13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Sneakers for your shelf, sneakers for the snow, complex watches aplenty and much more.
The holiday season is fully upon us. As such, you're probably focused on the few gifts you've guaranteed close friends and family. Find those here (while they're still on sale). Below is where you can keep up with what's happened in the world of both watches and style this week — from rare Jordan 1s to a stellar watch reissue — because you probably missed at least a few important releases. We're all busy, I get it.
Nothing New launched in the summer of 2019 with a mission to make eco-friendly sneakers offering a premium designer aesthetic. Nothing New products are made from, you guessed it, nothing new — but they look like premium designer shoes that often cost two or three times the price. The Leather² Deluxe Sneaker Collection is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Crafted from Nothing New's upcycled premium Italian leather called Leather², these shoes look every bit as luxurious as a high-end designer leather sneaker. And with a recycled rubber and cork outsole and ventilated foam insole, these shoes are better for the world and for you. They are available in your favorite color too, as long as that's white, black or grey. As it should be.
We're fans of Timor's modern reissues of the field watches its namesake made for WWII soldiers. Those were the famous Wrist, Watch, Waterproof (WWW) watches, but one known as the ATP ("army trade pattern") preceded them. The current company has now brought it back with with a subtly refined bezel, cream dial and a slightly classical, 1930s-looking design.
Dropping on the brand's third anniversary, Blackstock & Weber's Black Friday surprise is a loafer that'll be sold exclusively on Instagram. It drops at 12 PM EST, is priced at $345 and can only be copped on @blackstockandweber via Instagram’s In-App Checkout Feature.
Oris's Calibre 400 series of movements introduced this year are made in-house and boast all kinds of technically impressive features like antimagnetic properties, COSC-beating accuracy rates and five days of power reserve. They're now finding its way into more timepieces including the brand's pilot's watch, the Big Crown Pointer Date. The "403" variation of the movement features a small subdial for the seconds at 6 o'clock.
Taylor Stitch tapped Holubar for a heritage-inspired parka packed with heat-trapping technology. The latter brand was founded in Boulder, Colorado but expanded quickly across the state and then around the world. If you want warmth, these two promise it.
New York-based watch company Carpenter is introducing a new variation of its Brooklyn Field watch collection. It offers a simpler (and decidedly less "field watch") dial but adds a sporty touch with its orange seconds hand. Measuring 40mm and powered by a Miyota 821A automatic movement, it's available on blue, black or brown leather straps.
Made from recycled nylon, Gramicci and Nanga's collaborative Down Pullover Pant promises extreme warmth in the face of wintery weather. The collab collection also features a matching jacket, should you want the full set.
This new watch from Swiss brand Alpina has a unique look, but it's what's inside that most makes it notable: The brand's own in-house movement offers a feature seldom, if ever, seen in modern watches: instead of the rotor turning 360 degrees to wind the watch as you move your wrist, it only turns 320 degrees. You can watch it in action though the case back.
"This year we wanted our Christmas gift sets to stand in the face of consumption - firstly by offering them at more accessible price points, and secondly by manufacturing them to order," Haeckels announced this week. Any order placed before the forthcoming holidays will be sent in mushroom packaging that the brand grows only as needed.
It's got an impressive in-house movement inside, the brand's signature "fumé" dial and bronze case — and all those things are cool — but it's a simple detail that makes this pilot-style watch extra cool and different: The brand's logo is rendered in Cyrillic as found on some of the company's vintage watches from around the time if its founding.
These slip-on sneakers from Salomon are designed for the snow, proving boots aren't the only footwear capable of conquering the fluffy stuff.
Zenith makes great everyday sport watches, but they also dabble in cutting-edge tech and high-end horology. Such watches often appear in the brand's Defy line, and a couple more have joined its ranks with crazy-complex movements set in fully sapphire crystal cases — so you can see its double tourbillon and largely skeletonized clockwork from almost every angle.
A Ma Maniére and Jordan have joined forces again for another sneaker collab. This time it's a Jordan 1 complete with accents on the swoosh, heel and laces, all a nod to His Airness, aka Michael Jordan.
Parmigiani's Tonda GT collection recently got a winning redesign, so there's no surprise in seeing it expand and include limited editions. This one features cream and brown colored dials and is made in very limited quantities (5 for the chronograph seen here and 15 for the time-only model) for retailer Oliver Smith Jeweler in Arizona.
