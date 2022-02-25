Yeti Kicks off Spring with New Products and Color Updates

Since its founding in 2006, Yeti has been the premier cooler and outdoor product manufacturer, becoming as synonymous with food preservation as Kleenex is with runny noses. With the regularity of the rising sun, Yeti tends to show up on "best of" lists across the internet, whether we're talking travel gear, food and beverage containers or durable totes. There's excitement each time the brand releases new product, and things tend to sell out fast.

This spring, Yeti is releasing a bevy of new and exciting product updates, including new colorways, sizes and features. The first installment, which dropped this week, revealed updates to a few of the brand's core lines and two new spring colorways, Bimini and Offshore (inspired by the Bahamas and the depths of offshore seas, respectively). We've got our eyes on the Camino 20 Carryall and the always classic Roadie 24 Hard Cooler in brand-new Bimini, as well as the revamped Hopper M30.

