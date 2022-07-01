Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
From vacation-ready tops to ocean-friendly watches, you'll find plenty to wear this summer in this week's roundup.
Summer is in full swing, and with the season's biggest holiday mere hours away, our roundup is a reflection of the times. It's looking like high 90s and light beers in here: We've got a collaborative soccer jersey made by a prominent store and a nearby professional club, lightweight loopwheel tees, a zip-up terry top, an ocean-friendly dive watch, an alligator-banded beauty and a bunch more.
Soccer jerseys are very trendy right now, and this collaborative kit from Slam Jam and AC Milan is proof: It sold out in minutes. Now, just ogle at it until it gets restocked.
Price: $69
Part of Bremont's Supermarine dive watch collection, the Waterman Apex offers the British watchmaker's famously impressive build in a 43mm steel case. Limited to 250 examples, sales of the watch will support the non-profit organization Bimini Shark Lab.
Price: $5,095
Onia makes a number of vacation-ready Terry towel tops, but this one, with a full-length zipper instead of buttons, is by far my favorite. It'll take adjusting to, but if you're not sure about showing so much skin, try a T-shirt or tank top beneath it.
Price: $120
This smaller quartz version of Alpina's dive-style (60m water-resistant) sport watch has a 36mm case and a colorful dial featuring indices in rainbow colors.
Price: $995
Wythe has been on quite the tear with its seasonal hat releases. First, there was this Denim Seed Cap. Now, it's this Chainstitched Checkered Flag Hat, which has a vintage shape, a well-done logo on the front and a classic rope across the bill.
Price: $45
Adidas and Timex: they kind of match already. Now, you can get some classic Timex watches especially designed for the collaboration by Timex designer Giorgio Galli as part of the Adidas Originals line.
Price: $99
Sure, there are cheaper T-shirts out there, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better one. Standard & Strange's new Loopwheel Tee is the result of months, if not years, of extensive research.
"Our love of loopwheels is no secret," the brand says. "Produced entirely on vintage machines, loopwheels are knit very, very slowly. The machines that produce our loopwheel fabric can knit about a half roll of fabric in a day, humming along at just 1 meter per hour. In comparison, a modern knitting machine can blast out about five full rolls a day, operating at roughly 10 times the speed of a loopwheeler."
The resulting tee is light and breathable but flattering. You'll find it in a few colors.
Price: $95
Teddy Santis's latest installment of New Balance designs dropped this week, but they were either offered via raffle or to long queues, making pairs almost impossible to snag. They're on resale sites now, though, for a fair-ish $100+ over retail.
Price: $284
Zodiac released a serious, upgraded version of its Super Sea Wolf. It's got a 42mm case and comes on a full bracelet — and while this might make a stainless steel watch hefty on the wrist, lightweight titanium construction should make it wear a lot easier. It also comes with a comfy fabric strap.
Price: $2,495
I use a simple Yeti tote for carrying beers and a towel to the pool, ingredients to the grill or a wet bathing suit back from the lake. I like it, but it's almost too simple. Away's new F.A.R. Tote is an easy upgrade: It's water- and abrasion-resistant, plus it has a snap to keep the top closed, helpful pockets and comfortable handles.
Read more about the new collection here.
Price: $140
It's one of our favorite travel watches, and now Frederique Constant's Worldtimer comes in a new iteration in a red-white-and-blue US-exclusive edition — right in time for the Fourth of July. It's sold with three straps: two alligator ones in red and white, which have a somewhat feminine vibe, and a blue rubber one that should have a more neutral look.
Price: $4,795
Clarks worked with ONE School, a free online portfolio school for Black creatives, to host a design challenge. Students submitted concepts, with one winner promised the opportunity see their shoes in real-life. Tola Oseni won for her white Wallabees, which have pops of color at the heel and collar and hidden in the hang tags. Proceeds go toward her education.
Price: $170
We love the Yema Superman, but this 500m water-resistant version feels even more grown-up. It's got some design refinements compared to existing models and a slightly thicker case (for that water resistance), but comes in the same wearable 39mm and 41mm diameter options.
Price: $1,190