11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

July's just about over. And we're holding onto summer for dear life. Not that it's necessarily over or anything, but we can't help but think about the cooler days ahead. Our roundup represents these mixed feelings: there are a few tough, dark-toned watches, a bright green fitness watch, some chinos, a denim overshirt, a Grateful Dead tee, and two pairs of sunglasses — hints of fall here and there, yet the rebellious energy of summer remains.

Taylor Stitch x Atelier & Repairs The Chino

Born from a surplus of units Taylor Stitch had no use for, these collaborative pants with Atelier & Repairs (aka designer Maurizio Donadi) are adorned with archival fabrics and pops of colors and have "undergone a softening wash to achieve the look and feel of a treasured vintage find," the brand states. They're not quite old, but they share the same qualities as your most treasured thrift find.

Price: $220

Tutima M2 Chronograph Commando Watch

Despite the "Commando" name of its new variant and that the Tutima M2 is a genuinely badass watch, a green gradient dial takes this chronograph in a decidedly more elegant and fashionable direction. Vibrant orange highlights only kick it up a notch, and you can get it on a full titanium bracelet to match the case, or on a kevlar strap.

Price: $4,900+

Raen Myles-Huru Sunglasses

Raen tapped ambassador and South African professional surfer Michael February for a collaborative collection of riffs on the former's classic sunglass styles. Referencing both his roots and the sonic elements of '60s-era psych-jazz, the Zafrique Ensemble eschews typical colors in favor of a custom acetate the pair call Huru. They're finished off with green Carl Zeiss polarized lenses.

Price: $175

Reservoir GT Tour Carbon IDEC Sport Edition

Reservoir has a well defined concept based on gauges, and speedometers in particular. It takes the form of a retrograde minute hand — meaning it whips back to its starting position every hour rather than moving continuous circles — and a jumping hour indication in an aperture. At the bottom of the dial is a power reserve indicator. The latest model to join the brand's motorsport collection is in all-black laminated carbon for the IDEC Sport racing team. Only 24 examples will be made and the price includes a one-day VIP seat at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022 race.

Price: $8,600

Filson Denim Work Shirt

This isn't the flashiest entry I've ever added to our weekly roundup. In fact, it could very well be the simplest, save for a few T-shirts or sweatpants I've tossed in here over time. But look closer and you'll find a heavy-duty denim work shirt that'll last forever. Be careful at first, though — the Indigo dye will surely transfer, but, over time, it'll fade perfectly.

Price: $155

Casio G-Shock Move Watches

G-Shock's line of watches made specifically for fitness include all kinds of functionality for activity tracking, including a built-in step counter and, of course, smartphone connectivity. The brand is expanding its lineup with models featuring the square shape of its most classic and iconic model, and it comes in a mean all-black or this neon-lime green.

Price: $150

Todd Snyder x New Balance Farmer's Market 327

Taking cues (and hues) from fresh, farm-grown produce, plants and flowers, Todd Snyder and New Balance's collaborative 327 sneakers — of which there are three (plus three matching jackets) — are an ode the culinary splendor of strolling the farmer's market. "The design team and I were reminiscing about (and looking forward to) the experience of walking around a farmers market on a hot summer day," Snyder says. "We wanted these sneakers and jackets to be a colorful reminder of how special that experience is."

Price: $150

Victorinox Airboss Mechanical Watch

Given its history as the maker of Swiss Army pocket knives, Victorinox's watches are of course appropriately tough and outdoor-ready. New versions of the brand's automatic pilot watches include this very modern-feeling all-black model that incorporates a slide rule bezel and plenty of luminescent paint on the dial for low-light visibility. These Airboss Mechanical watches were also announced alongside new versions of the FieldForce Classic GMT quartz watches ($425+).

Price: $1,195

Blackstock & Weber Champagne Ellis Penny Loafer

The last time I talked to Blackstock & Weber founder Chris Echevarria, we were discussing the unique materials he cuts his loafers from — most notably, his Mohawk Suede. These Champagne-colored Ellis Penny Loafers use that lush, nappy suede for its upper, resulting in a loafer loaded with texture.

Price: $325

Levi's x Grateful Dead Cornell '77 T-shirt

Deadheads only make up half of our style desk. (If you browse the homepage long, enough you'll learn who.) But, I can't knock a cool T-shirt when I see one. Plus, John — hint: the Deadhead — says this short-sleeve tie-dye shirt pays homage to Cornell ’77, a well-loved show. I'm trusting the expert!

Price: $40

Article One x Mission Workshop Vintage Crystal Sunglasses

Made from TR90 polymer, a tough-wearing and lightweight material that has an ultra-high melt point, Article One and Mission Workshop's new sunglasses bridge the gap between styles dedicated to pure aesthetics and those for athletic endeavors. Plus, this Vintage Crystal color is the right mix of clear, brown and green.

Price: $255

