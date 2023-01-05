Today's Top Stories
The Best Backpacks for College Students

You shouldn't be towing textbooks in a tote bag. Instead, try one of these trusty backpacks.

By Monica Mendal
college backpacks
Courtesy

Back in the day, all anyone looked for in a backpack for life on campus was durability and size. Could it endure several semesters without tearing and fit an unreasonable number of (supposedly) required textbooks? Today, with so much tech to carry to class (plus all the cords and chargers), these backpacks need to be slightly more sophisticated while still maintaining the toughness of those from the days of yore. There’s also the quandary of wanting them to fit everything but the kitchen sink in an organized and compact way that’ll keep them looking sleek and minimal and dare I add, stylish yet completely comfortable. So, are we asking too much? Actually, no.

What Makes a Backpack Right for School?

Yes, a college backpack today needs to tick a lot more boxes than it used to. But many do! What differentiates a school backpack from other forms is that it needs to be tough and durable to withstand the weight of laptops and textbooks and the inevitability of rainy days — plus dirty lecture hall and library floors. It should double as a filing cabinet, with organizational pockets and a separate padded compartment for your laptop.

The best ones have extra features, like key rings, secret pockets for quick accessibility to often-used sundries, and water bottle holders for long days. Often, it’s hard to find a backpack that masters functionality without compromising on style, so you may opt for a tote bag to avoid looking like a freshman (even if you are one). But totes aren’t going to protect your stuff from hard falls or bad weather, and you definitely don’t want uneven distribution of weight messing up your back. Nix the tote.

The Best Backpacks for College Students

      Best Overall Backpack for College Students
      State Kane Double Pocket Backpack
      $115 AT STATE

      • Good value
      • Fits even more than expected
      • Luggage slip sleeve in the back

      State is the master of the school backpack, so leave it to them to think of everything. While the options are endless, we like State’s Kane Double Pocket Large backpack for life on campus. It features a 15” padded laptop compartment, side pockets for a 17 oz S’well water bottle, a front pocket for pens, pencils, wallet and keys and a main compartment for books, notebooks, sneakers and everything else. Not to mention, it’s comfortable and stylish to wear.

      best upgrade backpack for college students
      Filson Dryden Backpack
      Now 59% off
      $87 AT FILSON

      • 1000D Heavy-weight nylon makes it durable and weather-resistant
      • Comes in various colorways
      • 2 side pockets for water bottles

      • Pricier
      • Not as stylish as others on the market
      • Zippers are covered by material so it can be hard to open and close as you have to push the material away to zip and unzip

      You know what you’re getting with Filson: a durable and tough bag with ample space and no frills. There’s a compartment or pocket for literally everything but the kitchen sink. Laptop, books, papers, chords and tech, and even a jacket or sweater can be tossed in for chilly lecture halls. Going to the gym after class? Throw some sneakers in here too while you’re at it. While functionality reigns over style at Filson, the leather details add a stylish touch.

      Read our full review of the Filson Dryden Backpack here.

      Best affordable backpack for college students
      Herschel Classic Backpack XL
      $65 AT HERSCHEL

      • Affordable
      • Comes in 22(!) colorways and various sizes

      • Flimsy zipper quality
      • Material is thin so won’t protect items if the bag falls
      • No padding for laptop pocket
      • Not many interior pockets for organization

      If you’re going the Herschel route, opt for the XL for storing a laptop, textbooks and binders inside. (The standard size will likely be too small for that.) Made from 100 percent durable recycled fabrics, the backpack will withstand the test of time and never go out of style. The design is simple, but the signature striped liner inside adds a fun little sartorial touch. Inside, you’ll find a main compartment with a 15-inch laptop sleeve and a front pocket with a key clip, along with dual water bottle pockets at the sides. It’s a solid option at a low price.

      Best Retro Backpack for College Students
      L.L. Bean Mountain Classic School Backpack
      $55 AT L.L.BEAN

      • Affordable
      • Water-resistant 420-denier mini-ripstop nylon
      • Padded back panel for all-day comfort
      • Adjustable padded shoulder straps
      • One of the more spacious styles in our list

      • Maybe too much high school nostalgia for you
      • Not particularly cool-feeling

      This may be the kind of backpack that takes you back to your high school days, but L.L.Bean truly is the master of affordable function. They’ve upgraded their standard backpack to a slimmer style that’ll keep you looking cool on campus while still carrying everything you need. Inside, there are two large main compartments: one is a laptop pocket with a water-resistant zipper and another main compartment with an additional sleeve for a tablet or folders. The larger front pocket has built-in organization for smaller school supplies and there’s a mesh water bottle holder on the side. Consider this your walking file cabinet.

      Away The Front Pocket Backpack
      $195 AT AWAY

      • Comes in various colorways
      • Made with water-resistant nylon
      • Breathable mesh back panel for extra comfort
      • External back hidden zip pocket to store passport and trolley sleeve for luggage
      • Monogramming is available

      • Water bottle sleeve is inside – taking up space and could lead to spills inside the bag
      • A bit on the narrow side
      • Pricier

      With a sleek and simple design, you’d think you were choosing a bag that emphasized style over function. Well, you’d be wrong. Away thinks of everything when it comes to creating bags that combine style, utility and comfort. The brand offers an upgrade to the Zip Backpack with the Front Pocket Backpack that affords more space for students to store smaller school supplies, like pens or smaller notepads and other often-used items. The full wraparound zip opens to the main compartment which features an interior organization system with zipper and slip pockets, a water bottle pocket and key clip with back zipper compartment that leads to a padded 15” laptop pocket with a magnetic locking zipper for security.

      Topo Designs Recycled Daypack
      $99 AT AMAZON $99 AT NORDSTROM

      • Fairly affordable
      • Padding at base of bag to protect items from falls
      • Side water bottle pockets
      • External and internal padded laptop sleeve
      • Padded back panel
      • Made from recycled nylon

      • Bag gets dirty easily
      • Straps aren't the most comfortable

      Topo Designs is known for its simple and sturdy line of backpacks. While their affordable (and recycled) Daypack is one of their most basic silhouettes, it encapsulates everything you look for in a campus backpack — plus some. The main compartment is roomy and features a padded base and back panel for extra protection. Plus, there's room for a laptop, too. The external padded compartment fits most 15” laptops and opens on the side, so you don’t have to open the main compartment to access it. There’s also a front zipper and side water bottle holder for extra storage. This was one of Topo's original designs, and it's endured since day one.

      Osprey Arcane Large Daypack
      $110 AT OSPREY

      • Comes in a variety of sizes and colors
      • Made from 10.5 plastic bottles

      • Water bottle holder is hard to access when the backpack is being worn
      • Taller folks may find that the straps are a bit short even when fully extended

      Made from recycled materials, Osprey’s ARCANE Large Daypack is refined and minimalist, as well as durable and tough. It features J-zip front panel access to the spacious main compartment that also has a document sleeve, a 15-inch padded laptop sleeve and internal organization sleeves with a small zip pocket and a key clip. Outside it has an external zipper and a stretch water bottle side pocket that zips closed. However, the unlikely hero here is the stretch mesh shoulder strap sleeve for easy access to transportation cards, meal cards or keys. Go for the XL if you need more space for textbooks.

      Carhartt 21L Essentials Backpack
      Now 15% off
      $34 AT AMAZON

      • Affordable
      • Made with rain-resistant polyester
      • Cushioned shoulder straps for comfort
      • Comes in various colorways

      • Super simple
      • Side pockets are a bit small for larger water bottles
      • Main compartment may not be spacious enough for larger textbooks

      For those who value durability and affordability over style, you can’t go wrong with Carhartt’s Essential 21L Laptop Backpack featuring a built-in 15-inch laptop sleeve and various storage compartments inside a spacious interior. It’s simple, to be sure, so while there are no add-ons here – like secret compartments or interior organization – it’s a $40 steal that’ll last you a lifetime.

      The North Face Daypack Backpack
      $99 AT THE NORTH FACE

      • Affordable
      • Padded back panel and shoulder straps for comfortable wear
      • Bike-light loop
      • Water-repellant

      • Relatively simple
      • No small interior pockets for valuables and tech
      • Might not be spacious enough for larger textbooks

      While the heritage-inspired design of The North Face's recycled Daypack might air on basic, the modern features prove otherwise. The one large zip opens to a spacious main compartment featuring a padded laptop sleeve. There are also two front zipper pockets for small items and easy access, as well as external water bottle pockets that snap closed when not in use to maintain a sleek silhouette.

      Sealand Archie Backpack
      $185 AT SEALANDGEAR.COM

      • Comes in 3 colorways
      • Comfortable padded back panel

      • No internal organizational compartments beyond laptop pocket

      Sealand’s Upcycled Archie Backpack is a classic school backpack with modern upgrades and a roomy overall design. The interior compartment can hold your laptop (inside the padded pocket designed for 15-inch laptops), as well as notebooks, books and other everyday sundries. There are also external pockets for your smaller items, like chargers, phones, keys and snacks.

      Bellroy Classic Backpack Plus
      $179 AT BELLROY

      • Comes in various colors and 3 different sizes
      • Padded iPad / A5 document pocket with pen slip
      • Water-resistant woven fabric, made from recycled nylon
      • 3 year warranty

      • No external water bottle sleeve
      • Zipper runs low to the base of the backpack so items may easily spill out when opening and closing

      Bellroy’s brand pillars are centered around function and simplicity, and its Classic Backpack Plus is a perfect representation of this. The backpack has all of the gimmicks of a modern-day backpack, including a dual-compartment with a padded 16-inch laptop sleeve, organizational pockets and a front pocket with key holder, but one of the more clever components here is the water-resistant sunglasses pocket on the top for easy access.

      Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
      $200 AT DAGNE DOVER

      • Trolley sleeve for luggage
      • Water-resistant with quick-drying neoprene
      • Hand-washable

      • Pricier
      • Given the material, it is susceptible to stains (maybe opt for a darker color)
      • External side pockets don’t have much stretch for larger water bottles

      Everyone loves Dagne Dover’s Dakota Neoprene Backpack. While this backpack is on the pricier side of our list, it’s worth the splurge. The brand’s super soft neoprene material affords both comfort and flexibility. While the medium size ($185) could be sufficient for you, the large guarantees your textbooks will fit, along with your laptop and gym sneakers for after class. With two large compartments for laptop and general belongings to the various exterior pockets for everything else, you’ll be fully covered.

      Saturdays Jackson Backpack
      $225 AT SATURDAYS NYC

      • Not your usual backpack brand
      • Comes in an assortment of 4 cool colors
      • Two side water bottle holders
      • Cushioned straps

      • The suede details raise caution for cleaning and rainy days

      Beloved NYC-based surf brand Saturdays might not be the obvious choice for a college backpack, but you’ll likely be the only one on campus with it — so that’s a plus, right? Another plus? It’s actually really tough and functional while looking cool too. The silky polyester main fabric and suede leather panel at the bottom and straps are a nice touch. It features an interior laptop sleeve and a spacious main compartment with a mesh pocket for additional tech and cords, as well as a front pocket with organizers for writing utensils and other small items.

      Peak Design Everyday Backpack Zip
      $190 AT PEAK DESIGN

      • Comes in 4 colors and 2 sizes
      • 100% recycled 400D weather-proof shell
      • Expandable side pockets for water bottles
      • Lifetime warranty
      • Student discount

      • Pricier
      • The various compartments are good for organization, but likely too small for larger textbooks
      • Bulkier design, so it could look awkward overfilled
      • Laptop compartment is a bit snug

      An upgrade from Peak Design’s best-selling Everyday Backpack, the Everyday Backpack Zip is the brand’s answer to a simpler yet equally functional style. There is instant top and side access via a 270-degree zip that leads to an interior with customizable organization that keeps things in place without it all dumping to the bottom of the bag. There are compartments for your laptop, tablet, school supplies, sunglasses, chords and tech, and keys. This bag is particularly well-designed for photography or film majors as camera equipment fits well inside. (Plus, Peak Design gives a discount to students.)

      Incase City Compact Backpack
      $100 AT INCASE

      • New trolley sleeve for luggage
      • Cushioned back straps
      • Lightweight
      • YKK zippers for easy open and close

      • No side water bottle holder
      • Only comes in black or grey

      Incase designed its new City Compact backpack as an upgrade to its best-selling Campus Compact Backpack. The brand took the customer reviews into consideration when designing this sleek-looking updated version by expanding its dimensions and adding new features for optimal storage. This style is larger and more accommodating generally, featuring a new pocket at the top of the bag for easy access on frequently-used items and redesigned beverage pockets to accommodate larger bottle sizes. But despite its larger size, it maintains a low profile in that it remains slim and doesn’t appear bulky even when completely full.

      Troubadour Apex Compact Backpack
      $225 AT TROUBADOUR

      • Waterproof
      • Sleek and stylish
      • Five year guarantee

      • Pricier
      • Front pocket is a bit too exposed
      • May be too slim to fit larger textbooks

      Troubadour backpacks are made for future professionals – and that’s not solely based on optics. Along with the sleek design, the Explorer Apex Compact Backpack is as functional as they come. It’s lightweight, has a padded interior to fit a 15-inch laptop, multiple pockets for optimal organization and two retractable bottle holders to encourage hydration throughout the day. Best of all, the ergonomic padded shoulder straps are built in for comfort. Catching a flight home for an internship or job interview? No problem. This backpack also features a trolley sleeve to slide over your suitcase handle.

      July Carry All Backpack Series 2
      $175 AT JULY

      • Customization is available
      • Water-resistant
      • A pass-through band for easy attachment to your luggage
      • 5 year warranty, 100 day trial, and free shipping across the US
      • Magnetic pocket in back to access key items quickly

      • Not large enough for textbooks
      • Front pocket is stiff and hard to get your hand into

      July’s Carry All Backpack Series 2 is an upgrade from Series 1 as its updated design features an external water bottle holder. The backpack is designed with comfort in mind, including its quilted back padding and padded straps with pull tabs for easy adjustments. Inside, you’ll find dividers and zipped pockets for documents, smaller books and other small items, as well as a discreet 16-inch laptop padded sleeve compartment. Along with the front pocket, there’s a side pocket for bottles or umbrellas with a zipper to keep things compact.

      Dickies Student Backpack
      $32 AT WALMART

      • Affordable
      • 100% recycled polyester with durable water repellent finish
      • Comes in lots of colors

      • Not many options for tech organization inside given the simple design
      • The ergonomic adjustable padded shoulder straps are not as padded as they should be
      • Material is built more like a shell so not thick enough to protect the items inside if it falls

      Dickie’s simple Student backpack is tough enough to stow all of your school essentials, including a 15-inch laptop in the laptop sleeve in the main compartment, as well as other books and notebooks in the main compartment and pens and calculators in the front zip. There’s also a mesh side water bottle pocket and a padded back panel for comfort.

      Best Backpack for College Athletes
      Adidas Prime Backpack
      Now 20% off
      $52 AT ADIDAS $65 AT DICK'S SPORTING GOODS $65 AT ZAPPOS

      • Affordable
      • Side pockets for water bottles
      • Spacious and durable

      • Zippers make a lot of noise
      • Bag might be too big for smaller bodies
      • Water-resistant, but not waterproof, meaning try not to get caught in heavy rain

      For the college athlete headed straight from class to practice, Adidas’ Prime backpack with shock-absorbing shoulder straps comes in an extra-large size that features multiple pockets to fit your books, laptop, sneakers and gym clothes. With three large external zip pockets in the front, as well as a padded laptop compartment for a 15-inch laptop and a main compartment for books and gear, you’ll be prepared for whatever the day has in store.

      Brevite Everyday Backpack
      $130 AT BREVITE

      • Comes in a large assortment of colorways
      • Lifetime warranty
      • Trolley sleeve for luggage
      • Machine washable

      • Colors are duller in person than what they appear online
      • Zippers could be stronger
      • The laptop pocket is tight
      • Too small for multiple books and binders

      Brevite’s lightweight backpack is an ideal campus option given that it contains ample storage compartments without compromising its minimal design. Featuring a main compartment with a 16-inch water-resistant laptop pocket, the Brevite backpack also boasts a front organization pocket with a key ring, a small items pocket at the top and an expandable water bottle holder. The best feature is the side pocket for easy access to the bottom of your main compartment so that you avoid spending several panic-inducing seconds thinking you’ve lost whatever it is you’re looking for.

