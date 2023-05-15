Upgrade Your Summer Adventures with Ecoflow

Spend more time doing what you love this summer comfortably with these must-haves from EcoFlow
Whether you're planning to spend the summer in your backyard, at the campsite or traveling to your favorite body of water, EcoFlow has all the gear you need to make the most out of the summer months. From a portable refrigerator that produces ice lightning fast – in under 12 minutes to be specific – to a lawnmower that actually picks up leaves, EcoFlow will help you have your best summer yet. Additionally, these smart devices can be charged by EcoFlow's solar panels and power stations, offering a more environmentally friendly off-grid living solution. Check out these picks below to get ready for all your warm adventures to come.
The world's first 3-in-1 Portable Refrigerator: GLACIER is a versatile fridge that combines the classic portability of a compact fridge-freezer with the added bonuses of a built-in ice maker and plug-in battery. Equipped with a powerful compressor, the GLACIER produces 18 ice cubes in just 12 minutes. When set to Quick Freezing Mode, the compressor can cool down from 86℉ to 32℉ in about 15 minutes to deliver rapid refreshment in next to no time. Plus, it's designed for easy transportation with two detachable handles and several wheels.
The WAVE 2 is a compact, portable air conditioner that may be small but remains inarguably mighty. With up to eight hours of continuous cooling, you can stay cool and comfortable no matter where you are. Plus, the intelligent mode allows users to swap between sleeping mode, fast mode, or eco mode based on their needs. Fans can easily pack it into an RV, boat, tent, car, or plop it down around the house. Use code GEARWAVE2 for an additional 5 percent off.
Spend more time doing what you love this summer without sacrificing your lawn. The BLADE is the first robotic lawn mower with a leaf collection feature. As a result, it can automatically collect leaves and pinecones before or after mowing. Thanks to GPS functionality, BLADE navigates around lawns using a virtual boundary. Users can control the BLADE and easily set this virtual boundary via the EcoFlow app.