Fleece jackets are notoriously not-so-good for the environment. High-pile polyester shells shed microplastics, which escape from the washing machine and dryer into everything else. You see, microplastics are harder to clean up than whole plastic bottles, because microplastics usually measure out to no more than a few millimeters (five at max). For context, a pea is roughly 10 mm across. The tip of a pencil is roughly 1 mm across.

One way to make fleeces more sustainable is to make them from recycled deadstock materials. That's what L.L. Bean is doing with its new two-part of Limited-Edition Archive Re-Issue Fleece collection. While L.L. Bean wasn't first to make fleece — Patagonia and Polartec were — it did introduce a pretty popular fleece jacket in the mid-80s called the Colorblock Pullover.

This collection strives to reproduce that designs. Officially called the Limited-Edition Fleece Anorak '92, there's one jacket made from polyester/elastane fabric, dubbed Classic Teal Blue, with purple sleeves and a blue body, with chunky, contrasting trim and a high kangaroo pocket. The other, made from velour fleece in a color called Cream, is simpler, but has a bolder, patterned collar. The same high pocket remains, plus there's a small logo tag at the hip.

Both feature an adjustable waistband, lycra cuffs and antique brass zippers. They're limited to 475 units each — act fast.