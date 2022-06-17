Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Motorcycle Is the Ultimate Adventure Partner
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad

Matador Project Made Goggles for This Year's NBA Champions

It's an annual tradition: The NBA champions spray champagne; Matador Project made gold goggles for the occasion.

By Evan Malachosky
2022 nba finals game six
ElsaGetty Images

In just about any sport, a championship is the ultimate goal. When it does happen, celebration is always in order. One of the most storied ways of doing so is throwing a parade, which typically runs through the heart of the winning city. But before the parade is the post-game celebration, where the players put on NBA Finals or Super Bowl or World Series merch and spray each other with champagne — which tends to mean a champagne shower.

Sure, it's gone big recently — the Golden State Warriors famously spent $180,000 on their post-game champagne supply in 2017 — but the bubbly tradition stretches way back. There are photos of Larry Bird pouring a bottle over a teammate's head when he won his first ring in 1981, for example, and examples can be found dating back far earlier in motor racing and other sports.

steph
Steph Curry and company popped champagne back in 2018 when they won back-to-back champhionships.
San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty ImagesGetty Images

Champagne, though — which is sometimes acidic, sometimes sweet and occasionally alcohol-forward — burns. That's why you'll see most winners, as far back as 2013, wearing ski goggles on the court and in the locker room when in the midst of their champagne supernovas. For the past few years, sponsors would custom-make the goggles so that each player's pair coordinated with their shoe deal; Danny Green, who won a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, for example, wore Puma goggles while most of his teammates wore Nike ones, because he's paid to wear Puma sneakers.

matador project
The gold is reference to champagne, Matador Project explains.
Courtesy

This year, though, the NBA struck a deal with IMATTA, an Australian maker of private label and licensed eyewear. Under their retail brand, Matador Project, IMATTA created Victory Goggles for the post-game festivities: gold-colored ski goggles made in collaboration with the NBA and ESPN to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA Finals. After beating the Boston Celtics in game six, players on the Golden State Warriors were notified pairs were on standby before entering the locker room to protect their eyes in case of friendly (champagne) fire or flying corks.

These unfortunately won't be sold to the public, but there are team-specific and NBA-branded versions available online now. And, yes, they really can be used for snow and water sports. They boast a flexible TPU frame and magnetic polycarbonate lenses finished with an anti-fog coating.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
Klay Thompson Rides to an NBA Win on an E-Bike
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Apple Names the Best-Designed Apps of 2022
2 of Our Favorite Running Brands Linked Up
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Seiko Dive Watch Is on Sale
This Excellent Espresso Machine Is on Sale
Ferrari's SUV Debuts in 2022. Here's What to Know
Does This SUP Go 2 Far?
Porsche Just Created a Game Changer for EV Trucks
Save Big on Theragun’s Popular Massage Tools Today
This Collaborative Collection Is a Surfer's Dream
Reebok Unveils New Nano 6000 Training Shoe