Back in the day, all anyone looked for in a backpack for life on campus was durability and size. Could it endure several semesters without tearing and fit an unreasonable number of (supposedly) required textbooks? Today, with so much tech to carry to class (plus all the cords and chargers), these backpacks need to be slightly more sophisticated while still maintaining the toughness of those from the days of yore. There’s also the quandary of wanting them to fit everything but the kitchen sink in an organized and compact way that’ll keep them looking sleek and minimal and dare I add, stylish yet completely comfortable. So, are we asking too much? Actually, no.

What Makes a Backpack Right for School?

Yes, a college backpack today needs to tick a lot more boxes than it used to. But many do! What differentiates a school backpack from other forms is that it needs to be tough and durable to withstand the weight of laptops and textbooks and the inevitability of rainy days — plus dirty lecture hall and library floors. It should double as a filing cabinet, with organizational pockets and a separate padded compartment for your laptop.

The best ones have extra features, like key rings, secret pockets for quick accessibility to often-used sundries, and water bottle holders for long days. Often, it’s hard to find a backpack that masters functionality without compromising on style, so you may opt for a tote bag to avoid looking like a freshman (even if you are one). But totes aren’t going to protect your stuff from hard falls or bad weather, and you definitely don’t want uneven distribution of weight messing up your back. Nix the tote.

The Best Backpacks for College Students