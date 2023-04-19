Why This $20 Uniqlo Bag Is So Wildly Popular

Sometimes products go viral before they saturate everyday life — they appear in popular TikToks, on others' Instagrams and in articles, long before your friends buy one or your mom says, "Hey, did you see this?" If you're looking to be on the leading edge of the next wave, look no further than .

The bag recently earned the top spot on , a quarterly report that ranks the trendiest products and the most popular brands, but also surveys the industry at large, speculating about things such as "The End of Trends" and which brands are poised to break out this year. Atop the list of the buzziest items was Uniqlo's surprisingly cheap crossbody bag, surmounting more expensive releases like Rick Owens sunglasses, MSCHF's Big Red Boots, Bottega Veneta earrings and Maison Margiela sneakers.

Why, you ask? Well, it's slightly obvious: the bag is only $20. But also, while it's simple and functional, its rounded design looks more like the covetable Dior Saddle Bag than other equivalently affordable bags. Its entry into The Lyst Index surprises even the organization that curates it: "Retailing at under $20, it’s the cheapest product ever to be featured in The Lyst Index."

While it isn't (yet) as widely known as the aforementioned bulbous boots, it's slowly infecting social media. On TikTok, for example, the search "Uniqlo bag," which yields hundreds of results featuring this particular style, has earned a total of 2.1 billion views. Review videos (like the one above) are a dime a dozen — so too are view counts over 1 million.

And they're overwhelmingly positive, too. With its rounded design, adjustable strap, myriad colorways and deep center pocket, the bag is basic in the best way: you can fit a whole hell of a lot inside it without weighing it down or making it impossible to wear. That's why, while it's in its relative infancy fame-wise, it was a no-brainer add to our crossbody bag buying guide.

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Uniqlo COLOR: BLACK Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag $19.90 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo COLOR: BEIGE Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag $19.90 SHOP NOW

Uniqlo COLOR: NAVY Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag $19.90 SHOP NOW