13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Sure, there are cheaper T-shirts out there, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better one. Standard & Strange's new Loopwheel Tee is the result of months, if not years, of extensive research.

"Our love of loopwheels is no secret," the brand says. "Produced entirely on vintage machines, loopwheels are knit very, very slowly. The machines that produce our loopwheel fabric can knit about a half roll of fabric in a day, humming along at just 1 meter per hour. In comparison, a modern knitting machine can blast out about five full rolls a day, operating at roughly 10 times the speed of a loopwheeler."

The resulting tee is light and breathable but flattering. You'll find it in a few colors.

Price: $95

