It used to be that finding high-quality formalwear was an expensive, time-consuming affair. Enter Generation Tux, the tuxedo and suit rental service that flipped the script. Imagine it with us: after browsing the extensive online showroom, Generation Tux delivers your ensemble directly to your door two weeks before your event — without breaking the bank. From weddings to work events and everything in between, dressing up just got a whole lot easier.

At Home Try-On

Designing the dream look for you and your wedding party? Generation Tux offers a free Home Try-On program, so the wedding couple gets to test out their wedding look months ahead of the big day. Plus, the Generation Tux personal stylists are on deck and actively reach out to assist with any style, color and fit questions. Just need a one-off for someone else's event? Generation Tux offers free shipping on all suit and tuxedo rentals.

Black Notch Lapel Tuxedo
generationtux.com
$149.00
This classic black tuxedo is contemporary, confident, and comfortable. Crafted with Super 140’s Merino wool, sizing is available in both modern and slim fits. Perfect for a black-tie wedding, this timeless look does not go out of style.

Mystic Blue Suit
generationtux.com
$149.00
This suit is a bold new take on a classic navy, with the traditional style in a modern color. Made of 100% Merino wool and very lightweight, you might not want to take it off. The suit features flat-front pants and is available in both modern and slim fits.

British Tan Suit
generationtux.com
$149.00
Looking for the perfect beach wedding look? The British Tan Notch Lapel Suit is perfect for that sunset photo session. This suit features sizing available in both modern and slim fits and begs to be customized with pastel accessories.

Black Suit
generationtux.com
$149.00
Impeccably put together, this classic two-button Black Notch Lapel Suit is the perfect look for any evening. Super 130’s Merino wool, flat front pants and sizing available in both modern and slim fits ensure your event will be as timeless as the style.

Guaranteed Fit

Generation Tux's online fit algorithm has learned how to improve fitting by leveraging data from hundreds of thousands of rentals, and can be even more accurate than a traditional fitting. Feeling uneasy about being fitted without ever leaving home? Not to worry — the brand stands behind its algorithm with fast, free replacements and alterations if you're not completely satisfied.

Navy Blue Suit
generationtux.com
$149.00
This navy blue suit has range — it can be worn any time of year, with a wide variety of accessories, to almost any formal event. The suit features Super 130’s Merino wool, flat front pants and sizing available in both modern and slim fits.

Black Peak Lapel Tuxedo
generationtux.com
$149.00
The Black Peak Lapel Tuxedo puts the form in formal. This timeless style features Super 140’s Merino wool, flat front pants and sizing available in both modern and slim tuxedo fits.

Gray Sharkskin Suit
generationtux.com
$149.00
The Gray Sharkskin Suit oozes timeless style. Perfect for any time of year, the suit features Super 130’s Merino wool, flat front pants and sizing available in both modern and slim fits. It pairs perfectly with black or brown shoes and a range of accessories so you will be hard-pressed to find an event this isn't perfect for.

Slate Blue Suit
generationtux.com
$149.00
The Slate Blue Notch Lapel Suit is a mix between the Mystic collection and a classic navy suit. With super 130’s Merino wool, flat front pants and sizing available in modern and slim fits, you will make a lasting impression in this blue suit.