The Best Dopp Kits for Towing Your Toiletries

A Dopp kit is both a statement of personal style and an immensely practical item. It contains the tools one uses to transform from a shuffling, scruffy zombie to a man that's both well-groomed and bright-eyed. But not all are made equal. There are leather iterations with long-lasting finishings, waterproof ones with polyester liners, and everything in-between, it seems.

How to Pick the Right Dopp Kit

Whether you're wriggling your kit into a backpack or playing a game of packing Tetris, configuring it inside your carry-on, the right-sized option proves vital. Plus, it must look good, too. It'll go through a lot — and carry quite a bit — so get one capable of not only carrying the essentials you need to clean, shave, and care for your skin and hair but one that's able to do so without worry — that it'll bottom out, its contents will seep through or it isn't big enough for your travel-sized moisturizers, toothpastes and pomades.

"When it comes to the design of the bag, there are a lot of options. Comes down to your preference. Do you like your bag to hang on a hook or sit on the countertop. Both have limitations if you can’t hang your bag or there’s not a lot of countertop space," Eric Bandholz, co-founder of Beardbrand. says. "I personally prefer a more open bag with a couple of pockets. Make sure your bag is designed to handle spills as air pressure changes can cause leakage of your products. Another secret is to use Teflon tape between your lid and opening. This will add an extra layer of security."

It's important to consider whether your dopp kit can withstand a little wetness. Whether you're placing it down on a damp counter or a bottle explodes inside it, there's a high probability it'll get wet at some point. As such, you need one that's at least water-resistant.

How to Pack Your Dopp Kit

"I’m a frequent traveler and the most important thing about the dopp kit isn’t the bag, but how you pack it. Specifically, the untold secret to the dopp kit is duplicating your grooming goods. It’s such a simple concept but changes the packaging routine instantly. It’s a small investment that allows you to just grab your stuff and throw it in your bag, without messing up your countertop routine," Eric Bandholz, co-founder of Beardbrand. says.

As such, he replicates his post-shower while on the road. Most hotels have shampoo and body wash, so don't pack it. And if you're only gone for a few days, you probably don't need a razor. He makes sure to pack one of each of these:



Bar Soap

Oil

Styling Balm or Pomade

Scissors (TSA approved)

Pocket Comb

Tweezers

Deodorant

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

How We Tested

Evan Malachosky

Our tester took several dopp kits on different trips ranging from weekend getaways to long stints abroad. They assessed how much each could store, whether they were useful on a hotel countertop or alongside another bathroom sink and whether they deterred leakage if leaks happened.

Billykirk No. 258 Standard Issue Toiletry Bag

Material(s): Waxed canvas, leather

Dimensions: 8.25 by 4.5 by 3.5 inches

Billykirk's Toiletry Bag is constructed from a water-resistant waxed canvas exterior, water-resistant nylon lining and a durable, full-grain leather bottom. Not only practical, it's a polished take on a mundane must-have.

It isn't the biggest, but it was the easiest to pack our tester said, since the dopp kit itself isn't all that big. It's big enough for the essentials, but not much more, and the waxed construction helps seal in wet stuff, too.

Shinola Zip Travel Kit

Material(s): Leather

Dimensions: 5.5 by 9 by 5 inches

Although best known for its watches, Shinola also makes bags — and bike locks, extension cords and office goods. This made-in-the-US option comes in distressed brown leather with a nylon liner. It zips closed, keeping the contents stored in its four interior pockets inside.

Matador Flatpak Toiletry Case

Material(s): Cordura ripstop nylon

Dimensions: 9.5 by 3.75 by 5.5 inches

Matador made its Flatpak Toiletry Case completely water- and leakproof, which means water won't soil the electric shavers inside and vice versa, if you're carrying body wash and shampoo, for example. Folks are always worried whether their liquids will leak onto the clothing inside their suitcase, but Matador calms those concerns with its sealed top closure.

Herschel Chapter Travel Kit

Material(s): Fabric

Dimensions: 6 by 9.5 by 4.5 inches

The Chapter Travel Kit by Herschel comes in four sizes, Carry-On, Standard, XL and Connect. There's a reinforced carrying strap and a mesh storage sleeve on the inside. It also comes with an external zipper pocket for items prone to spilling.

Filson Travel Pack

Material(s): Leather, nylon, twill

Dimensions: 9.75 by 5.625 by 5.75 inches

With a waterproof twill bottom, Filson's Travel Pack is ready for anything — and whatever it is you need to carry. It has a single exterior pocket, two inside and a simple shape that's easy to pack even when full.

Level8 Organizer Bag Set

Material(s): Fabric

Dimensions:9 by 5.9 by 3.9 inches

Level8 sells its handy dopp kit as part of a larger set, the Organizer Bag Set. It comes with larger packing cubes, tech towers and the standard-size dopp kit, which has a mesh zipper pocket lid and large bottom chamber, which could easily fit horizontal bottles, pomade tins and other accessories, our tester found.

Monos Metro Toiletry Case

Material(s): Nylon, vegan leather

Dimensions: 8.7 by 3.5 by 5.3 inches

Meant to match Monos's sprawling Metro line, the Toiletry Case comes in two sizes, small or large, and a number of colors. Our tester liked how the zippers reached almost all the way around and that the large size is tall enough to store upright shampoo bottles. Sure, that makes it harder to pack inside a suitcase, but essential if you're headed on a long trip.

Troubadour Caboodle Tech Case

Material(s): Recycled polyester, vegan leather

Dimensions: 9 by 6 by 3.5 inches

Technically built for tech accessories, Troubadour's Caboodle Tech Case has two divided pockets, a few tiny slots and a wide, access-allowing zipper, with gussets to help keep everything from falling out. Our tester liked the exterior zipper, where face masks, tiny grooming tools and other things can be stored separately from your shower essentials, for example.

Bellroy Toiletry Kit

Material(s): Recycled polyester

Dimensions: 220 by 130 by 70 mm

Bellroy has mastered small storage solutions — from wallets to crossbody bags to, as you can see here, dopp kits. Theirs has a sprawling zipper that affords easy access to what's inside and mesh pockets to keep it all organized. It's also all waterproof.

Away The Hanging Toiletry Bag

Material(s): Nylon

Dimensions: 9.6 by 3.74 by 6.6 inches

Designed to complement your Away suitcase, Away's Hanging Toiletry Bag is just that — a dedicated space for any trip's grooming essentials. It has two interior zipper pockets for small items you need to access often and you can personalize it to your liking. Both compartments offer enough room for your essentials, our tester found, while a clear zipper pouch makes space for tiny items like tweezers, nail clippers and such. The best part, though, they said, is the built-in hook, which helps it hang on the back of a bathroom door or from a drawer knob.

Baboon Dopp Kit

Material(s): TPE

Dimensions: 5 by 8 by 2.5 inches

Upstart bag brand Baboon makes an assortment of vivid vessels for trips of varying lengths. This Dopp kit, as one would guess, makes room for your grooming essentials. It comes in 10 colors, each constructed from waterproof OM Stardust Ballistic shell material.

Everlane The ReNew Catch-All Case

Material(s): Recycled polyester

Dimensions: 9 by 6 by 4.75 inches

Everlane's affordable Catch-All Case is made from water-resistant, 100-percent recycled polyester. Inside, there are five separate pockets, and the outside accommodates another, plus a convertible zipper seal that lifts up to expand its interior volume.

Tanner Goods Drifter Dopp Kit

Material(s): Waxed canvas

Dimensions: 9 by 4.5 by 4 inches

Made from a proprietary Japanese material called Konbu, which is spun from military-grade Cordura, Tanner Goods' Drifter bag proves both water-resistant and incredibly stylish. Two interior pockets provide room for whatever, while leather accents offer durability.

Stuart and Lau The Dopp Kit

Material(s): Duralite

Dimensions: 10.5 by 4.5 by 5 inches

Stuart and Lau's The Dopp Kit divides into three sections, offering space for all of your essentials. It can open flat and hang, plus it wipes clean (no matter whether it's just wet or covered in toothpaste).

Rains Small Waterproof Toiletry Bag

Material(s): Polyester

Dimensions: 8 by 5 by 4 inches

Rains' water-repellent Dopp kit feels soft to the touch, features a single interior divider, and comes in three colors, blue, brown and taupe.