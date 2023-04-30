Today's Top Stories
These Are 10 of Our Favorite Products of April 2023, as Chosen by Our Editors

From a pair of obscenely comfortable lounge pants to an absurdly popular sling bag, these are our editor-recommended pieces of gear this spring.

By Sean Tirman
collage of a person riding a dirt bike, a knife, and someone lighting a pipe
Honest, Segway, The James Brand

Okay, spring didn't start out as warm as we had maybe hoped. But it looks like warm weather is finally starting to peek its head out from between those clouds. That means it's time to start getting back out into the world — whether that means changing up your daily commute to get a bit of fresh air or diving into a full-blown outdoor adventure. And it looks like that sentiment is shared with a lot of folks, based on the categories of this month's most popular gear.

We've got everything from rugged walking shoes to an electric dirtbike, a new cooler colorway from an ever-popular brand to a discreet and easily-transported weed pipe. There's even a super-cozy pair of sweatpants that are as perfect for lounging around the fire as they are for taking a load off after a long day. If spring truly has sprung, these are the pieces you're going to want to keep an eye on (and maybe pick up for yourself).

Honest Path Pipe
Now 12% off
$75 AT SMOKEHONEST.COM

It definitely doesn't look like a pipe, but this is one of the most interesting and innovative weed apparatuses we've come across in recent days. It collapses down to pocket-sized (and will even prevent your flower from falling out of the bowl in transit) and has a maze-like chamber that helps cool the smoke as you pull it through. If you need a pipe, this one topped our list.

Uniqulo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
$20 AT UNIQLO

Courtesy of social media (especially TikTok), this seemingly simple, remarkably affordable sling bag has taken the world by storm. In fact, it was ranked as one of the most popular products among things like MSCHF's bizarre Astro Boy boots, Rick Owens sunglasses and plenty of other high-cost luxury goods. Yet, this bag is under $20.

YETI
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
$200 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS

Okay, so this particular cooler isn't actually new — but the bright-red colorway is a new addition to the brand's lineup. And that's enough to fire up the Yeti fandom. Along with the cooler you see here, the color has been applied to the brand's full lineup, clocking in at 30 separate products.

Q Timex Three Time Zone Chronograph 40mm
$219 AT TIMEX

While usually staying in their lane, Timex surprised the watch world with this unique GMT-like timepiece. Offering up to three timezones, this multifunctional watch also looks pretty spectacular, thanks to a toned-down dial (in defiance of its array of features) and an integrated bracelet. And, as always, it's remarkably affordable.

Taylor Stitch The Apres Pant - Huckberry Exclusive
Now 30% off
$83 AT HUCKBERRY

Let's say it loudly for everyone in the back: there's never a bad time of year for sweatpants. That goes double if your loungers of choice are the Taylor Stitch Apres Pants, which are as cozy as they come courtesy of their 100-percent cotton construction, but a good deal more stylish than, say, the Champion sweats of our childhoods.

The James Brand The Ellis Slim
$109 AT THEJAMESBRAND.COM

As further proof that The James Brand never fails to impress, the brand's latest release is a reimagining of the Ellis silhouette. This time, instead of a multi-tool, it's a super-slim (we're talking skinnier than a pack of gum) slipjoint folder that's truly magnificent in its combination of top-tier materials, styling and slenderness.

Segway Dirt eBike X260
$6,500 AT SEGWAY.COM

We know it probably seems hard to believe, seeing as how Segway first came to popularity as an electric scooter brand, but this brand actually makes one of the best, most fun electric dirt bikes you can buy. While it isn't street-legal, it does have a long range (almost 75 miles), respectable speed and its relatively affordable.

Moft MagSafe-Compatible Flash Wallet & Stand
$35 AT MOFT.US

Phone, keys, wallet — everyone has to make sure they do their checks when they leave the house. But if your wallet can adhere to your phone, that checks off two in one go — and that's exactly what this cardholder does. And while it can hold your daily cards (and some cash), it can also act as a kickstand, holding up your phone to watch whatever you want while you sit back and enjoy, hands-free.

Hoka Transport
$140 AT HOKA.COM

Bridging the gap between an outdoor and a walking commuter shoe, Hoka has broken new ground with its Transport. And while it isn't without issues, our editor that tested them thinks they'll remain in his daily wear rotation — and that's a pretty sturdy endorsement. If you're a big walker that wants footwear that can handle multiple types of terrain, turn to this one.

359 Reviews
Faherty The Movement Shirt
Courtesy
$158 AT FAHERTYBRAND.COM

With its soft and airy construction, as well as 23 different colorways ranging from flat colors to plaid patterns, it's no wonder this shirt has made our list of the best performance dress shirts. Versatile enough to go from casual to formal, this shirt should be in everyone's wardrobe.

