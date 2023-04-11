The hoodie is a pillar of the casual wardrobe. It has transcended its roots as a sportswear staple and is an essential garment regardless of social class or aesthetic taste. Though the design hasn’t changed much over the years, brands are offering versions of the hoodie in a range of quality fabrics unfound in previous decades.

Still comfortable and durable, these sweatshirts show the depth of materials available in French terry, fleece-back and double-face constructions. Whether you’re a fan of pullover or zip-up styles, quality fabric is what makes the garment. Explore the range of options below and invest in a hoodie worth wearing for years.

Terms to Know

French Terry

Sometimes referred to as loopback cotton, this fabric is warp knitted with a flat face and loops on the underside, which serve the same purpose as the loops on a towel: to absorb moisture and sweat. Most commonly offered in 100 percent cotton, French terry can also include added elastane for stretch.

Fleece-Back

To create fleece-back fabrics, the underside of a knitted fabric is brushed with sandpaper or wire brushes until the yarn becomes soft and fleecy. This technique can be applied to a large range of knitted cotton fabrics and is utilized for its velvety hand feel.

Double-Face

This material is made up of two interlocking knitted fabrics. A double-knitted jersey, for example, is made up of two single jerseys knitted together so that both the underside and outside of the fabric are flat. Domestically, the Northwestern Knitting Co. has a proprietary knitted fabric made of two distinct layers, while internationally, brands like Norse Projects utilize this material.

Jersey

Contrary to cotton, jersey is not a fabric but rather a type of knit. This knit offers stretch and shape retention without the employment of additional material or synthetic fibers.

Reverse Weave

This is a technique invented in 1938 that calls for heavy-duty cotton cut on the cross-grain to prevent shrinkage. Rather than stitching the sweatshirt vertically, Champion, the originators, did so horizontally and with side panels to nearly eliminate the possibility altogether.

Ounces

Ounces are how most brands measure the weight of their hoodie. 13-18 oz is considered heavy.

Kangaroo Pocket

This is the front pocket found on most hoodies. They typically have two points of entry on either side.

What to Consider

"Hoodies are about attachment," designer (and hoodie collector) Phat Phu says. "They're almost as important as a T-shirt. Everyone needs at least one hoodie that’s personal to them, something they wear all the time, something uniform."

As for what to look for, he identifies four prerequisites: "Warmth, fit, hood size, design — these are variables we all weigh when making a purchase," he says. "For a T-shirt, the design can be okay, or the fit could be meh, or it can be less-than-comfortable. But at a lower price point and for a brand you enjoy, you'll make it happen. Hoodies are a bigger investment. They need to check off all the boxes. They need to be balanced."

Warmth

Thicker, more tightly knit hoodies will help trap heat better, making them ultimately warmer. For winter, opt for a heavier style.

Fit

There are loads of ways a hoodie could fit: oversized, tight, slim, cropped, you name it. Most like their hoodies a little big, because with more room, the comfy, cozy attributes are enhanced. A big hoodie is a hideaway.

Hood Size

I have a big head. I'll be the first to say it, and I often wear hats, which means I need my hood to fit both. Smaller hood sizes make sense for someone who will never wear theirs up, but a big hood is preferable for folks who like hiding inside it.

Weight

As mentioned above, 13-18 oz is considered heavy. 10-12 is normal, while anything below is, well, too light, in my opinion.

How to Style a Hoodie

"I've never felt guilty about wearing a hoodie in any setting," Phu says. But he agrees that it "depends on how you wear it." That being said, hoodies are generally more acceptable than ever. "I think almost every brand has a hoodie for sale now. So, yes, they’re more acceptable," he adds.

As for his boss, American Trench owner Jacob Hurwitz, he doesn't like wearing hoodies in formal settings. "When I am going to a nice restaurant, I want to wear tailored clothing," he explains. "I want to wear a blazer. But that doesn't mean I have to abandon comfortable knits — [the] hoodie's cousin, the crewneck, can look great in a setting like that."

How We Tested

Evan Malachosky

I put dozens of hoodies to the test for this guide, wearing them as base- and mid-layers but also on their own as I worked, went to the gym, ran for groceries or met friends for a game at a local bar. Beyond simply wearing them, I inspected each up close, committing hours to understanding how each was made, fits and how it'll hold up over time.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover $98.00 SHOP NOW

This hoodie utilizes hefty 23 oz fleece from South Carolina. It features a double-lined hood and a reinforced kangaroo pocket. What's more, it's got a 10-year guarantee so if it rips or wears out in a decade, the brand will repair it.

I found it fit well, especially with the raglan sleeves, but the poly blended in is slightly noticeable, especially if you're someone who's worn 100 percent cotton Champion hoodies your whole life. This one doesn't necessarily feel synthetic, but it feels... different, in a way that makes you wonder what exactly it is. That being said, the polyester is here to improve its durability and help it stand up to the wash. It doesn't feel stretchy or too sticky, like some synthetics, making it the ideal hoodie, especially at this price.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Adsum Logo Hoodie

Adsum Logo Hoodie $195.00 SHOP NOW

If I closed my eyes and imagined a hoodie, here's where I'd land: Adsum's heathered Logo Hoodie. It's made in Canada using 400 GSM heavyweight Canadian fleece, which has been preshrunk to avoid a size change the first time you wash it.

Its raglan sleeves give you room in the armpits, and the slightly oversized fit helps you hide inside, like any good hoodie should. It works well with sportier clothing or starched chinos, I found, and as far as feel goes, it's the softest to the touch. It's a hoodie, despite the rest of these on this list, I returned to day after day, perhaps even to a fault. "Are you ever going to wear something else?" my fiancée asked, on what was likely the fourth day. If it was up to me, my answer would be no.

(I did cut the strings off, though, because they felt a little long.)

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Quince Organic Heavyweight Hoodie

Quince Organic Heavyweight Fleece Hoodie onequince.com $49.90 SHOP NOW

For the price, Quince's super-soft Organic Heavyweight Hoodie hits the mark. It's better than pricier competitors' hoodies — see: Buck Mason, for example — while falling in well under normal retail. That's made possible by being direct to consumer, shedding the cost of establishing a traditional retail chain or shipping it to multiple wholesalers.

Inside, it's soft against the skin, I found, while fitting well on me, a true large. What I liked most about Quince's option, though, was the kangaroo pocket. It has an angled opening so that your phone or keys won't slide right out of either open end. A small inset seam helps keep things inside, like a catch-all does.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Knickerbocker Hoodie

Knickerbocker's natural hoodie comes cut from heavyweight cotton fleece in several tones. It is horizontally knit so it’s less prone to shrinkage in the wash, and its classic look and feel will fit in, even in the modern era.

I found it flattering, despite being somewhat short and pretty square in the shoulders. The fabric is tight, too, meaning it doesn't give. That's good for longevity, but makes moving around — or getting it on and off — a little tough.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Taylor Stitch The Fillmore Hoodie

Taylor Stitch The Fillmore Hoodie taylorstitch.com $138.00 $96.60 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Look closely and you'll notice off-white flecking throughout, a feature that makes this synthetic blend hoodie look more natural. On it, it's super soft, and it gives, too, despite looking like it's a vintage, tightly knit top layer.

As you can see below, it fits well, too — tailored through the body and arms but not too tight. What I didn't love, though, is how the texture translates internally. It isn't as soft as some terry or fleece-back iterations, but it makes up for it in other ways. The three-piece hood, for example, helps you turn your head, look up and down and even work out with it still up, something single-piece hoods cannot promise.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Uniqlo Sweat Pullover Long-Sleeve Hoodie

Uniqlo Sweat Pullover Long-Sleeve Hoodie uniqlo.com $49.90 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo is one of the best-kept non-secrets in fashion. The better basics brand is a go-to for anyone on the style spectrum and its Sweat Pullover is a simple, pared-back hoodie with a fabric stands up to the competition in higher price brackets.

Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Pullover Hoodie

Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Pullover Hoodie huckberry.com $145.00 SHOP NOW

Slim-fitting throughout, as evidenced by how it hangs across my chest while staying trim along my torso, Reigning Champ's Midweight Terry Pullover Hoodie is the right weight, provides plenty of warmth and looks great, especially if you have an athletic body type.

I personally don't love the trim look — think: modern classic, a la Todd Snyder — because I like my hoodies, like my pants, a little big, but I can appreciate a well-made hoodie when I see one. And this, folks, is one: The flat-lock seams help prevent chafing; the cuffs keep their shape even after repeat stretching; and the raglan sleeves encourage full range of motion.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Outerknown Sur Snap Hoodie

Outerknown Sur Snap Hoodie outerknown.com $128.00 SHOP NOW

Made from an all-natural blend of hemp and organic cotton, this hoodie features ribbed hems and cuffs, a snap at the neck and a kangaroo pocket. It's garment-dyed so it looks and feels like a much-loved vintage sweatshirt from the first wear.

Everlane The ReTrack Hoodie

Everlane The ReTrack Hoodie $98.00 SHOP NOW

I like Everlane's new ReTrack Hoodie a lot, and not just because it's partly made from recycled materials. This option's cotton-poly blend fabric makes this feel more sportswear-oriented, like something you could pair with stretchy chinos or wear overtop a performance dress shirt.

As for fit, this one drapes well — not too tight nor too loose, but it's fitted in the right areas: in the shoulders, at the neck and around the waist. That being said, it doesn't billow in the middle, making you look round. In fact, it fits a lot like Adsum's.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Buck Mason Brushed Loopback Hooded Sweatshirt

Buck Mason Brushed Loopback Hooded Sweatshirt buckmason.com $98.00 SHOP NOW

Buck Mason makes good basics. Some are great, while others are, well, par for the course. Case in point? Its Brushed Loopback Hooded Sweatshirt, which feels paper-thin, while offering little terms of over-the-top touches. That being said, it's a nice, good-for-them kind of design, even if it doesn't quite compare to its heavyweight T-shirts.

That being said, the sleeves the right length, which is often not the case for true large sweatshirts. I don't love the contrasting strings on this option — I'll probably cut them out — and the reinforced elbows are a little harsh, even if they're there for a good reason. The elbows are where most sweatshirts go first, and the addition is cost-saving, even if they're slightly distracting.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt

Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie champion.com $60.00 SHOP NOW

Champion invented the hoodie, so it makes sense that the century-old company makes a pretty good one. It has the signature reverse weave fabric for which the brand is known, which is tough and won’t shrink in the length.

American Trench The O.E. Keystone Hoodie

American Trench The O.E. Keystone Hoodie americantrench.com $74.00 SHOP NOW

Original Equipment is American Trench's retro sportswear sub-line. During the summer, it sells mesh lacrosse shorts and sporty short-sleeve sweatshirts. In the fall and winter, pillar designs like The O.E. Keystone Hoodie appear. It's a hefty pullover made in Philadelphia by Camber, a classic, wholesale-oriented knitwear maker. The hood is small and the neck hole is tight, but it creates a sort of "shawl collar," founder Jacob Hurwitz says.

Once I washed mine once, though, it did get even tighter than it already is. I'm a true large, and the sleeves run short, the neck is tight and the body basically hugs me. I had to hand it off to my fiancée, who enjoys how its roomy fit hangs on her.

Evan Malachosky Evan Malachosky

Russell Athletic Pullover Fleece Hoodie

Russell Athletic Pullover Fleece Hoodie amazon.com $25.50 $22.46 (12% off) SHOP NOW

Russell Athletic is best-known for literally inventing the sweatshirt — Champion coined the hood — so if you’re one to gravitate to the real deal, look no further. Its Dri-Power Pullover Fleece Hoodie comes with baby soft fleece fabric and vintage details like the v-insert, drawstring and a comfortable relaxed fit.

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Hoodie

Courtesy Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Hoodie richer-poorer.com $82.00 SHOP NOW

Made from a mix of 60-percent cotton and 40-percent polyester, Richer Poorer's recycled fleece hoodie is about as simple as it gets — in a good way. It's plain with no logos or graphics, and it comes in seven colors. What our tester like most about Richer Poorer's hoodie, however, were the wide-set kangaroo pocket and the oversized hood. Both are deviations from standard hoodie design, but in a good way. The pocket doesn't just span your belly button, but it covers your entire lower half, offering plenty of space for both hands.

Tracksmith Trackhouse Midweight Sweatshirt

Tracksmith Trackhouse Midweight Sweatshirt tracksmith.com £110.00 SHOP NOW

Stylish running brand Tracksmith makes essentials for jaunts around town, and get-togethers, too. This Trackhouse Sweatshirt doesn't lean too hard into sportswear, making it something you could pair with casual outfits. Plus, it's cut from reverse-weave cotton that won't shrink or pill.

That being said, it does feel.. different from the rest of the hoodies on this list. More like soft, spandex underwear than a hoodie, this guy gives and stretches when you do, which made this the ideal sweatshirt for our tester to wear to workout classes or during the occasional stretch session. It's versatile, though, so if you get coffee afterwards, you won't look like you're wearing head-to-toe workout gear.

Los Angeles Apparel Heavy Fleece Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt

Los Angeles Apparel Los Angeles Apparel Heavy Fleece Hooded Pullover Sweatshirt losangelesapparel.net $76.00 SHOP NOW

Made from super heavyweight fleece-back fabric, this sweatshirt has an oversize fit and is garment-dyed for a lived-in appearance. The hood doesn't have drawstrings and the hoodie is pre-washed so it won't shrink.

David Gandy Wellwear Ultimate Fleeceback Hoody

David Gandy Wellwear Ultimate Hoodie davidgandywellwear.com £85.00 SHOP NOW

British supermodel David Gandy's clothing line, David Gandy Wellwear, competes with luxury lines like Sunspel, not celeb-backed brands like Skims or Yeezy, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's respective lines. As such, this particular piece is less streetwear than it is fine loungewear. It's soft, comfortable and hard not to wear on repeat.

Birdwell Cayucos Pullover Hoodie

Birdwell Cayucos Pullover Hoodie birdwell.com $100.00 SHOP NOW

Legends of the beach, Birdwell's best-known for its tough surf trunks. But, one of its recent additions to its line of seaside goods is this vintage-inspired hoodie. For the vintage nerd looking for a 1930s-style hoodie without the collector price, look no further.

Pact Downtime Pullover Hoodie

Pact The Downtime Pullover Hoodie wearpact.com $84.00 SHOP NOW

Made from organic cotton in a fair trade certified factory, Pact's hoodi is soft and lightweight yet plenty sturdy. Plus, most of the colors (of which there are six) can be paired with matching bottoms.

Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie

Courtesy Les Tien Heavyweight Hoodie lestien.com $264.00 SHOP NOW

Les Tien's luxe Heavyweight Hoodie is cut from vintage textured, made-in-the-US fleece. It's fine and soft to the touch yet plenty durable. Plus, gold-plated grommets give it a vintage feel.