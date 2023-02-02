Today's Top Stories
Why a Cotton Sweater Might Be a Smarter Investment Than Wool

Cotton sweaters stay cooler in fluctuant weather, which means you can wear them a year-round.

By Evan Malachosky
banana republic cotton sweater
Banana Republic

There are few garments more universally beloved than sweaters. They're adored in all their shapes, knits and textures, whether they're cashmere, merino or another type of wool. But what about cotton ones, which, while not as warm as wool sweaters, are often more versatile?

What to Consider

Why Cotton?

There's a reason most sweaters are made from wool: it's warm. Within, its fibers come crimped. The tiny air pockets created when the fibers are stacked together help make wool warm, breathable and naturally elastic. Wool is also able to absorb up to 35 percent of its weight in water without feeling wet. It's odor-resistant, too, and somewhat water-repellent and stain-resistant, courtesy of its natural lanolin (oil) layer. This all might sound too good to be true, but it isn't — wool is an excellent choice.

But cotton might be less of a headache, making it the better investment (at least for your mental health) in the long run. You see, there are a few problems with wool you won't encounter with cotton. For one, moths feast exclusively on animal fibers, which means wool is very much a part of a moth's diet. That means when you're storing your wool sweater, you need to do so in a moth-proof bag, which tapes up precious space in your already cramped closet.

Cotton sweaters, on the other hand, can be worn year-round. As a base layer in the winter? Yep. As a top layer in the summer? For sure. Cotton sweaters are also easier to take care of. While wool sweaters must be hand washed, cotton ones can be cleaned in a cold wash cycle and dried... in the dryer.

And last but not least, there is one obvious benefit we've overlooked: being free from animal byproducts. Cotton lets vegan buyers still wear sweaters, and the vegan population is still growing, even if most people only think of it as an ideology that covers what we eat.

Style

Cotton sweaters have less apparent texture than wool ones, but there are plenty of cotton sweaters designed with a three-dimensional element, whether that be the way it's knit or the alternative fabric it's infused with.

That being said, steer clear of anything too sweatshirt-like. These details are a dead giveaway that what you're wearing isn't wool. Let cotton take wool's place — find steadfast styles that swap cotton in for wool.

Thickness

Cotton sweaters depend on weight and thickness to keep you warm. It's not as naturally gifted at heat retention as wool is. As such, you'll find your cotton sweater to be much heftier than your cashmere, while being roughly equal, if not inferior, in terms of temperature regulation.

Care

Most cotton sweaters can go right into the washing machine, albeit on its coldest setting and with like colors. Most can also be tumble dried, but not on high heat.

Best Overall Cotton Sweater
J.Crew Heritage Crewneck Sweater
J. Crew
$89 AT J CREW

One of the standout products from the "new" J.Crew's first catalog, the Heritage Crewneck Sweater references knits popular during the '80s and '90s but without being, well, too much like either era.

It's soft but densely knit and durable, making it the ideal (and an easy) substitute for your standard-issue crewneck sweatshirt. Plus, this particular sweater comes in over 10 colors.

Best Upgrade Cotton Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Moor Sweater
Huckberry
$168 AT HUCKBERRY

Although I said to steer clear of sweaters that are too sweatshirt-like, Taylor Stitch's The Moor Sweater references everyone's favorite sportswear style without fully succumbing to its schlubbier aesthetic.

The subtle racking stitch construction lends interesting texture, while the double-ribbed collar and single-ribbed cuffs and hem make this sweater look less formless.

Best Affordable Cotton Sweater
Everlane The No-Sweat Ribbed Crew
Everlane
$98 AT EVERLANE

Everlane's The No-Sweat Crew comes in at under $100 but follows a similar formula. It has a ribbed collar and ribbed cuffs and a ribbed hem, with a body that drapes nicely but doesn't hit any lower than the hip. It also skews more casual but certain colors can be more easily dressed up than others.

This design does a good job of wicking moisture, though, unlike most cotton sweaters. It's woven with COOLMAX polyester, a type of PET made from recycled materials.

Best Active Cotton Sweater
Lululemon Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater
Lululemon
$128 AT LULULEMON

Made from a mix of nylon, COOLMAX and cotton, Lululemon's cotton crewneck has a subtle texture, four-way stretch and raglan sleeves with a pronounced stitch. The sleeves aren't terribly long, either, and it can obviously be machine washed. But watch for pilling!

Best Cotton Sweater for the Office
Brooks Brothers Supima Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers
$98 AT BROOKS BROTHERS

An alm0st-sheer solid blue sweater is a staple in the halls of the US government, where the traditionally dressed up put them overtop a dress shirt and tie but beneath a blazer. It isn't the best look, but it works, especially for those that struggle with dressing up for work each day.

You can try this over a shirt and tie or a polo, but its lightweight construction might make the layers beneath show through too much. Instead, opt for only an Oxford, which you can wear without a tie.

Best Travel Cotton Sweater
Vuori Fluent Sweater
Vuori
$110 AT VUORI

You can look good and feel good on the plane, I promise. You just need basics like Vuori's Fluent Sweater, the frequent-flyer's dream. It's soft yet structured and stretchy but still sweater-like. It works just as well with joggers as it does dress pants, too.

American Trench Shaker Knit Cotton Sweater
American Trench
$140 AT AMERICANTRENCH.COM

American Trench resurfaces a relatively unknown construction known as a Shaker knit, which makes the sweater appear the same on both sides. As such, it has an impressive structure, a nice drape and long-lasting durability. It's a smart bet in the long run.

Abercrombie Textured Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Now 20% off
$64 AT ABERCROMBIE

One of the many reasons people opt for cotton over wool is the price. Cotton is far cheaper. You can buy this cotton Abercrombie sweater for under $70, and it comes in several colors. Is the style all that adventurous? No, but isn't bad, even if the cuffs will likely lose their shape with wear.

Banana Republic Altero Cotton Sweater
Banana Republic
$130 AT BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic broke the traditional retail mold in the '80s when two San Franciscans started their own semi-Safari-themed brand, which would eventually be bought by Gap and scaled globally. Its current catalog makes references to its roots, all while being practical for modern wearers. This cotton-linen sweater is a lightweight, tonal top layer you can easily wear in both summer or the dead of winter.

Asket The Cotton Sweater
Asket
$110 AT ASKET.COM

Asket strives to simplify the wardrobes of men all over. Its collection of pared back basics includes the aptly titled The Cotton Sweater, a lightweight, ultra-breathable knit made from extra-fine, long staple Egyptian cotton. It arrives to Asket for $28 and they sell it for $1110, a $90 drop from the standard retail price.

