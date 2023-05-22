Today's Top Stories
The 10 Best Sandals You Can Find for Hiking

Thanks to durable materials and innovative constructions, sandals aren’t just for beaches and poolsides anymore.

By Hayley Helms and Tanner Bowden
cairn 3d pro ii adventure sandals
Bedrock Sandals

A lot is implied by the word sandal. Upon hearing it, there's a good chance one conjures up an image of footwear made of leather and cork, loosely affixed to a pair of worn feet stemming from a guitar-toting, shower-averse long-haired hippie. That picture would stereotype both man and shoe, though. Sandals have plenty of places they belong outside of cultural generalizations — in rafts, for one.

Teva, one of the most highly-regarded makers of outdoor sandals, got its start in 1984 when Mark Thatcher, a river guide in the Grand Canyon, used two Velcro watch straps to modify a pair of flip-flops so they wouldn’t come off his feet.

The outdoor sandals available today are more robust than that — in fact, they’re about as beefy as can be without losing the light and open qualities that make them great in the first place. Sticky rubber soles with heavy lugs, platforms molded for arch support and anti-blister constructions are just some of the traits that make the best outdoor sandals suitable for use beyond boats and water.

What Should You Look for in a Hiking Sandal?

Grip

Sticky rubber soles with heavy lugs characterize the hiking sandal, which is ultimately the ideal combination of lightness, breathability and — you guessed it — grip. When shopping for hiking sandals, more often than not you'll see a rubber compound outsole with multi-directional lugs that are built to grip it and rip it — sand and gravel won't stand a chance. You'll see Vibram pop up in many brands and styles; it's the leader in outsole construction and is a safe bet when shopping for an unfamiliar sandal.

Support and Protection

Many hiking experiences are built around the hiking boot, but during the summer months (or year-round, for warmer locales) the hiking sandal is a welcome respite from the confines of the boot — no matter how light or breathable a boot claims to be, it's no match for a sandal in terms of airflow. However, that enhanced breathability does come with a cost; protection is much more minimal in a sandal and should be accounted for, especially if you're recreating in an environment with hazards like cactus, sharp rock or uneven terrain.

Materials

The majority of hiking sandals on the market use a rubber compound for the outsole, and polyester for the webbing and straps. That's about it. Some lifestyle-oriented styles will implement leather or suede, and a few of the higher-end models will use neoprene in the upper for superior performance in the water. Some styles will also use an EVA midsole for more comfort on and off the trail.

Closed-Toe Vs. Open-Toe Sandals: What to Know

Setting aside the upgraded protection a closed-toe sandal provides — if we're going purely off aesthetics, open-toe sandals are better looking, full stop. If you're going for the crunchy outdoors look, closed-toe is more than fine — it signals to the world that you're capable, you're active and you're confident in your own style.

Open-toe sandals may offer less protection for your toes, but they're infinitely more versatile; with the rise of Gorpcore, we're seeing them just as often in the city as we are on the trail. You can't go wrong with either option, but if you want more airflow, more style options and lighter weight, stick with open-toe styles.

Hike in them, bike in them, climb in them — these sandals are built to go everywhere.

The Best Hiking Sandals

MOST CAPABLE SANDAL
Hoka Hopara
$130 AT HOKA.COM

  • Super-grippy luggs

  • Require a lengthy break-in
  • Outsole: Rubber

Hoka arguably makes the most comfortable running shoes out there, and its Hopara sandal is cut from the same cloth. Featuring a synthetic upper with drainage cutouts, a flexible neoprene collar and a rubberized EVA midsole, this sandal is made to move, wet or dry.

What caught our eye over every other feature are the lugs; at 4mm, they're the deepest on this list and provide serious multidirectional traction when you need it most. Although they're on the pricier side, the Hoparas are well worth the investment.

    BEST OVERALL Hiking Sandal
    Chacos Z/2 Classic
    $110 AT CHACOS.COM

    • Supportive footbed

    • A little on the heavy side for a sandal
    • Outsole: Non-marking ChacoGrip rubber compound

    Chaco’s most iconic sandal is also one of the most polarizing, largely due to the unique loop that helps secure the big toe. People either hate it or love it; we find that it provides the extra bit of leverage that’s useful when scrambling up trails and over rocks. The Z/2 is similar in that way, though Chaco shaved off 20 percent of its weight by using a different rubber compound. It's a welcome change given that the original can often feel clunky and especially because the super-supportive footbed is still in place.

    If you already love Chacos, you'll like the Z/2 even better. If you're new to Chacos, note that the strap adjustment process is a bit tricky (again, some hate it), but plenty supportive. Another thing to note is that the strap is too long if you have small feet and need to crank it down, but you can always cut it back and burn the end if it's annoying. And if you hate the thought of that big toe loop, the Z/2 comes in a version without it.

      Best Affordable Hiking Sandal
      Teva Hurricane XLT2
      $75 AT ZAPPOS

      • Classic style works on and off-trail

      • Not as durable as competitors
      • Outsole: Rubber

      Teva's classic Velcro sandal is still the gold standard adventure sandal when you don't want to spend a bundle. For a little extra cash though, you can get the Hurricane XLT2, which is just an all-terrain version of the simpler one you might've worn as a kid. It still has downsides — mainly its triangular plastic strap connectors, which can be uncomfortable —but the primary upgrades are a thicker, contoured sole and a grippy outsole that make walking on dirt, gravel, riverbeds, etc. a lot more manageable.

        BEST UPGRADE Hiking Sandal
        Bedrock Cairn 3D PRO II
        $140 AT BEDROCKSANDALS.COM

        • Lightweight yet insanely supportive

        • The flip-flop look isn't for everyone
        • Outsole: Virbram Megagrip

        Bedrock felt that even traditional sandals were too constraining, so it reworked the strap layout into a design that’s something of a hybrid between a flip-flop and Tevas. The paracord thong uses an aluminum insert for durability (this is usually the first thing to go on normal flip-flops), and an adjustable heel cuff provides rear foot stability. With this updated version, Bedrock added a hook adjustment to the heel for even greater support than the original, which helps this sandal feel a lot beefier than it is (it weighs 10.5 ounces per sandal).

        The Cairn 3D features a contoured footbed for additional comfort and a Vibram outsole for the best possible grip. If it looks too minimal for long adventures, know that it isn’t; the company’s chief experience officer, Naresh Kumar, hiked New Zealand’s 3,000-kilometer Te Araroa trail in a pair.

          Best Use of Sustainable Materials
          Forsake Rogue
          $85 AT FORSAKE.COM

          • Comfortable and easy to wear right out of the box

          • Not very stylish
          • Outsole: Peak-to-Pavement rubber and BLOOM Algae siped outsole

          Sometimes, simple design can contain a multitude of features; this sandal from Forsake is a capable, pared-down example of that. Although it looks like many other minimalist sandals on the market today, the Rogue is made with a combination of sustainable materials that set it apart from traditional footwear. The straps are made with recycled PET and PU; the air mesh lining is made with recycled materials and features an anti-odor treatment; the midsole is a sustainable combo of algae and recycled EVA; and the outsole contains Bloom algae as well.

          On top of their sustainable features, these sandals are comfortable and easy to wear. The metal G-Hook closure takes some getting used to, but once I got the hang of it, I never looked back. These are great in water and on land, and are a great pick for adventures where you'll be in both.

          BEST Option for SHORT HIKEs
          Xero Z-Trail EV
          $80 AT ZAPPOS

          • Lightest sandal on the list

          • Less comfortable than more padded options
          • Outsole: Triple-layer FeelLite sole

          Weighing in at a scant 5.4 ounces, the Z-Trail EV is as light as a hiking sandal gets. It eschews thick straps, extra padding and oversized buckles but it drops most of its weight by using a super-thin 10-millimeter sole. Nevertheless, the sole still comes with the hallmarks of a hiking sandal, including a foam footbed and lugged outsole. Keep in mind that there's little between your foot and the ground though, so expect to feel rocks even if they can't pierce through these layers. The Z-Trail EV is best for shorter hikes and water activities, or for people who want a protected barefoot walking feel.

          BEST FOR AQUATIC ACTIVITIES
          Keen Newport H2
          $130 AT KEENFOOTWEAR.COM

          • Excellent toe protection

          • Needs a little break-in time
          • Outsole: High-traction rubber

          Many of Keen’s sandals walk a fine line between sandal and shoe, and the Newport Hydro does it expertly. It’s open everywhere except the toe, which makes it perfect for wear during aquatic activities when underwater rocks can become especially hazardous to toes. Its washable webbing exterior is backed with a comfy PFC-free, quick-drying lining. The sole has tread enough for hiking on dry land, too, and is supported by a light shank for additional support.

          BEST for CASUAL ADVENTUREs
          Freewaters Trifecta
          $60 AT ZAPPOS

          • No heel strap = less blisters

          • Not durable
          • Outsole: Rubber

          Flip-flops are great for casual wear but, for all their wonderful qualities, are not great adventure sandals; they’re too minimal and often quite breakable. But leaving the heel free to breathe is nice (and prevents abrasion to one of the foot’s most blister-prone areas). Freewaters approached the zero-sum situation by axing the heel piece and leaving a Velcro strap over the top of the foot. It also included a soft foam platform and a supportive arch. We've found that it's not as ideal for hiking as others on this list, but is perfect for short-range adventures and everyday use that you'd typically choose a flip-flop for.

            BEST QUICK-DRY Sandal
            Teva Terra Fi 5 Universal
            $100 AT ZAPPOS

            • More rugged than the OG model

            • Limited colorways
            • Outsole: Rugged Spider Rubber outsole

            If you like Tevas but want a more rugged model than our previous pick, check out the Terra Fi 5 Universal, which sports a few crucial upgrades that make it great for heavier all-around outdoor use. For one, it features a thick, molded PU midsole that provides support on uneven ground and protection from jagged terrain as well as a sticky rubber outsole with lugs for traction. The Terra Fi 5 Universal also has additional padding at points of high abrasion where the straps meet the sole and where plastic parts are, which helps avoid blisters.

            CUSHIEST RIDE
            Ecco Sport Yucatan Sandal
            $140 AT ZAPPOS

            • Neoprene lining eliminates chafing

            • Pricey
            • Outsole: Rubber

            ECCO packed so much support and comfort into the Yucatan, it wears more like a shoe with oversized vents than a sandal. The entire strap structure is lined with neoprene to make this sandal super comfortable and eliminate chafing in places you'd expect to find it on other models. The midsole is thick and supportive and has a lining that makes it a lot softer than other sandals in the category too (again, it's kind of like a shoe in this way). Made with leather, the Yucatan is a chunkier sandal and doesn't have that traditional outdoorsy look, and it's also more expensive than our other picks.

              BEST POST-ADVENTURE SANDAL
              Birkenstock Arizona
              $110 AT ZAPPOS

              • Classic look works anywhere

              • No heel support
              • Outsole: Proprietary Birkenstock footbed

              Birkenstocks have been keeping feet comfortable and supported since 1774, and that long history has more than justified its popularity. No longer relegated to hippies and granola types, the Arizona is classic, cool and the ideal sandal to slip on after a gnarly hike.

              Made with Birkibuc – a durable, synthetic upper material with a nubuck leather-like texture and a soft backing — and a contoured cork footbed with EVA sole, you can wear these babies for miles without so much as a hint of discomfort. Although they're not the go-to hiker for most folks, we've seen Birks on some pretty technical trails.

                More Hiking Gear Guides
                a close up of a hiking boot on a rock
                Chase Pellerin
