If You Don't Own a Hot Pot, Now's Your Chance, and 5 Other New Home Releases

Fly By Jing Hot Pot Starter Set

Fly By Jing

All hail the hot pot. For those not in the know, hot pots are exactly what they sound like: tabletop pots that are hot. In Asian cuisine, the pots are filled with flavorful broths, and diners cook their food by dumping it into the boiling broth. Fly By Jing, known for its delicious chili oils, released its own hot pot, decked out in the brand's signature vibrant red colorway. The release follow ups the brand's recent launch of its spicy hot pot bases, which is included in a set with the hot pot, as well as two sets of chopsticks and slotted spoons.

Price: $135

Minnow World

Minnow Minnow

Hart's, Cervos and The Fly — a trio of New York City sister restaurants — have come up with a new tinned fish brand. Minnow World offers tinned sardines, cod liver and salmon, which are sourced from canneries from Alaska, Spain and Iceland. Eat them straight from the tin, throw them on some toasted bread or mix them into whatever recipe you can think of.

Price: $9+

Madewell x Backdrop Studio Hour

Madewell Madewell

Madewell invented a new paint color courtesy of pain brand Backdrop. Called Studio Hour, the neutral taupe hue is good for more than just painting you home — it's also a great shade for clothing. Madewell took the Studio Hour color and turned it into a hoodie, tee, chore coat, shoes — pretty much every piece of apparel you could imagine. Grab a gallon of paint then don the new overalls and go ham, Picasso.

Price: $15+

Parachute Bluff Nightstands

Parachute

Last year, bedding brand Parachute started to make furniture, starting with a line of very-nice bed frames. It's now expanding its bedroom collection with Bluff, a line of nightstands. Each night stand is understated in its design, whether you want a simple tabletop or a stacked, curvy storage nook.

Price: $449+

Coffee Project NY + Teeling Irish Whiskey

Coffee Project NY

You might've missed National Irish Coffee Day on January 25, but you can still celebrate the occasion every other day of the year. Coffee Project NY partnered with Teeling Irish Whiskey on an Irish Coffee Blend that's meant to complement Teeling's whiskey. The medium-bodied, dark chocolate-forward coffee doesn't need to be made Irish as it stands on its own perfectly — not a surprise given Coffee Project NY's track record of roasting excellent beans.

Price: $20

Acid League Proxies Sean Brock Audrey

Acid League

Acid League's Proxies are a booze-free wine alternative that's nothing like wine but still full of flavor. The non-alcoholic brand worked with renowned chef Sean Brock on his own Proxies, called Audrey, which is named after Brock's new restaurant. The red proxy is a blend of elderberries with sumac, pawpaw, pine and black tea. The only way to get it, however, is to go to Audrey in Nashville or sign up for Acid League's Proxies Club, a monthly subscription of exclusive offerings from the brand. Get it quick because it's only available until February 14.

Price: $60

