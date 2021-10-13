L.L. Bean Is Selling Its Vintage Archive

Leon Leonwood Bean founded his Maine-based outdoors brand, L.L. Bean, in 1912. The Bean Boot — then called the Maine Hunting Shoe, now called a Duck Boot — was his first product. Between then and now, the brand's grown exponentially and now covers nearly every category. It's a brand rich with history.

Its current designers are embracing it. They've amassed quite the collection of vintage L.L. Bean garments — and plan to sell it on L.L. Bean's Instagram account, via Instagram Stories at 10 AM on October 13th, 20th and 27th. Interested buyers must respond to the story via DM. The first one to do so wins the opportunity to purchase. My advice? Act fast. Practice your quick draw DMs.

The L.L. Bean Pre-Loved Collection, as they're calling it, features 28 items hand-picked at thrift stores and flea markets and plucked from personal collections. For those in Freeport, Maine, there will be 100+ more items for sale at the brand's flagship brick-and-mortar. Denver-based Tersus Solutions refurbished each piece and retagged it specifically for this sale: "Pre-Loved Favorites. Rediscovered. Restored. And Ready For Their Next Adventure," they now read.