Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

10 of the Best LED Flashlights Money Can Buy

When it's time to shine, reach for one of these illuminating picks.

By Drew Zieff and Hayley Helms
prometheus lights flash light
Prometheus Lights

The word “lit” has officially invaded America’s lexicon. It’s ubiquitous: on the tongues of hip Gen Zers, millennials trying to pass as youthful and facetious boomers alike. If you live under a rock and you’re unfamiliar with the phrase, here are a few alternative definitions from the “lit” Merriam-Webster: Urban Dictionary. “‘Lit: when something is turned up or popping; meaning cool or awesome; extremely intoxicated.’”

Of course, if you do in fact live under a rock, you no doubt concern yourself more with a traditional definition of the word “lit.” Beneath the cool earth, in your dim domicile, you need light. You crave illumination. You value the practicality of a Maglite, the convenience of a pocket-sized penlight, the brilliant iridescence of LEDs. Luckily for you, we’re here to shine a light on the best LED flashlights on the market.

Why LED Flashlights?

Compared to traditional incandescent bulbs, LED flashlights aren’t just brighter — they’re also more energy efficient, compact and resilient to damage. Daniel Housely is an LED flashlight expert and the owner of Fenix-store.com — one of the oldest LED flashlight e-commerce stores on the block. “I’ve been involved with the industry since 2005 when LEDs were just starting to replace incandescents,” says Housely. He points out that there are a wide variety of LED flashlights available, and prudent shoppers will factor “size, beam pattern (spot vs flood), battery type, runtime and, most importantly, brightness,” into purchasing decisions.

Don’t Get Blinded by Lumens

“Lumens are the first thing that most people look at. Everyone wants the brightest lights available,” says Housely. (Lumens are the measure of intensity of the light coming out of the flashlight — the more lumens a flashlight has, the more output it is capable of.) However, he’s quick to note that flashlight shoppers are easily blinded by lumens. “We'd recommend that size should be one of your first considerations. Think about what you will be using your flashlight for and pick one in a size or style that will be most convenient for you. Do you need both your hands for your work? Get a headlamp! Do you need something that can easily be pulled in and out of a pocket while being held securely? One of our mid-range lights is probably best.” While lumens are a useful measure, they're not the only determination of quality when it comes to a flashlight.

What's the average number of lumens in a flashlight?

The average number of lumens in a standard flashlight is 100 — this is enough for urban environments as well as campsites and is good enough for general use. Most 100-lumen flashlights are pocket-sized models and are a good choice for stowing away in the glove compartment or in your camp bag. For common outdoor tasks, anywhere between 300-900 lumens will do the trick; 900-1500 lumens is ideal for work lights, and for hunting, law and military, a range of 1250-2500 lumens is enough to get the task at hand accomplished. Most everyday flashlight users can consider the 1-500 lumen range to be a solid bet.

“What makes a light ‘the best’ is different for each user,” explains Housely. “Our best-selling flashlights are ones that combine EDC convenience like recharge-ability and compact size, with tactical functions like a defensive strobe, strike bezel, and quick brightness selection.” No matter your priorities, one of these picks is sure to fit the bill.

Brightest LED Flashlight
Imalent MS18
Courtesy
Now 15% off
$670 AT AMAZON

  • Great for emergency kits

  • Price prohibitive, unless you plan on using it often
  • Lumens: 100,000
  • Rechargeable: Yes
  • Weight: 4.2 pounds
  • Light Path Distance: 4,429 feet

Imalent's powerful flashlight may have more lumens than any other flashlight on this list, but remember: a flashlight's power doesn't come lumens alone. The MS18's list of features and performance specs speak for themselves: it has a beam distance of 4,429 feet, far outpacing any of our other favorites; it's waterproof to IP56 and has impact resistance to 4.9 feet, making it rugged enough for a variety of outdoor scenarios. The MS18 features nine settings, which essentially turns it into nine flashlights for one. It's rechargeable and features a digital screen that displays electricity level, so you'll always know how much power you're working with.

    Most Powerful Flashlight
    Acebeam X80GT 2
    Amazon
    Now 10% off
    $297 AT AMAZON

    • High-function features make it a great light for camp

    • Limited stock available
    • Lumens: 34,000
    • Rechargeable: Yes
    • Weight: 12 ounces
    • Light Path Distance: 1,633 feet

    The X80GT 2 is the the most powerful flashlight in its class, boasting a whopping 34,000 lumens, with a beam distance of 1633 feet. Acebeam's ultra-powerful handheld LED stunner is waterproof up to 98 feet underwater, and can be used for high-intensity activities like caving or search and rescue, or every day tasks around camp or the house. Additional functional features include the detachable handle, which makes it easy to carry, as well as the tripod integration capability, which makes it useful for low-light outdoor photography. Weighing just under 12 ounces (without the battery) the x80GT 2 is easily packable and can fit into most hiking packs.

      Most Unique Shape
      Darkfade Flashlight
      €129 AT KICKSTARTER

      • Design is both eye-catching and functional

      • Still doesn't have a specific delivery date
      • Lumens: 1200
      • Rechargeable: Yes
      • Weight: N/A
      • Light Path Distance: 410 feet

      Born from the desire for a flashlight that is both intuitive and highly useful, this crowd-funded phenom addresses both the ergonomic and functionality challenges that plague the standard flashlight. Instead of confusing presses and holds that define the standard mode of toggling through brightness levels, to flip through the Darkfade Flashlight's different brightness levels, simply hold down the single button and turn the entire flashlight until you reach your desired brightness level. You can even adjust the brightness while the flashlight is off, in case you want to avoid blinding your campsite or disturbing fellow outdoors enthusiasts. The Darkfade is angled at 45 degrees for superior comfort and grip, and you can clip it to your pocket or shirt for hands-free utility.

        MOST VERSATILE
        Ledlenser P7R Core Flashlight
        $150 AT LEDLENSERUSA.COM

        • Versatility in beam intensity means multiple uses.

        • Pricey if you don't plan on adding it to your EDC kit.
        • Lumens: 1400
        • Rechargeable: Yes
        • Weight: 12.6 ounces
        • Light Path Distance: 984 feet

        German engineering isn’t reserved for the autobahn. Ledlenser is the Bimmer-builder of beams, and each of its refined flashlights is proudly designed in Deutschland. Compact, sleek in hand, powerful and precise, the P7R Core is an excellent choice for EDC applications. The Core throws a wide range of beam intensities, from a max 1400-lumen, 984-foot beam down to a minimal 15-lumen, 50-foot beam. At high output, the run-time is only two hours, but the rechargeable Li-ion 3.7V battery can last up to 90 hours at minimal draw. Switch between spot and flood modes; blink, position and S.O.S. modes for distress signaling; and strobe for self-defense. Factor in an IP68 waterproof rating, which certifies the P7R Core can withstand five feet of submersion for 30 minutes, and it’s no surprise why this is our go-to LED flashlight for life in the city, backwoods and everywhere in between.

          BEST EVERYDAY CARRY
          Fenix PD36R 1600 Lumen Flashlight
          $100 AT FENIX-STORE.COM

          • Two-way clip makes carrying a breeze

          • For those prone to misplacing items, small size could be an issue
          • Lumens: 1600
          • Rechargeable: Yes
          • Weight: 3 ounces
          • Light Path Distance: 928 feet

          Fenix’s top-of-the-line LED options should be top of mind for anyone looking for an EDC flashlight. The critically acclaimed PD36r has drummed up a cult-like following thanks to a portable build, hardcore durability and impressive specs. Measuring in at 5.35 inches, the PD36r is small enough to slip into pocket or pack, yet it still blasts a beam of 928 feet and 1600 lumens when switched into Turbo mode (run time: 2.9 hours). On the other side of the spectrum, Eco mode lasts for a staggering 115 hours and still casts a 30-lumen beam over 100 feet. With multiple settings in-between (high, medium and low), a versatile, two-way body clip and drop-rated, IP68 waterproof construction, this compact crusher is prepared for outdoor adventures and the unexpected ups and downs of everyday life.

            BEST HIGH-OUTPUT
            Ledlenser X21R
            Now 20% off
            $340 AT LEDLENSERUSA.COM

            • Sleek design makes it easy to pack

            • Not as durable as other designs
            • Lumens: 5000
            • Rechargeable: Yes
            • Weight: 9.86 pounds
            • Light Path Distance: 2600 feet

            Much like Parliament’s 1977 funk anthem “Flash Light,” Ledlenser’s X21R is best enjoyed at full blast. The priciest light on our list also boasts the highest output: this 5,000-lumen cannon can shoot a half-mile-long beam for two hours straight thanks to a rechargeable 9.6V battery pack. While hat power is ideal when using the X21R as a searchlight, it can be overkill in less life-threatening scenarios, so Ledlenser outfitted this beast with an easily adjustable dimmer. On the low end, the X21R delivers a still-impressive 150-meter, 200-lumen beam for a whopping 40 hours. Unlike many LED lights in this weight class, the X21R retains Ledlenser’s design sensibilities — it’s sleek, comfortable to grip and packs well in a backpack or survival kit.

              BEST DURABLE FLASHLIGHT
              MagLite Mag-Tac TRM1RA4
              Now 11% off
              $102 AT AMAZON

              • Great for emergency situations
              • Mountable charging base maintains power

              • Battery life is low compared to competitors
              • Lumens: 543
              • Rechargeable: Yes, with adapter
              • Weight: 4.15 ounces
              • Light Path Distance: 593 feet

              Maglite is to flashlights what Kleenex is to tissues. The iconic flashlight fabricator’s take on compact, classic tactical accessories, the Mag-Tac line is perfect for those who value both light functionality and self-defense applications. Our advice? Go with the Mag-Tac TRM1RA4—it doesn’t have the most impressive battery life (just over four hours in power save mode), but the rechargeable light is always charged and at the ready thanks to a mountable charging base. In self-defense situations, a 534-lumen strobe setting disorients attackers, and the crowned bezel turns this flashlight into a formidable weapon. Road trippers, keep the flashlight as a console companion, as the crowned bezel makes quick work of windows in roadside rescues.

                BEST PENLIGHT
                Princeton Tec Alloy-X Metal Rechargeable LED Penlight
                $49 AT B&H PHOTO

                • Best for non-outdoorsy types
                • Rechargeable

                • Less durable than other LEDs
                • Lumens: 400
                • Rechargeable: Yes, or can use AAA batteries
                • Weight: 1.5 ounces
                • Light Path Distance: N/A

                “Q,” James Bond’s nerdy gadget guy, likely has a soft spot for the penlight. Slim enough to slip into a chest pocket and bright enough to tinker with tech or fix a flat, Princeton Tec’s 400-lumen Alloy X is easy to keep on hand 24/7 and beyond nifty in a pinch. The waterproof, anodized aluminum casing is sleek yet strategically textured for grip. When fully juiced, the Alloy X runs for up to 28 hours on the lowest of its three settings. Best of all, the Alloy X can take both AAA batteries or recharge via micro USB.

                  Best Vintage Style Flashlight
                  Barebones Vintage Flashlight
                  $70 AT BESPOKE POST

                  • Old-school style, new-school performance

                  • Everyone at camp will want to steal your flashlight
                  • Lumens: 150
                  • Rechargeable: Yes
                  • Run Time: Up to 24 hours

                  Let's say you admire the styling and aesthetics of vintage items, but also crave the reliability and functionality of more modern electronics and outdoor accessories. With Barebones' vintage-inspired flashlight, you get the best of both worlds. The aluminum and steel body is waterproof, and the USB rechargeable battery will keep the LED light going for up to 24 hours. There's even a hidden hook in the base of the handle, so you can go hands-free when necessary. At less than seven inches long, this little light is just big enough to illuminate camp at night, without taking up too much room in your bag.

                    Brightest For Overlanding
                    Fenix
                    Fenix LR80R Flashlight
                    $450 AT AMAZON

                    • The downshift sensor dims the light to eco when it's close to an object, eliminating chances of overheating

                    • May be too much flashlight for casual campers
                    • Lumens: 18,000
                    • Rechargeable: Yes
                    • Weight: 3.6 pounds
                    • Light Path Distance: 3,705 feet

                    Overlanders and/or over-prepared campers, prepare to drool over this badass, beefy flashlight: its 18000 lumens shine a bright beam that reaches over 1235 yards, illuminating any obstacles in your path with ease (just make sure you're not pointing it in anyone's eyes before you turn it on).

                    The LR80R Flashlight comes with a fast-charging USB-C port, and an additional USB-A slot, which allows it to act as a power bank for your other small electronics that need a charge. The brightest light on our list, Fenix's flashlight may be overkill for the casual camper, but for anyone interested in a dependable, accurate flashlight for emergency situations or long-term overlanding escapades, this is your best bet.

