Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Colorful clothing, a Todd Snyder first, a fun, pink-faced Seiko and more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
A quick glance at this week's style and watch release roundup reveals a theme: green! Below, you'll find green boots, pants, shirts, swim trunks and watches, plus other pops of color, too. There is a pair of all-blue sunglasses by Moscot and a pink-faced Seiko watch. While we didn't set this theme, we're surely feeling this way — in full bloom, ready for nicer weather.
This is Todd Snyder's first-ever original footwear design. The brand has always stocked interesting options from other brands, and collaborated on pairs that better fit their aesthetic, but this is the first time the brand designed and manufactured footwear on its own. The Nomad Boot, inspired by neighborhood the brand's flagship store calls home, is basically a chukka, with its short lace stack, mid-height collar and rubber sole.
Price: $248
Shinola’s added a new collection to its already busy watch lineup. The Traveler is a 42mm chronograph with a minimal yet classical design, a quartz movement and a few dial color options.
Price: $850-$895
A part of African surf brand Mami Wata's new collection, these patterned swim trunks come with hearts etched into each box, but also a Mami Wata patch sewn onto the left leg.
Price: $120
Grand Seiko continues to celebrate its 55th anniversary with a new model that recalls the design of the brand’s first model from 1967. Just in time for cherry blossom season, its pale pink dial echoes the color of the iconic flower, and a manually wound movement keeps its 36,5mm case nice and thin.
Price: $5,400
Checks Downtown's carpenter pant is one of the brand's best-selling designs. It's back, restocked in full, in a wide wale corduroy. Pick from two colors, Pine Green or Mushroom.
Price: $189
Family-0wned eyeglass brand Moscot dropped a colorful new collection just in time for spring. Dubbed Monochrome, the collection features a few dozen frames in bright, vivid hues. Try blue, for example, which features all-blue elements.
Price: $370
A new brand, Adam Benedict takes inspiration from having discovered watchmakers in his family tree. The gimmick of the modern brand is different colors on the dial to help breathing exercises: four seconds in one color for your inhale and six seconds in another color for the exhale. Most of all the USA-assembled watches have a nicely restrained design, decent specs and reasonable price.
Price: $295
Fred Perry and Nicholas Daley collaborated on a collection of shirts inspired by the 70s British Southern Soul scene. They're colorful, eclectic and often patterned. Plus, they're made from ultra-fine materials and fit true to the era.
Price: $225
We're not far removed from The Masters, golf's biggest stage. As such, why not pull from the sport. Manors Golf's Pleated Trouser will look as good on the green as it will off it.
Price: $160
French microbrand Aquascaphe has come a long way in the five years since its founding. It’s celebrated this milestone with a limited edition version of its super-compressor-style dive watch with a turquoise dial highlights (with a matching strap or a purple one). Limited to just 200 examples, they sold right out.
Price: ~$700 (sold out)
I've never seen suit separates that look more like Spring. Pangaia's new organic cotton tailoring collection features blazers and bottoms in three colors: Pistachio (seen here), Black and Pink.
Price: $175 (pants) $295 (jacket)