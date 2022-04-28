Keds' New Sneakers Don't Look Anything Like the Keds You Know

Close your eyes. Think of Keds. What comes to mind? Better yet, which sneaker comes to mind? An all-white low-top fit for Taylor Swift or your tiny grandma's feet? Well, these aren't it. Keds, founded all the way back in 1916, has a long history of designing shoes in both the lifestyle and sport categories. Until now, though, you probably haven't seen many from the latter sector. After all, Keds' sport sneakers, called PRO-Keds, were first launched in 1949, just three years after the NBA was formed.

Plenty of famous players were sponsored by Keds: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Nate "Tiny" Archibald. Courtesy

They hit their stride in the era of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tiny Archibald and Pistol Pete, some 30 years after their debut. Just like these players, which have all been retired for decades, PRO-Keds have been too — at least from on-court action. PRO-Keds are largely a lifestyle line now, but the foremost PRO-Keds basketball sneaker from the 80s is back, via Keds and popular basketball magazine Franchise. The pair revived the PRO-Keds Sky Hawk Lo, a sneaker that debuted in 1982, with all of its original details intact.

The sneaker features a suede, tumbled nubuck and leather upper with a padded nylon tongue, pebbled midsole and tread-focused outsole in an understated white, gray, and off-white colorway. It's decidedly retro yet plenty new-looking. In fact, it's a clear predecessor to independent sneakers launched by streetwear brands Collegium and Represent.

The PRO-Keds x Franchise Sky Hawk Lo is available now, exclusively through Bodega.

Pro-Keds x Franchise Sky Hawk Lo Bodega $120.00

