The Season's Best Accessory? A Tie. Yes, Seriously

There are summer suits and summer blazers, but what about summer ties?

By Evan Malachosky
I'll admit it: I wrote off ties not long ago. "Are ties toast?" I asked in July of 2021. Because of the second and third waves of the pandemic, people were still working from home, avoiding big events, steering clear of air travel and ignoring all of the rules that governed how they dressed in the real world. Needless to say, we all were a little more relaxed, even as uncertainty swirled around us.

But now that things are back to normal on track, opportunities to dress up abound, and ties are fully back — at least in my book. However, just as there are summer blazers and full summer suits, there should be summer ties. They shouldn't be crushed velvet or satin, tartan, paisley or patterned; neither corduroy nor wool. They should be linen, like Percival's.

Percival proves that the best accessory to a linen suit is a linen tie. But not just any ol' linen tie will do. While there are flat-weave linen ties out there, Percival's are marled and knit more loosely. To be marled means to be woven with two different colored yarns, creating a kind of blur effect. Marling doesn't impact the tie's texture, just its hue, but Percival went with an open knit, which gives the ties a handmade look. Tied into a tight Four-in-Hand knot atop a white shirt and underneath a tan linen suit, you're set — and exuding sprezzatura, or "studied carelessness," as it translates from Italian to English.

Both ties — a solid navy blue one and a striped blue version — are on sale now as part of Percival's limited Bank Holiday Sale. Originally $69 dollars, each one is just $48 bucks for the time being. That's 31% off, and there's free shipping if you order both (or anything else that helps you reach $70 dollars.)

Linen Tie
Courtesy
$48 AT PERCIVALCLO.COM
Linen Tie
Courtesy
$48 AT PERCIVALCLO.COM
