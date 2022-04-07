A Pair of Rare Air Jordan 1 Sneakers Made It to the Masters

The 2022 Masters at Augusta National kicked off this week, and golf fans are paying close attention to Tiger Woods. (He birdied earlier, by the way.) But plenty of eyes are also focused on fellow American golfer Matthew Wolff, who, after shanking a fairly routine shot, snapped his club in half. His caddy was quick to comfort him, and offer advice on how to recover from the costly mistake.

And he did it in a pair of rare Air Jordan 1s.

Caddies, at least at Augusta National, are asked to wear all-white boiler suits (as seen above). They're cool, and a part of the tournament's traditionalist aesthetic. Footwear, however, isn't as closely monitored. Although sandals are absolutely banned — an injured caddie in 2014 learned this the hard way — caddies seem free to whatever shoes they'd like as long as they align with their golfer's brand sponsorships.

It makes sense then that Nick Heinen, Matthew Wolff's caddie, would pick up a pair of Nikes. (Matthew Wolff is sponsored by Gatorade, TaylorMade and Nike.) But Heinen could've worn any old pair — and probably one a little more comfortable (and affordable) than Retro Jordan 1s. He's clearly making a statement, and although he knew he'd be in the spotlight as well, albeit not because his golfer snapped his club out of frustration, few folks have, if any, noticed the shoes he was wearing — until now.

