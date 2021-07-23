11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

This week's roundup of new style and watch releases spans several different categories: There's a bag by Birdwell and Herschel, sunglasses from Warby Parker, tennis shorts, a Todd Snyder x Timex watch collab, and more. It's sort of all over the place, but, forgive us, we're in the in-between, aka the countdown to cooler weather. Look ahead for ways to fill out your winter wardrobe, but be mindful of the warmer weather that still lies ahead. Nisolo Diego Low Top Presented by Nisolo Whether you're headed back into the office or out for a night on the town, everyone wants to look good without sacrificing comfort. The Diego Low Top sneaker from Nisolo blends the two perfectly \u2014 it's functional, comfortable and will be your new go-to this season. Made with waterproof leather and a durable Vibram rubber sole, these shoes can easily withstand a rainy commute without getting bogged down. Plus, with shock-absorbing cushioned and antimicrobial insoles, you will stay comfortable whether you are standing at your desk all day or biking around the city. If that's not enough to convince you, every Nisolo purchase ensures a living wage to 100 percent of the people creating products in its factory so you can rest assured knowing these are responsibly made. With six stunning colorways available, you might find yourself picking up more than one. Price: $150 SHOP NOW Timex x Todd Snyder MK1 Bootcamp Watch One of the longest and most fruitful partnerships in all of watches, the Todd Snyder x Timex collab is 10 years old. To mark the occasion the brands are bringing back the MK1 that's based on a disposable watch Timex developed for the US marines in the 1980s \u2014 and which Todd Snyder helped reissue in 2016. With a 40mm case and quartz movement, it's a colorful interpretation of the classic field watch and even includes a symbol on the dial at 6 o'clock that references the British "broad arrow," for an extra "military" touch. Price : $128 SHOP NOW Rowing Blazers Shield Patch Rugby Rowing Blazers' international collection bears no formal affiliation to the forthcoming Olympic Games, but a bunch of the countries involved are represented within it. Cop a knit sweater with the Indian flag on it; get a hat with Jamaica's. Or, get the Shield Patch Rugby, which represents more than a dozen nations through tiny crests embroidered all over. Price: $215 SHOP NOW Taylor Stitch The Bomber Jacket It's certainly not bomber jacket season yet, but order Taylor Stitch's new suede iteration now for delivery by late October or early November. Part of their Workshop collection, which is funded by pre-orders, essentially, it's cut from 3-ounce calf suede, lined with cotton twill through the body and acetate through the sleeves. Ribbed collars and cuffs contrast the rich brown body, while an interior pocket provides secure storage. Price : $638 SHOP NOW Warby Parker x Entireworld Hatcher Sunglasses Warby Parker enlists Entireworld designer Scott Sternberg for a few revamped versions of their Hatcher frame, a '70s-inspired acetate style with a defined bridge. Sternberg picked four colors \u2014 Jade, Blossom Pink, Midnight and Oxblood \u2014 for the refresh, each a bit brighter (and even more '70s) than the baseline options. Price : $95 SHOP NOW SNS Linen Shorts One may not expect a sneaker store to make some of the best linen shorts. Seems out of their wheelhouse, right? Well, they've done it \u2014 and without slapping a slew of silly logos all over 'em. They're a simple, soft navy blue, with side and back pockets, and an elasticated waistband. Price: $129 SHOP NOW Bremont MBII Savanna Watch Bremont's partnership with maker of airplane ejection seats Martin-Baker has yielded the MBII Savanna watch. The new model features a sand-colored, Grade 5 titanium case that's matte-finished with a "protective, tactical coating," a matching dial and a matching rubber strap. The middle case is made from aluminum and has the line's signature knurled treatment meant to reference ejection seat components. It also features an inner rotating bezel controlled by a second crown. Price : $5,795 SHOP NOW Herschel x Birdwell Alexander Tote I've preached about the versatility of Herschel's insulated Alexander Tote before. I even called it the best beach bag you can buy . Now, it's gotten even better. This revamped version comes cut from Surfnyl, Birdwell's proprietary nylon fabric (which they use for their boardshorts). It also features a luggage trolley strap, utility handles, a zippered internal pocket, and a classic camo liner. Price : $100 SHOP NOW Lady White Co. Shell Jacket Lady White Co.'s made-in-LA Shell Jacket proves perfect for layering. It's a light, top layer \u2014 free from pockets, cropped at the waist \u2014 and its French terry texture is soft to the touch. Finished with Japanese zippers, the brand recommends sizing up for a longer fit. Price : $185 SHOP NOW Urwerk UR-100V P.02 Watch Independent watchmaker Urwerk has teamed up on a three-way collaboration with the watch collector group Collective Horology and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York. Urwerk's UR-100 model features its signature wandering hours complication , and this version is meant to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first Space Shuttle program with visual cues inspired by the Enterprise's control panel. Only 20 examples will be produced. Price : $62,500 SHOP NOW Jacques Tennis Short Jacques is a luxury performance wear brand started by former professional tennis player, Gregg Cohenca. Imagine the all-white outfits of the game's top players and then perfect them with a sartorial touch. The simple Tennis Short is clearly born from that process. It's cut from a blend of ultra-sleek materials, features four-way stretch and fits in a way we'd describe as "Italian grotto meets Grand Slam." Price : $175 SHOP NOW The Elder Statesman Blomerth Bloom Crew A part of The Elder Statesman's pre-fall collection with cartoonist Brian Blomerth (aka @pupsintrouble ), the Blomerth Bloom Crew is a heavyweight, 10o-percent cashmere knit with an all-over floral print. The color's perfect for the dwindling days of summer, when the warm days give way to cooler nights. Price : $1,980 SHOP NOW