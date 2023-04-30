These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of April 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

Okay, spring didn't start out as warm as we had maybe hoped. But it looks like warm weather is finally starting to peek its head out from between those clouds. That means it's time to start getting back out into the world — whether that means changing up your daily commute to get a bit of fresh air or diving into a full-blown outdoor adventure. And it looks like that sentiment is shared with a lot of folks, based on the categories of this month's most popular gear.

We've got everything from rugged walking shoes to an electric dirtbike, a new cooler colorway from an ever-popular brand to a discreet and easily-transported weed pipe. There's even a super-cozy pair of sweatpants that are as perfect for lounging around the fire as they are for taking a load off after a long day. If spring truly has sprung, these are the pieces you're going to want to keep an eye on (and maybe pick up for yourself).