanie
Drake's Donegal Ribbed Merino Beanie
$90 AT DRAKES.COM

As per usual, the Drake's take on the beanie is high quality and classic. Made from super sturdy (and naturally antimicrobial) merino wool, this ribbed beanie is simple enough to pair with any outfit but strong enough to stand out when necessary.

Best Affordable Beanie
Carhartt A18 Watch Hat
$17 AT AMAZON

This all-acrylic beanie is a staple on the jobsite and in hip neighborhoods thanks to its value, warmth and street cred.

Learn more about Carhartt's best-selling beanie in our dedicated review.

Best Sustainable Beanie
Patagonia Fisherman's Rolled Beanie
$39 AT PATAGONIA

Trust the outdoors professionals at Patagonia to make a beanie capable of withstanding event the coldest weather — at a fair price. Their Fisherman's Beanie comes rolled in almost a dozen colors, each cut from 100-percent recycled polyester.

Best Japanese Beanie
Rototo Bulky Watch Cap
$48 AT TODD SNYDER

For those looking to jack some Marvin Gaye style (honestly, who isn't?), try Rototo's made-in-Japan beanie. It's got a lofty knit that'll have you feeling like your head is in the clouds.

Best Watch Cap
Filson Ballard Watch Cap
$30 AT FILSON

This high-vis orange isn't the only hue Filson's Watch Cap comes in. It's a classic, though. Choose from several others, each with their own retro-tinged text logo.

Best Fisherman Beanie
Heimat Deck Hat
$61 AT HUCKBERRY

Heimat is a German brand with heritage references and a Ralph Lauren flair. The founder did a stint there and translates naval designs into new-age, roll-cuffed beanies.

Learn more about Heimat's heritage beanies in our explainer post.

Best Cashmere Beanie
Naadam Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
$45 AT NAADAM

Naadam serves up a healthy dose of luxury with its ribbed beanie made from pure Mongolian cashmere.

Best Merino Wool Beanie
Woolrich Ribbed Beanie
$166 AT WOOLRICH.COM

Woolrich, as the name implies, specializes in outdoor gear — namely parkas, jackets and cold-weather accessories. Its merino wool ribbed beanie is big enough to fit comfortably on most heads, and it won't stink with repeat wear — merino wool is naturally anti-odor.

Best Fair Isle Beanie
American Trench Wool Fair Isle Beanie
$80 AT AMERICANTRENCH.COM

Fair Isle always feels festive, which makes it perfect for the winter months. American Trench's high quality option is made from lambswool with a 2.5 inch ribbed cuff.

Best Wool Beanie
Howlin' King Jammy Hat
$60 AT END CLOTHING

The thick ribbed cuff on Howlin's King Jammy Hat helps to keep your ears warm, while the nappy cap keeps your noggin from getting nipped by the cold. Not just a good beanie, this color is a nice splash of color for combatting the mid-winter blues.

Best Super-Tiny Beanie
Wax London Beanie
$52 AT WAXLONDON.COM

Wax London's Beanie takes cues from vintage naval styles, just like Heimat. (Heimat's always sell out.) Made from 100 percent lambswool, the beanie itself is shorter, so it'll sit above the ears for most folks.

Best Cotton Beanie
Everlane The Organic Cotton Chunky Beanie
$48 AT EVERLANE

Everlane's chunky beanie is made from soft organic cotton and ribbed for maximum warmth. It's a good size, too, making it right for most heads, and the color assortment is hard to beat.

Best Affordable Cashmere Beanie
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Ribbed Beanie
$25 AT QUINCE

Quince's classic beanie is Grade A Mongolian Cashmere for a fraction of the cost. Transparency is emphasized in every piece from the brand, meaning better quality at an easier to understand price.

Best Basic Beanie
Huckberry Beanie
$30 AT HUCKBERRY

Online retailer Huckberry also sells it own beanie emblazoned with a tiny little tree logo. Made in Japan from a blend of materials, these are hard-wearing but also good-looking.

Best Department Store Beanie
The North Face Salty Dog Beanie
$28 AT AMAZON

The Salty Dog Beanie is The North Face's best-selling hat — and for good reason. This simple beanie is from loose-weave soft acrylic fabric with a logo that can be worn offset or straight on.

Best Recycled Cashmere Beanie
Todd Snyder Italian Recycled Cashmere Beanie
$98 AT TODD SNYDER

Cashmere beanies aren't cheap, but you can find one for a little less if it's recycled. Not for resale, per se, but made from recycled materials — like Todd Snyder's example here. It's made from 95 percent recycled cashmere and 5 percent virgin wool, and it comes in several colors.

Best Designer Beanie
Rag & Bone Addison Wool Beanie
$95 AT NORDSTROM

Most designer accessories are a ripoff, because they're cheap products brands can mark up and move. Rag & Bone's beanie is an exception, though. It's made from almost entirely from wool and it's the right size for small and big heads alike. Plus, it comes in a bunch of colors.

More Winter Gear
best beanies
Mr Porter
