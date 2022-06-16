Todd Snyder and Birdwell Just Teamed Up on Swimsuits and Wedding Suits

Todd Snyder and Birdwell are hardly strangers to one another. They've made board shorts, hats and jackets together over the years, never straying too far from the latter brand's coastal California roots. But now, the duo is back with another collaboration that should, well, surprise.

"We were meeting with the Birdwell creative team, and they really liked our suits and sportcoats," Snyder says. "So the collection started with the image of a guy surfing in the morning and then going to a beach wedding later that day. The great thing about a beach wedding is you can wear a casual suit, linen shorts or swim trunks and a sportcoat."

The use case is quite specific — how many folks do you know that surf in the morning and bop over to a beach wedding hours later that often? — but the collection is plenty practical. There are shorts for in the water, ones for lounging around on land and relaxed suits for the suit-averse surfer.

Realistically, though, the suit is a smash hit for even land-locked wearers, with its soft Italian linen construction, straight-fitting pants and drawstring waist. Each one, both green and brown, looks realistically worn in and well-loved.

The same can be said of the nylon swim trunks, which were vintage washed to replicate "30-40 years of natural wear in and out of the water," the brand explains. The result is a soft, suede-like exterior with a rich patina. They're finished with Birdwell's signature logo at the rear and a custom appliquéd patch on the right leg that reads "TS NY Surf Local."