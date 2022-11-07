Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Leatherman CEO Ben Rivera Loves Customer Feedback
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
Toyota's New Small Pickup Truck: What We Know
5
This Woven City Slipper Can Take You Anywhere

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Todd Snyder Just Dropped 2 Limited-Edition Danner Mountain Light Boots

Two boots in Todd Snyder Moss and Todd Snyder Tan complement Danner's previous collabs.

By Evan Malachosky
danner
Courtesy

The Mountain Light is a rare breed; the mid-height boot is beloved by both streetwear stans and nature lovers — a happy medium that's equal parts outdoors and high fashion. That's made limited-edition versions a dime a dozen: an all-black pair for Bond's 60th anniversary, co-branded pairs for labels like J.Crew or Snow Peak and pared back versions custom-made by designers like JJJJound, for example.

Now, Todd Snyder has dropped his own small-batch Mountain Lights: two custom-dyed suede pairs in a pair of colors he's calling Todd Snyder Moss and Todd Snyder Tan.

"I always search for brands that are masters at their craft and Danner has always been that. The Mountain Light stands the test of time as one of the most iconic boots in the marketplace." Snyder says. "They are functional outdoors, but also offer a specific level of style in your day-to-day."

The boots provide the right amount of rugged for the middle ground menswear occupies nowadays, which makes it almost equal parts city-, outdoors- and even prep-focused. These boots fit seamlessly into each arena, courtesy of their "elevated yet capable" look and feel. The Mountain Light is made in the USA using single-piece suede uppers, Gore-Tex liners and tonal Vibram outsoles. The fiberglass shank offers arch support, while the stitch-down construction promises durability, and the opportunity to resole the boots once the outsoles go.

And that's probably what will go first, especially with everyday wear, because Danner boots are built to last. It's why the brand has endured since its inception in the first half of the 20th century. Now, Snyder hopes to help carry its torch even further into the 21st.

Courtesy
Todd Snyder x Danner Mountain Light Boot
toddsnyder.com
$440.00
SHOP NOW
Courtesy
Todd Snyder x Danner Mountain Light Boot
toddsnyder.com
$440.00
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The 25 Best Kitchen Tools for Less Than $25
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save 40% on Bowflex's Clever Adjustable Gym Gear
A Honda Prelude Sports EV May Happen, Rumor Says
Get a Traeger Grill for Under $500
The New Honda Pilot Is Handsome and Burly
This Is Devialet's First Portable Speaker
Rimowa's New Case Recreates the Aurora Borealis
You Can Now Shop Peloton at Dick's Sporting Goods
Levi's Relaunched a Version of the 501 from 1963