If you told us a year ago that face masks would be the most in-demand accessories of 2020, we'd think you were joking. (Apple watches? Sure. AirPods? Definitely. Face masks? Not so much.) But not only are face masks an effective way to keep us safe, but our favorite fashion brands have created their own iterations. As a result, we've been spending the past few months impulse buying stylish and breathable masks.
We firmly believe you can never own too many face masks. If you want to add yet another option to your growing rotation, Levi's popular face masks are finally back in stock on Amazon.
Levi's has been making great jeans that don't break the bank since 1853, so it's no surprise its face masks are so popular. Made with a durable cotton, Levi has two different mask designs to choose from. With the solid-colored masks have an adjustable tie that goes around your head, its bandana-printed option have two comfortable ear loops. That way, you can a comfortable style that will keep you safe, too. Plus, each style is reversible, so it's like two masks in one.
While this mask is only available in two sizes right — small and large, it's worth noting they run pretty small. According to Amazon, a large will fit most adults.
Oh, and did we mention they're super affordable? A set of three masks costs $14, so you won't have to break the budget. Stylish, comfortable, and affordable, it's no wonder why these masks are so popular. In fact, we have a feeling these will sell out quickly. So if you want to add another mask (or, you know three) to your growing rotation, now's the time to do so.
