14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Warm and wild sweaters, Hot Wheels watches and more.
We're creeping closer toward full-on fall, a time of the year when temperatures are OK in the morning, warm by mid-day and suddenly very cold by the evening — for those of us in the US who experience all four seasons, anyway. As such, our style picks promise warmth, while our favorite watches will keep you plenty stylish. Peruse the best of both worlds from at this week below.
Kotn's collection of knitwear returns after selling out several times. The pieces are still made from 100-percent BCI cotton for a soft, itch-free feel. Choose from a bunch of colors and cuts, like Crew Neck with detailed sleeve stitching.
Price: $102
Offered in several dial colors as well as multitude of straps, Tom Ford's 003 builds upon the design language of his first two horological releases. It seems like Ford got a good look at the Cartier Tank and decided to modernize it for the modern man — and we approve.
Price: $2,000
A part of Rowing Blazers' FW21 collection, which came out this week, this Gyles & George Heart Sweater stays true to the British label's eccentric M.O., while blending in with RB's broader look and feel.
Price: $295
Want a serious, all-purpose travel watch but don't want to fight someone for the chance to own the last Rolex GMT Master II at the boutique? Try this GS on for size: with its 40.5mm steel case, 200m of water resistance, matching steel bracelet and extreme resistance to magnetism, it's the sort of watch that you can take anywhere. (*Available in November.)
Price: $5,700
An insane perpetual calendar in titanium — that's what you should buy if you've got a cool $176k burning a hole in your pocket. This one's in titanium, with a special shock absorption and 80m of water resistance. Not bad for mini mechanical computer.
Price: $176,000
Go-to winter and fall outfitter, Pendleton, collabed with GLCO on a soft glasses case made from the same material as their blankets. It's a beauty and blanket-soft.
Price: $65
This special edition of the IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition in 43mm in titanium features a cool checkered racing flag pattern and comes with a Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Racing Works Edition." The whole thing ships in a special metal toolbox because, well, why not?
Price: $10,000
From Quaker Marine Supply's new season of outerwear, the Whalsay Fleece Jacket combines two autumnal colors, a rich brown and a sort of marigold yellow. As is with most fleeces, it's soft and feels super warm.
Price: $198
The White Hurricane, a special version of the 48mm Runwell Sport Chronograph, is inspired by the Great Lakes Storm of 1913, which was an "extratropical cyclone." (Remember when a storm was just storm? What ever happened to that?) The White Hurricane is Shinola's first offering with a fully lumed dial — it actually glows blue in the dark.
Price: $1,500
"Years ago, we got a call from some friends who had responded to a Craigslist post about some vintage chairs in Petersburg, VA. The chairs were located in an abandoned factory, and when they went in, they found something you don’t see everyday – rolls and rolls of deadstock denim," Shockoe Atelier writes about these Petersburg Jeans. They found rolls of old denim there, including enough of this color to make 46 pairs. They're up for grabs now.
Price: $189
A riff on the montre d'ecole ("school watch") that every budding watchmaker must complete, the Old School is a collaboration between master watchmaker Luca Soprana and our friends at Massena LAB. Unfortunately, only 11 examples of this exquisite, handmade timepiece will be produed.
Price: $39,000
Fields Outfitting launched The Market this week, a place to showcase other Argentine makers. This La Peña Belt from Tutu is made from best-in-class vegetable-tanned leather and finished with hand-done beeswax thread embroidery.
Price: $99
Author, writer and fly fisherman David Coggins worked with Drake's on this Fly Fishing Coat, constructed from tobacco-colored waxed cotton. It's water-resistant and comes with a bunch of functional features: a giant interior pocket, reinforced shoulders, eyelet drains and beyond.
Price: $795