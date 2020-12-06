Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Essential Grooming Products to Add to Your Routine

Beard trimmers, shampoo, deodorant and more.

By Gear Patrol
beard trimmers cm gear patrol feature
Philips Norelco

If you want to look your best, it's worth investing in quality products and keeping a regular grooming routine. Caring for your hair, beard and skin isn't overly complicated — a bit of daily maintenance goes a long way. Check out our recommendations for the best grooming products to update your routine, so you can clean up nicely whenever the occasion warrants.

LEARN MORE

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 7 Best Beard Trimmers You Can Buy in 2020
best beard trimmers
Chase Pellerin

An electric beard trimmer is a necessity for maintaining facial hair at home. Check out the best options available from Wahl, Philips Norelco, Braun and more.

LEARN MORE

The 12 Best Shampoos for Men
best shampoos gear patrol lead full
Courtesy

This definitive guide to the best shampoo for men covers the best products for different types of hair. Bald men, you’re not off the hook, either.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Conditioners for Men
prose conditioner gear patrol
Prose

You should use a conditioner on the daily, even on the days you don’t shampoo.

LEARN MORE

The 10 Best Deodorants for Men
10 best deodorants for men gear patrol lead feature v2
Bravo Sierra

Still reaching for the same stick you’ve been using since middle school? It might be time to consider your options.

LEARN MORE

The 11 Best Antiperspirants for Men
jack black pit boss antiperspirant deodorant gear patrol
Jack Black

The antiperspirants we love, some of which offer 72-hour protection against odor and sweat, and others that are intentionally more mild.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From How-To's & Explainers
4 Mistakes You’re Making Charging Your Phone
The 25 Best Things to Cook with an Instant Pot
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Make Fried Rice the Right Way
Everything You Need to Do Film Photography
How to Trim a Nylon NATO Strap
For a Perfect Fried Egg, Do as the Spanish Do
The Way to Keep Coffee Fresh Is the Simplest
What You Need to Develop Film, And Why to Try It
Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Home Gym
How to Re-String Your Hoodie Quickly and Easily