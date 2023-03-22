'Ted Lasso’ Fan? Nike Now Has Official AFC Richmond Jerseys

Fans of this season is supposedly its last. The show's creator (and on-screen frontman), Jason Sudeikis, told Deadline that "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell."

But Nike, AFC Richmond's on-screen sponsor, is offering fans a way to make the show live on long after it ends... at least in your closet. The brand just dropped , but not just graphic tees and branded lunchboxes. Instead, Nike mass-produced the team's home and away kits, complete with the team's other sponsor, Bantr, a fictional dating app wherein you judge potential matches by what is written on their profile, not by how they look or what they do for a living.

You can take your pick from the collection, which includes a bi-color kit Nike calls its "Stadium Jersey," as well as two solid-colored options in either navy blue or bright orange. There is also a team scarf — which is inscribed with "FOOTBALL IS LIFE," Dani Rojas's on-screen motto — and loads of branded hoodies.

None of these will transport you into the show, per se, where you'd have the privilege of being mentored by the sport's most encouraging (and entertaining) coach, but they're fun, and a token of what was for when the show officially ends on May 31st.

Nike x Ted Lasso Collection

Nike AFC Richmond Stadium Jersey

Nike AFC Richmond Stadium Jersey nike.com $105.00 SHOP NOW

Nike AFC Richmond Bantr T-Shirt

Nike AFC Richmond Bantr T-Shirt nike.com $35.00 SHOP NOW

Nike AFC Richmond T-Shirt

Nike AFC Richmond T-Shirt nike.com $35.00 SHOP NOW

Nike AFC Richmond Scarf

Nike AFC Richmond Scarf nike.com $50.00 SHOP NOW

Nike AFC Richmond Bantr T-Shirt