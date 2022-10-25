Bravo Sierra's Body Washes Now Come in Beer Cans

Everyone's familiar with the shower beer, right? It's an ice-cold American lager sipped from the can (and polished off) while you clean yourself off. It typically sits on a shelf or in the corner away from the water, doing its best to avoid stray suds. Sometimes, though, it's smarter to not set it down — it's easier to finish that way, because if you let it survive the shower, it'll be warm, and warm American lagers are worse than cold ones.

Now, though, thanks to Bravo Sierra, there'll be another tallboy can in your shower — and it isn't a fallen soldier from a shower prior. It's the brand's all-new canned body washes, 16 fluid ounces of either Citrus and Cedarwood or White Vetiver and Cedarwood soap. They're meant to be a refill system for Bravo Sierra's reusable (but also infinitely recyclable) aluminum body wash bottle, which has a pump. That one stays in your shower, and you crack open one of these when it reaches empty.

Sure, it's a little gimmicky, but there were plenty of reasons to make the switch from single serve bottles to this sustainable subscription model (or not, if you'd rather refill at your own pace): the cans cost less; they're easy to ship; and they're infinitely recyclable, too. Plus, they're a nod to how we got canned beer in the first place.

While many foods had been canned before, canned beverages weren't popularized until the mid-1930s. Before then, canned drinks were a military thing. And Bravo Sierra has a unique relationship to the military. It debuted in a store called the Exchange, an online (and in-person) discount store for vets and active duty service members. The brand incubated there for two years, then turned public, offering its products to civilians online but also at stores like Target.

It's still sold on the Exchange — eligible shoppers can get 10 percent off the reusable body wash bottle — and Bravo Sierra even built a system to hear out concerns from these customers. Called Battalion, the software acts as a platform for user feedback — how a product looks, feels and performs. The caveat is that only military members, whether retired or active duty, can sign up. And they have to take it serious. If the feedback is truly constructive, Bravo Sierra ships out more product, and it's good stuff, too: the founders used to work at L'Oréal.

That means there are military members across America with these in their showers already, and any edits that were made to them prior to launch were probably suggested by the same folks.

Bravo Sierra WHITE VETIVER 6-Pack Body Wash Refills bravosierra.com $45.00 SHOP NOW