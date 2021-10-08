The Coolest Jacket in the New James Bond Movie Is Surprisingly Affordable

Ian Fleming’s legendary James Bond character has paved the way for flashy, action-packed movies for decades. And while the world’s largest spy movie franchise has been lauded for its grail-level collection of fast cars, ostentatious watches and slick designer suits, the upcoming sequel of the 007 saga, No Time to Die, features a small-batch denim brand from Los Angeles.

Fans of Rogue Territory instantly recognized the Supply Jacket in the trailer, a best-seller for the brand. It’s a unique take on the classic trucker jacket with adroit details like a welted chest pocket and inconspicuous handwarmer pockets. The film features the jacket in 10oz waxed canvas, a material that'll pick up plenty of patina through Bond’s many brawls. No Time to Die is out now, and you can order the jacket right now, too, in a bevy of colors and materials, for $295 from the brand or one of its several stockists.

