L.L. Bean Is Selling Its Vintage Archive
The L.L. Bean Pre-Loved Collection features one-of-a-kind items from the '60s through to today. It's only available via...Instagram Stories.
Leon Leonwood Bean founded his Maine-based outdoors brand, L.L. Bean, in 1912. The Bean Boot — then called the Maine Hunting Shoe, now called a Duck Boot — was his first product. Between then and now, the brand's grown exponentially and now covers nearly every category. It's a brand rich with history.
Its current designers are embracing it. They've amassed quite the collection of vintage L.L. Bean garments — and plan to sell it on L.L. Bean's Instagram account, via Instagram Stories at 10 AM on October 13th, 20th and 27th. Interested buyers must respond to the story via DM. The first one to do so wins the opportunity to purchase. My advice? Act fast. Practice your quick draw DMs.
The L.L. Bean Pre-Loved Collection, as they're calling it, features 28 items hand-picked at thrift stores and flea markets and plucked from personal collections. For those in Freeport, Maine, there will be 100+ more items for sale at the brand's flagship brick-and-mortar. Denver-based Tersus Solutions refurbished each piece and retagged it specifically for this sale: "Pre-Loved Favorites. Rediscovered. Restored. And Ready For Their Next Adventure," they now read.
“L.L.Bean has always operated with durability and quality as the benchmark for everything we make,” said Meghan Newton, one of the L.L.Bean designers responsible for hand-selecting apparel for the Pre-Loved Collection. “Not only does this collection feature beautiful and rare L.L.Bean apparel that dates back 50 years, it is also an important step in our commitment to extending the lifecycle of our apparel for years to come.”
It's an interesting concept from a company seeking to capitalize on its history in an eco-conscious way. Like Gucci, Burberry, Levi's or Daniel Patrick, who've begun selling their own vintage, too, L.L. Bean's found a way to make the recycled remarkable. Check out the pieces in October 13th's sale below.
Price: $50
Era: 1990s
Size: Men's M (fits like a S)
Price: $50
Era: 1970s
Size: Women's 16 (fits like a Women's M)
Price: $125
Era: 1960s
Size: Men's M (fits like a Men's M)
Price: $50
Era: 1990s
Size: Men's L (fits like a Men's L)
Price: $50
Era: 1990s
Size: Men's S (fits like a Men's XS)
Price: $125
Era: 1990s
Size: Men's L (fits like a Men's XS)
Price: $125
Era: 1990s
Size: Men's L (fits like a Men's M)
Price: $125
Era: 1980s
Size: Women's S (fits like a Women's S)