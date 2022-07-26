For Warby Parker, collaborations and one-off collections offer opportunities to branch out from the baseline, which is affordable frames in flattering colors and patterns. That's not to say the collabs aren't good-looking, because they are, but they're often elevated — a stronger statement, if you will. Warby Parker's collection with quarterly literary magazine The Paris Review, for example, featured the starkest black frames anyone had ever seen from the brand. Its co-designed collection with musical artist Toro y Moi, on the other hand, featured pops of pink and orange.

Warby Parker's latest collaboration, a three frame feature with upmarket streetwear brand Noah, doesn't fit lean in either direction too much. In fact, while its overall vibe is polished prep with a splash of punk sass, it's neither too over the top nor too plain — equal parts well-done and you-wouldn't-know-it's-a-collab.

Each frame comes as both glasses and sunglasses, creating cohesion for folks who prefer a signature style. There's the cat-eyed Shea in Oak Barrel, a brown and tan tortoise, Ainsley in Noir Crystal, a rich green acetate, and Terrance in Black Oak Tortoise, a darker tortoise with brighter accent notes.

"Classic design and accessibility are two things we value at Noah. With that in mind, we are proud to present our partnership with Warby Parker, who’s best in class when it comes to combining quality, style, and affordability," Noah founder Brendon Babenzien says. "In eyewear, color choice is everything. Most of us gravitate to the classics like black and tortoise, and I’m no exception. But we also wanted to incorporate a color option that was both new and approachable. The green for me relayed a certain level of sophistication, not too dissimilar to a beautiful green car. It’s interesting but not offensive. "

For Warby Parker, the collaboration was also about impact, a guiding principle for both partners: "Noah and Warby Parker share the same philosophy that you can prioritize style and function without sacrificing quality and impact," Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Neil Blumenthal says.

The partners will make a monetary donation to Behind the Book, a nonprofit New York organization that delivers literacy programs to underserved city students, on release day. Plus, as always, for every pair sold, a pair is distributed to someone in need.

"We have a shared penchant for doing good — something that has been built into both of our brands from the very beginning — and that we at Warby Parker, strive to infuse into everything we do," Blumenthal continues.