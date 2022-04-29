Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
12 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A colorful cardigan, hemp sneakers, a momentous watch return and much more.
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
On Sunday, it's gonna be May. For most of us, that means being outside, warmer weather and wilder clothing (and watches, of course). The higher temperatures encourages a broad-sweeping transition from wool socks and sweatpants, leather-band watches and beanies to lighter jackets, shorts, sneakers, fabric straps and colorful watch faces. You'll find all of that below, plus a duffle bag for the road trip you're planning, a pink cardigan and a watch with all four primary colors on its face.
This is no normal denim jacket. Kapital's 66 Hippie Remake Cactus Coverall is embroidered, patched and finished with a contrasting suede collar.
Price: $1,122
You could already get a sporty Q Timex with a bicolor bezel inspired by the Rolex GMT Master — but now, you can get one with the actual GMT functionality. It's still proudly quartz and still highly affordable.
Price: $219
Teddy Santis, the founder of Aimé Leon Dore, was named creative director of New Balance Made in USA last year. His first collection arrives this week, and fans of both him and the brand are understandably excited. Classic gray versions of the 990v3, 990v2 and 990v1 are a part of the drop, but so too are sweatshirts, sweat shorts and tees.
Price: $200
Israeli watchmaker Itay Noy specializes in rethinking how time can be expressed and, possibly, perceived. Case in point: his latest watch which features a traditional display of the hours and minutes in the center — but also an additional dial motif in each quarter of the main dial with a window which opens to further emphasize the current hour. Only 24 examples will be made, and there are different dial options available.
Price: $6,800
Adidas' classic Gazelle silhouette gets reimagined by the earth tone experts at Satta. The upper is made of hemp, with tonal laces, a gum sole and brown stripes.
Price: $125
Ressence, Alain Silberstein and Grail Watch might each be pretty niche names outside watch enthusiast circles. And this colorful design might be rather unconventional. But it's hard to deny that this is a pretty damn striking collaboration.
Price: $24,300
The PanAM is WP Standard's latest bag launch. It's a pleasantly simple full-grain leather duffle, with short handles at the top and a strap you can wear across your body. It's big and spacious but not too bulky. And it comes with a lifetime warranty.
Price: $445
Corridor's newest cardigan comes in a spring-friendly color: pink. But it isn't simply solid. The cuffs, collar and hem are, but the body features a bold pattern.
Price: $395
One of the coolest editions of the already cool Rado Captain Cook dive watch is the Over-Pole, based on a vintage reference from the early 1960s. To know the time in another time zone, just rotate the bezel so that the current hour lines up with your current time zone — then you'll be able to easily reference the hour in every other city displayed on the bezel.
Price: $2,400
Patagonia's popular Baggies have inspired dozens of remakes. The nylon bottoms are, nowadays, a summer wardrobe staple for most men, because they're comfortable, quick-drying and fairly flattering. The same can be said of United By Blue's version, which is made from 100 percent recycled nylon. The 5 inch edition comes in four colors.
Price: $68
Bremont's Supermarine dive watch gets a stylish makeover with a California dial and nearly blacked-out colorway courtesy of fellow Brit, Bamford. Electric blue lume highlights for the hands and indices give it a unique look and maintain some legibility.
Price: $3,995