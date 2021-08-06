12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

This week's roundup is your quintessential mixed bag. There's a collab between Levi's and New Balance, a blue mohair sweater, a collection of vintage stopwatches, a tech-centric Casio, and much more. There's surely something for everyone, and a bit for both seasons: the cooler weeks ahead and the warmer days that remain.

Levi's x New Balance 992 Sneaker (M992LV)

Dubbed "Levi's For Feet," these New Balance sneakers are made from a mix of patchwork suede and authentic grey denim. Like the JJJJound New Balance 992s, these emphasize the popularity of NB's various shades of gray. Finished with the iconic Levi's pull tab logo, they're made in the US in extremely limited quantities.

Price: $250

IWC Portofino 39

Love the elegant profile of IWC's dressy chronograph but prefer a small case size? Your day has come. The new IWC Portofino 39 is — you guessed it — 39mm in diameter, and comes in a steel case outfitted with either a black, green, or silver-plated dial. Paired to an alligator leather strap, each features an "up-down" chronograph layout with a 30-minute counter at 12 o'clock and a running seconds counter at 6 o'clock.

Price: $5,600

Vans Vault x Taka Hayashi Huarache LX

This unique Huarache LX sneaker is the product of a collaboration between Vans Vault and artist — and near-full-time Vans designer — Taka Hayashi. Comprising suede uppers, woven suede tabs on the toe, a buckle fastening and a patterned outsole, these are certainly elevated but remain comfortable and true to the classic shoe.

Price: $119

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Absolute Ti 230

If you can't get your hands on a Royal Oak or a Nautilus, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato is cut from the same cloth. In celebrating their 230th anniversary, GP has released two new Laureato Absolute models in titanium: Available with either a blue or grey dial, the Laureato Absolute Ti 230 comes on the GP Rubber Alloy strap and features a crown encircled with a rubber ring. (The blue variant will be sold exclusively by watch retailer Wempe for one month in its ten boutiques.)

Price: $9,300

Stüssy x Tekla Pyjama Shirt + Shorts

Streetwear brand Stüssy tapped Copenhagen fabrics brand Tekla for a line of sleep- and beachwear. These pyjamas, in a color called Cactus, are unisex and flowing. The top's boxier and bigger, while the bottoms are short and comfortable.

Price: $270

Suunto Core Alpha Stealth

Need some serious, stealthy military tech in a smartwatch? Look no further than the Suunto Core Alpha Stealth. It's got a red light mode for night vision goggle compatibility (seriously!) and features altimeter, barometer and compass modes as well as weather insights. Paired to a textile strap, it notably does not feature geolocation such as GPS, so you don't have to worry about compromising OPSEC. (Maybe get a different Suunto model if you're a civilian, to be honest.)

Price: $299

Brownstone Blue Mohair Cardigan

Exclusive to SSENSE, Brownstone's Blue Mohair Cardigan was made in the US from a blend of mohair, polycotton, and wool with a leopard-like print. The V-shaped neck on this one isn't as drastic as others, and it's finished with dropped shoulders and matte buttons on the front.

Price: $490

Casio G-Shock GA2200

You know the drill: The GA2200 packs so much tech that you can barely believe the price. Carbon Core Guard case? Check. Double LED super illuminator? Check. 3-year battery? Check. 5 daily alarms plus world time plus interchangeable bands? Check, check, check. Get it in all black, black with a grey case and turquoise accents, or in a bright orange case with black and orange accents.

Price: $120-$130

Good Morning Tapes Take It Easy T-Shirt

Launched as part of Mr Porter's Super Mart — the store's digital streetwear pop-up — Good Morning Tapes' Take It Easy Shirt campaigns for a calmer lifestyle, albeit one aided by psychedelics. Tiny mushrooms complement the text logo on the front and bigger ones take center stage on the back.

Price: $65

Tracksmith x Wind Vintage Stopwatch Collection

Coolest drop of the week, if you ask me. This specially curated collection from vintage watch dealer extraordinaire and iconic running brand Tracksmith features 11 vintage mechanical stopwatches from the mid-20th century. From relatively simple counters from obscure brands to mechanical marvels, such as a wild split seconds stopwatch signed Abercrombie & Fitch and made by Heuer, these midcentury marvels are sure to elicit joy in the horophile or track and field enthusiast. Each comes in a customized Wind Vintage x Tracksmith leather pouch.

Price: $190-$590

Drake's Cotton Canvas Five-Pocket Chore Jacket

Drake's new, 100-percent cotton Canvas Chore Jacket references workwear from the turn of the century. It isn't slim-fit or tailored like a blazer but rather boxy and hefty, like the ones workers truly wore. Made in Portugal, it's available in three colors.

Price: $650

Human Made x Adidas Windbreaker HM

Human Made, a Japan-based brand founded by Nigo, collaborated with Adidas on two different colorways of this classic windbreaker jacket. Sporty yet streetwear-minded, the two parties' logos are printed on the front chest panel and across the back.

Price: TBD

