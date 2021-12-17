You Can't Be Spider-Man, But You Can Dress Like Tom Holland

Being Spider-Man isn't easy. Standing watch over New York City wearing a skin-tight spandex suit can't be comfortable — even for a superhero teen with spider-like abilities. As such, when Tom Holland, today's Spider-Man (shoutout to Tobey, though), does press tours he doesn't appear in costume, because, well, that'd be weird and the whole getup sounds awfully uncomfortable.

"In the Spider-Man suit, because the thing is so tight, the zippers sometimes get stuck. It's a nightmare. I'll have half of it off, and I'm like, 'Please, just get this thing off of me,'" Holland told Seth Meyers during an appearance on the host's late-night show. "We have a bottle of lube that we squirt on the zippers to get it open." (Ew.)

So, it's safe to say he's not stepping in and out of it as fast as Peter Parker does in the motion picture. So, what's Holland wearing? He's a high-earning celeb, so it'd make sense if he was styled in hard-to-find haute couture: Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Givenchy and so on and so forth. But he's been spotted in a ton of pretty affordable outfits from a brand I both know and love (and own a ton from).

Sure, none of these are $30 dollar T-shirts, but they also aren't $6,000 dollar wide-leg denim pants or posh, $40,000-plus dollar watches. He's worn a lot of Todd Snyder, a few different colors of the same Garrett Leight frames, and a bunch of basics I've had trouble identifying. (He's low-key — just like us.) Shop what we could spot, below — and watch Spider-Man: No Way Home this weekend.