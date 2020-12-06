Essential Grooming Products to Add to Your Routine
Beard trimmers, shampoo, deodorant and more.
If you want to look your best, it's worth investing in quality products and keeping a regular grooming routine. Caring for your hair, beard and skin isn't overly complicated — a bit of daily maintenance goes a long way. Check out our recommendations for the best grooming products to update your routine, so you can clean up nicely whenever the occasion warrants.
An electric beard trimmer is a necessity for maintaining facial hair at home. Check out the best options available from Wahl, Philips Norelco, Braun and more.
This definitive guide to the best shampoo for men covers the best products for different types of hair. Bald men, you’re not off the hook, either.
You should use a conditioner on the daily, even on the days you don’t shampoo.
Still reaching for the same stick you’ve been using since middle school? It might be time to consider your options.
The antiperspirants we love, some of which offer 72-hour protection against odor and sweat, and others that are intentionally more mild.