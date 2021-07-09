13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

It's Friday, and we've got another list of the week's best new style and watch releases. In fact, there are 13 of them. (But it isn't Friday the 13th — don't freak out.) Instead, scroll through our selections, which range from ribbed Sport Socks by Drake's and an England soccer jersey by designer Martine Rose to a perfectly unisex Audemars Piguet watch and a refreshing sub-$700 timepiece by Baltic.

Albam Alternate Seersucker Vacation Shirt

Courtesy

Albam's seersucker camp collar Vacation Shirt uses a blend of materials to improve the top's breathability. Taking cues from Japanese gardening wares, the brand slips subtle stripes into the checkered pattern. There are bucket pockets on the front and black branded buttons to boot.

Price: $175

SHOP NOW

Baltic Aquascaphe White Watch

Courtesy

With its vintage-inspired but original design and attractive 39mm steel case, French brand Baltic's Aquascaphe dive watch has been a hit in its multiple variations. Until now, each has had a dark dial of black or blue, but the latest is this refreshing and highly legible version that flips the color scheme in favor of a white dial.

Price: ~$683

SHOP NOW

Nike x Martine Rose "The Lost Lionesses" Jersey

Courtesy

Been glued to every Euro 2020 game? Gear up for the England vs. Italy final with Nike and Martine Rose's reversible "The Lost Lionesses" England jersey. One side is close to the official version, save for Rose's signature and a few other details. On the alternate side, Rose reimagined the women's "Lost Lionesses" crest. The Nike logo's flipped, too, and the hem is roughed up.

Price: £134.95

SHOP NOW

Drake's Ecru Striped Sport Socks

Courtesy

Oftentimes the most noticeable upgrade to your everyday wardrobe comes via a softer, more stylish sock. Drake's does a Striped Sport iteration made from ribbed knit 100-percent cotton. (Get three pairs for $60, by the way.)

Price: $25.00

SHOP NOW

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding 34mm Watch

Courtesy

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak's famously integrated bracelet and case now come in black ceramic at a diminutive 34mm. Its distinctive octagonal bezel is also in black ceramic, with the signature exposed screws in gold with dial elements to match. Though marketed for women, there's no reason it couldn't be considered unisex for those who prefer smaller watches.

Price: $45,200

SHOP NOW

Brain Dead Braino Draino Strapback Hat

Courtesy

Consistency is king — and Brain Dead doesn't miss. This "Braino Draino" riffs on both their brand name and the name of the popular pipe cleaner, Drano. (I think? I guess?) Or it could be a reference to burnout; a slang-ish way of saying the brain's drained.

Price: $65

SHOP NOW

Ressence Type 1 Slim Red Watch

Courtesy

The existing Ressence Type 1 Slim watches are eye-catching and unlike any other watch — but if they weren't sufficiently bold enough for your personality, how about one it a shocking red. The brand's innovative watches use a unique system of displaying the time in which the dial itself moves hypnotically, and the Slim version is ever more wearable at 11mm thick. Paired to a red rubber strap with red and white lume on the dial, this is a hell of a wrist statement for those who can afford it.

Price: ~$18,350

SHOP NOW

Converse x Golf Wang Chuck 70 Flames

Courtesy

I can't lie and say I didn't see this coming. (I did.) Tyler, the Creator dropped an album and now his clothing and footwear collections are following close after. This iteration of the famous Chuck 70 features pastel yellow uppers, pink flames and pink racing stripes on the outsole.

Price: $100

SHOP NOW



Ming 20.11 Mosaic Watch

Courtesy

Independent brand Ming combines a unique design sense with a watch collector's attention to details. The latest release has the familiar aesthetic but the sapphire crystal dial offers a view of the movement, which is overlaid with a laser-etched mosaic motif that reveals itself differently from different angles.

Price: ~$15,850

SHOP NOW

Imogene + Willie Camp Short

Courtesy

Nashville-based brand Imogene + Willie perfected denim. But they didn't stop there. Their T-shirts and camp shorts are just as good. Get the latter in a few new colorways, including this garment-dyed green hue. They're inspired by a 1950s military silhouette but have been updated with a more modern fit.

Price: $125

SHOP NOW



Le Jour Coral Diver Watch

Courtesy

The historic brand Le Jour now produces affordable, modern watches that vaguely hint at its namesake's heritage. The new Coral Diver collection has a traditional dive watch aesthetic, measuring 42mm, and comes in five dial colors, all with a unique texture that should benefit legibility as well as visual interest.

Price: $800

SHOP NOW

Satisfy Running x Sonic Youth Short Distance Shorts

Courtesy

This isn't run-of-the-mill, reproduced band merch you'll find in mall stores. Satisfy Running tapped Sonic Youth for a collection adorned with various band logos. Buy these 2.5-inch inseam shorts, the Sonic Youth socks, hat and long-sleeve shirt for the full effect.

Price: $178

SHOP NOW

Celine x Gene Beery Life T-shirt

Courtesy

Celine flips artist Gene Beery's "Life" painting for a printed cotton T-shirt from their new collection. The art doesn't shy away from making a statement. Life's only OK sometimes — and that's OK, too. Think of this as an affordable way to own it.

Price: $375

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io