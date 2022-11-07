Todd Snyder Just Dropped 2 Limited-Edition Danner Mountain Light Boots

The Mountain Light is a rare breed; the mid-height boot is beloved by both streetwear stans and nature lovers — a happy medium that's equal parts outdoors and high fashion. That's made limited-edition versions a dime a dozen: an all-black pair for Bond's 60th anniversary, co-branded pairs for labels like J.Crew or Snow Peak and pared back versions custom-made by designers like JJJJound, for example.

Now, Todd Snyder has dropped his own small-batch Mountain Lights: two custom-dyed suede pairs in a pair of colors he's calling Todd Snyder Moss and Todd Snyder Tan.

"I always search for brands that are masters at their craft and Danner has always been that. The Mountain Light stands the test of time as one of the most iconic boots in the marketplace." Snyder says. "They are functional outdoors, but also offer a specific level of style in your day-to-day."

The boots provide the right amount of rugged for the middle ground menswear occupies nowadays, which makes it almost equal parts city-, outdoors- and even prep-focused. These boots fit seamlessly into each arena, courtesy of their "elevated yet capable" look and feel. The Mountain Light is made in the USA using single-piece suede uppers, Gore-Tex liners and tonal Vibram outsoles. The fiberglass shank offers arch support, while the stitch-down construction promises durability, and the opportunity to resole the boots once the outsoles go.

And that's probably what will go first, especially with everyday wear, because Danner boots are built to last. It's why the brand has endured since its inception in the first half of the 20th century. Now, Snyder hopes to help carry its torch even further into the 21st.

