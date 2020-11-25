The Best House Shoes According to an Artist, a Shoe Snob and a Professional Parkour Athlete

Kirby Allison knows the ins and outs of a well-tailored wardrobe. His shop sells some of the finest goods for keeping your clothes in tip-top shape, from pig-bristle shoe brushes to premium cedar hangers. But when he's not taking care of his own wardrobe, how does he take care of himself when he's at home? "My favorite shoes for around the house is a simple pair of Belgian loafers," he says. "House shoes shouldn’t look like 'house shoes,'" he says. "They shouldn’t be some old worn out pair of backless flip flops." Though some of the other picks on this list might not be in the Allison household any time soon, he does agree that house shoes should be comfortable and able to worn inside and outside. Of his preferred house shoes, Allison says, "The soft leather outsoles are perfect for inside, but are also durable enough to be worn outside for quick trips to the grocery store or mailbox."