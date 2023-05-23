It used to be that finding high-quality formalwear was an expensive, time-consuming affair. Enter Generation Tux , the tuxedo and suit rental service that flipped the script. Imagine it with us: after browsing the extensive online showroom, Generation Tux delivers your ensemble directly to your door two weeks before your event \u2014 without breaking the bank. From weddings to work events and everything in between, dressing up just got a whole lot easier. At Home Try-On Designing the dream look for you and your wedding party? Generation Tux offers a free Home Try-On program, so the wedding couple gets to test out their wedding look months ahead of the big day. Plus, the Generation Tux personal stylists are on deck and actively reach out to assist with any style, color and fit questions. Just need a one-off for someone else's event? Generation Tux offers free shipping on all suit and tuxedo rentals. Guaranteed Fit Generation Tux's online fit algorithm has learned how to improve fitting by leveraging data from hundreds of thousands of rentals, and can be even more accurate than a traditional fitting. Feeling uneasy about being fitted without ever leaving home? Not to worry \u2014 the brand stands behind its algorithm with fast, free replacements and alterations if you're not completely satisfied.