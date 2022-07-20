Alex Mill's Latest Collection Features New Designs Covered in Old Patches

Alex Mill is a New York-based brand, but, on a trip to Paris in 2018, its co-founder, Somsack Sikhounmuong, fell in love another store: Brut Archives, a vintage shop that specializes in military and workwear designs. It's tightly curated, impeccably kept and cool to its core. Guided by Paul Ben Chemhoun, the retailer turned into a brand, too, with an online store called Brut Collection. There, Brut sells reworked French chinos, worker jackets, double pocket chambray shirts, caps, tote bags and so much more to shoppers worldwide.

They haven't planted a flag anywhere else, though — until now. Through a collaboration with Alex Mill called We Camped The Big Apple, Brut Archives arrives stateside. It comprises three pieces: a cotton tote bag by Alex Mill that comes in four colors, a Brut Collection work jacket made from French cotton tent fabric and two bucket hats, all covered in vintage and custom novelty patches. Quantities are limited, of course, and no two pieces are the same.

Mixed and match, the collection works together without feeling too uniform. The juxtaposition of old patches applied to new fabrics gives this ensemble a Wes Anderson-like quirk without feeling costume-y. In fact, it's more of a crossover between camp gear and streetwear. On the tote bag, the patches feel powerful — the real focus even though the bag's equally impressive. On the bucket hat, the patches have a similar effect — they're everywhere and a little unorganized, implying they were put their by an unfussy previous owner. On the jacket, however, the patches — custom nods to the collab and a map of the US — are a supporting actor. The French cotton tent fabric and the contrasting white zippers and stitching steal the show.

The entire collection is available online now via Alex Mill. 200 more Brut Collection pieces, as well as some vintage picks, will be at Alex Mill's new Soho store this week.