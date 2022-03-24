Fleece jackets are Patagonia's specialty. Sure, the brand makes a bunch of stuff now, but the piled polyester outerwear is arguably its greatest achievement.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard wanted an alternative to wool — something that wouldn't get so heavy when wet, but offered the same softness and warmth. So, he went searching for a fabric that'd fulfill his need. First, he tried acrylic, but it wasn't breathable enough — and smelled bad when wet for too long. Then, he tried polyester. It worked, and Patagonia tapped Malden Mills (now Polartec) to create the fabric for its new line of fleece jackets, which would offer the same benefits as wool but with less weight, and at a better price point.

And the world loved them. They instantly became a best-seller, and brands both big and small raced to replicate them. Nowadays, nearly every brand makes their own version, but retro Patagonia iterations are the real score — something you buy vintage, because they just look better. Older Patagonia fleeces came in interesting patterns, with bright pops of color and personalized mends (like new zippers or lace tags). Like vintage Levi's jeans, they're collector's items, a full-on catalog of used items competing with the brands current stock of new stuff.

Worn Wear is Patagonia’s self-run secondary market. Courtesy

As such, Patagonia launched Worn Wear, a secondary marketplace for its gear. Right now, there are over 250 fleece jackets for sale — some in plain colors (like gray or navy blue) but others in kelly green and bright yellow, too. But the rarest are elsewhere, stuffed away in the brand's archives or in the closets of crazed collectors.

But you'll soon be able access to some of these ultra-rare and recycled fleeces for the first time. Patagonia donated a lot of jackets to Amsterdam store Tenue de Nîmes and mood board/magazine maker Samuel Trotman (aka Samutaro), and the duo's going to sell them this Sunday, March 27th, on Tenue de Nîmes' online store. They'll then donate the proceeds to Save the Children, a non-profit that works to better conditions for kids living through natural disasters, war and other conflicts. The money will be used to enhance their educational programs, provide free healthcare and house many of them.

Patagonia Worn Wear Fleece Jacket Collection

Dropping: March 27th via Tenue de Nîmes

Price: $TBD

