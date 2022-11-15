Dockers has to constantly remind shoppers it sells more than just brunch-friendly khaki bottoms. They've been a staple in most men's closets since the mid-80s, when Levi's launched the brand as a grown-up alternative to its jeans. Now, the brand's newest release proves it stayed current, not stagnant. Collectively called the Made in USA collection, the Original Chino, Crew Sweatshirt and Tee are made from scratch in the States, in oversized, fashion-forward fits.

Sourcing cotton from Colorado and Vermont, Dockers contracted a small factory in Los Angeles to make the collection, one piece at a time, by a single maker from start to finish.

Each item comes in select colors: chinos (2), sweatshirt (2), T-shirt (4). Courtesy

"There’s a lot of work that goes into earning the ‘Made in America’ tag, so we’re incredibly proud to launch this collection," Nic Rendic, Global Head of Design for Dockers, says. "Every style infuses our love for the craft with the laid-back look we’re known for. And this is just the beginning for us — we’re excited to continue this work and eventually expand our US-made line."

Poole says the collection is comfortable and easy to pull together — and fast, especially on the road. Courtesy

These first three pieces are a solid start — a definite step in the right direction, rising NBA star Jordan Poole adds. He's the face of Dockers's new direction, a fitting partnership built around the idea of being home-grown: Poole, a burgeoning superstar scouted through the draft, and Made in USA, a commitment to American manufacturing. Poole also appreciates that the collection isn't too over the top, even if his own personal style is, let's say, eclectic — he finds it easier to dress "down" on game days.

"For me personally, the tunnel walk is like: let’s get in and let’s get to work. They’re cool, they’re fine. Someone will probably take a good picture that will end up somewhere. But most of the time I throw on something really easy, really quickly," the shooting guard says. "...I like when quality meets comfort – it’s always been my style."

Dockers Made in USA

Items: Original Chino, Crew Sweatshirt, Tee

Colors: Bright White, Nutria Black, Caviar, Dress Blues, Golden Khaki, Dockers Navy

Price: $40-$140

SHOP NOW (DOCKERS)