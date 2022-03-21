Today's Top Stories
Todd Snyder's New Swimwear Arrives to Upgrade Your Poolside Style

The designer's first-ever swimwear drop is filled with excellent 5-inch trunks.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

Close your eyes. Picture a pool — maybe a rectangular one encircled by incredible trees and flanked by a fully-stocked cocktail bar. Feel the heat of an 85º day. Not bad, right?

That's what Todd Snyder's conjuring with his first-ever swimwear collection, which he's calling "Montauk." It went live today, because, well, despite the below freezing temperatures parts of the country are still facing, warm weather is on the way.

And it's best to be prepared. A mad scramble to find a pair the day before the pools open — which is usually Memorial Day, by the way — won't yield the best trunk. I'll use umbrellas as an analogy: You don't want to buying your umbrella after it's already started storming. You need to do your research by setting a budget, comparing brands and making a short list of what it is you want this short to do (worn in and out of the water? like a traditional short around your beach town?).

While Todd Snyder would fall under the newcomer category, especially when compared to long-timers like Birdwell, the designer debut collection isn't a blindfolded dart toss.

"The decision to move into our own swimwear was an easy one after seeing the incredible demand for it at our East Hampton store and with swim collaborations with other brands over the years," Snyder said, referring to recent a collections with Birdwell. "Quality and fit is always essential and most importantly, it needs to meet the customers’ needs."

The resulting Montauk Swim Shorts are made from a mix of nylon and elastane; have an inseam of 5 inches; are finished with fine mesh liners; and stay put because of the combination elastic and drawstring waist. Pick a plain, solid color like black — or a print Snyder calls psychedelic.

SHOP NOW

color: Maize
5" Montauk Swim Short
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$118 AT TODD SNYDER
color: Pitch Black
5" Montauk Swim Short
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$118 AT TODD SNYDER
5" Montauk Swim Short in Light Blue Diving Team
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$128 AT TODD SNYDER
color: Classic Navy
5" Montauk Swim Short
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$118 AT TODD SNYDER
5" Montauk Swim Short in Psychedelic Print
Courtesy
Todd Snyder
$128 AT TODD SNYDER
The Best Sunscreens for Your Face
tech roundup
Courtesy

You should be cleaning and moisturizing your face every morning. An equally important (and oft-forgotten) step? Applying sunscreen.

SHOP NOW

