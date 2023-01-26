Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Adidas and Burning Cart Society Remind Golfers to Embrace Nature

Both brands join forces for a special capsule of Adicross gear that calls back to the great outdoors.

By Will Porter
adidas burning cart
Courtesy

The game of golf is inextricably linked to the nature that surrounds it. It's essential that golfers remember where they are when they're on the course and not abuse the privilege it is to spend time playing the game they love. While we don't necessarily look to a golf brand to single-handedly keep golfers accountable, we do love to see one take a stand and do something about it.

That's exactly what Adidas has done by collaborating on a small capsule of Adicross apparel with Burning Cart Society, a collective with an ethos of leaving golf courses better than they found them — in large part by walking instead of riding in a cart.

"We, the like-minded few, carry our clubs in all opportunities on the golf course. We live for those moments on the course and opening the eyes of the uninitiated. Walking the course is golf in its purest form," the collective's website states. The golf course should be experienced at three miles an hour, not forty, the statement goes on to say. This is something we at Gear Patrol can get behind; it appears that Adidas agrees with that ethos, as well.

This is what Shaun Madigan, Adidas Golf's Global Director of Apparel, had this about the collab: "The ethos of Burning Cart Society, especially how critical the natural landscape plays a role in our experience as golfers, aligned perfectly with our mission as a brand and this collection, so we were excited to collaborate with their team to bring this special collection to life.”

Adidas Golf has been pushing for a more sustainable approach to the game by eliminating plastic waste, and it has shown that it'll put its money where its mouth is, developing a high percentage of its golf apparel and footwear with recycled materials. Most of the items in the Adidas x BCS capsule are made in part with natural and renewable materials.

Courtesy
BLACK or BEIGE

Adidas Adicross Burning Cart Society Crewneck Sweatshirt

adidas adidas.com
$90.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
BEIGE or BLACK

Adidas Adicross Burning Cart Society Polo Shirt

adidas.com
$85.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
black or white

Adidas Adicross Burning Cart Society Tee

adidas.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
black

Adidas Adicross Burning Cart Society Bucket Hat

adidas.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

