You Can't Be Spider-Man, But You Can Dress Like Tom Holland

Tom Holland's worn a ton of clothing and accessories on his Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour that you can actually buy.

fbl
Anne-Christine PoujoulatGetty Images

Being Spider-Man isn't easy. Standing watch over New York City wearing a skin-tight spandex suit can't be comfortable — even for a superhero teen with spider-like abilities. As such, when Tom Holland, today's Spider-Man (shoutout to Tobey, though), does press tours he doesn't appear in costume, because, well, that'd be weird and the whole getup sounds awfully uncomfortable.

"In the Spider-Man suit, because the thing is so tight, the zippers sometimes get stuck. It's a nightmare. I'll have half of it off, and I'm like, 'Please, just get this thing off of me,'" Holland told Seth Meyers during an appearance on the host's late-night show. "We have a bottle of lube that we squirt on the zippers to get it open." (Ew.)

So, it's safe to say he's not stepping in and out of it as fast as Peter Parker does in the motion picture. So, what's Holland wearing? He's a high-earning celeb, so it'd make sense if he was styled in hard-to-find haute couture: Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Givenchy and so on and so forth. But he's been spotted in a ton of pretty affordable outfits from a brand I both know and love (and own a ton from).

Sure, none of these are $30 dollar T-shirts, but they also aren't $6,000 dollar wide-leg denim pants or posh, $40,000-plus dollar watches. He's worn a lot of Todd Snyder, a few different colors of the same Garrett Leight frames, and a bunch of basics I've had trouble identifying. (He's low-key — just like us.) Shop what we could spot, below — and watch Spider-Man: No Way Home this weekend.

Tom Holland hosted a Q&A in Todd Snyder's Madison Suit.
Italian Wool Madison Suit (Brown Red Check)
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$876 AT TODD SNYDER

The patterning plays nicely with a plain T-shirt or dress shirt, or, in the case of Tom's outfit, a striped polo with similar accents.

Tom announced a fan sweepstake in Todd Snyder's Full Placket Sweater Polo.
Full Placket Short Sleeve Sweater Polo (Ivory)
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$228 AT TODD SNYDER

With this polo buttoned all the way up, the contrasting placket becomes a sort of pattern that elongates the torso. It works well on him and will on you, too.

Tom Holland wore Todd Snyder's Shearling Aviator while visiting PSG.
Italian Shearling Aviator (Olive)
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$1,998 AT TODD SNYDER

This look's very British of him, but it's all by a US-born (and -based) designer.

Tom Holland sweat through his Todd Snyder Denim Jacket on First We Feast's Hot Ones.
Made In USA Rigid Jacket (Indigo)
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$498 AT TODD SNYDER

This is an atypical take on the classic denim jacket, and, as such, it was easy to identify. It'll be a statement piece in any wardrobe — even the well-dressed's.

Tom Holland appeared alongside costars in a patterned Todd Snyder cardigan.
Houndstooth Merino Cardigan (Olive)
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$368 AT TODD SNYDER

Paired with tonal pants, this patterned cardigan can make light of formal occasions — without sticking out in the wrong ways.

Tom Holland wore this two-tone Reiss polo to a press conference in Rome.
spiderman no way home press conference
Ernesto RuscioGetty Images
Joseph White/Grey Zip Neck Polo Shirt
Courtesy
Reiss
$170 AT REISS

The polo's simple color scheme will complete a ton of outfits, and the zipper finish offers a designer edge simple buttons don't bring. 

Tom Holland wore a sold-out Todd Snyder polo and Garrett Leight Winward frames for Wired's popular YouTube series.
Winward
Courtesy
Garrett Leight
$330 AT GARRETT LEIGHT

Sure, you can't cop the patterned polo anymore, but Holland's wearing Garrett Leight's best-selling Winward frames, which will for sure never fade from the brand's permanent collection.

PICTURED ABOVE
Naples (Black)
Courtesy
Garrett Leight
$350 AT GARRETT LEIGHT

Tom Holland paired these stark black Garrett Leight frames with a simple, all-black tuxedo. Timeless.

