The Coolest Jacket in the New James Bond Movie Is Surprisingly Affordable

You might not be able to get your hands on James Bond’s car, his watch or his slick suits, but this jacket's up for grabs.

By Gerald Ortiz
james bond rogue territory
Courtesy

Ian Fleming’s legendary James Bond character has paved the way for flashy, action-packed movies for decades. And while the world’s largest spy movie franchise has been lauded for its grail-level collection of fast cars, ostentatious watches and slick designer suits, the upcoming sequel of the 007 saga, No Time to Die, features a small-batch denim brand from Los Angeles.

Fans of Rogue Territory instantly recognized the Supply Jacket in the trailer, a best-seller for the brand. It’s a unique take on the classic trucker jacket with adroit details like a welted chest pocket and inconspicuous handwarmer pockets. The film features the jacket in 10oz waxed canvas, a material that'll pick up plenty of patina through Bond’s many brawls. No Time to Die is out now, and you can order the jacket right now, too, in a bevy of colors and materials, for $295 from the brand or one of its several stockists.

